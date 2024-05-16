Virgin Voyages cruise deal offers a month on board with Caribbean season pass

Travelers can make a cruise ship in the Caribbean their floating vacation home this summer.

Virgin Voyages is launching a Summer Season Pass on its Valiant Lady ship, allowing guests to sail six back-to-back cruises over the course of a month at a discounted price. The adults-only cruise line added the Caribbean option after seeing high demand for its season passes in the Mediterranean on Resilient Lady and Scarlet Lady earlier this year. The offers are aimed at remote workers who want a change of scenery – though you don’t have to be working to take advantage.

“We heard from travelers in North America who wanted the option to sail the stunning Caribbean and stay a bit closer to home while working in a similar time zone,” a Virgin Voyages spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

What are the terms of the Caribbean Summer Season Pass?

Passengers have the option to take their month at sea in June, July, August or September. Each option includes six back to back cruises over the following dates:

June 7-July 5

July 5-Aug. 2

Aug. 2-30

Sept. 4-Oct. 1

Destinations include Key West, Florida; Bimini in the Bahamas; Costa Maya, Mexico, Grand Turk in Turks and Caicos and more, though stops vary by itinerary.

Cruise booking tips: There's more to it than picking your travel dates

How much does the Caribbean Summer Season Pass cost?

The pass starts at $12,000 for up to two guests, a 25% discount compared to purchasing the cruises separately. Passholders will be booked in Central Sea Terrace cabins and get wash and fold laundry service, two specialty coffees per day, premium Wi-Fi and other perks.

Travelers can book online.

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: This cruise line launched a summer season pass for Caribbean cruises