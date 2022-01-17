Hurry! The famous 'Amazon coat' is $110 off, just in time for the winter chill
The temp rang in at 9 degrees this morning here in the northeast, and with another storm on the way, it's no wonder we have warm coats on the brain.
Cut to the famous Amazon coat, that made headlines with its popularity and for good reason. You know the one — the puffer everyone seemed to buy that got so popular, even Oprah had it on her favorite things of 2019 list. The jacket, made by Orolay, has over 14,000 perfect ratings — and has been spotted on influencers, fashionistas and celebs including Emma Stone.
We know this coat will look just as cute on you, and it's laden with awesome oversized pockets (six of them!), a fleece-lined hood, a windproof shell and extended sides that you can unzip to allow for a wider range of movement.
Just in time for this undesirable chill, Amazon has dropped its price on all the basic colors, so you can finagle this must-have coat into your wardrobe to ward off those winter winds. It's ringing in as low as $160, down from $270. Every time you can save over $100 on such a worthy investment, it's worth grabbing— that's 40 percent off! Even the fur-lined hood styles are down to $200, saving you $70.
”I love mine,” says a five-star reviewer. “It's like wearing a sleeping bag — it's so cozy and so warm. The pockets! So many pockets for all my stuff. The hood is massive. When it's up, I don't get any rain in my face. When it's down, it cradles my neck like a soft cushion.”
Another shopper says: “I first saw this jacket on a fellow dog person, while walking our dogs. She is a designer so I assumed this was some expensive designer jacket, cause it looks it! The cut is nice and unusual. Love the 1,000 pockets and the side zippers. Overall, it's a great jacket for the price that looks waaaaay more expensive than it is.”
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
