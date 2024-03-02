The viral Miss Peaches and conversation around pit bulls: Advice from an NJ dog trainer

Since Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy picked up his new dog in mid-February the internet has gone into a frenzy, and everybody is obsessing over the adorable Miss Peaches.

Miss Peaches is an American pit bull who was rescued in Atlanta by LifeLine Animal Project alongside 26 other dogs from a neglect, hoarding, and breeding situation.

Portnoy debuted her online when he picked her up and has since gotten millions of views on her photos and videos. He even made Miss Peaches her own Instagram account @famousmisspeaches which has grown to 569,000 followers in only a couple of weeks.

Embedded content: https://www.instagram.com/p/C3_CbMHPmzf/

He announced on Instagram on Tuesday that he raised $277,000 for LifeLine through T-shirt and sweatshirt sales on Miss Peaches' merch section of the Barstool website.

Basically, in a couple of short weeks, she has stolen the hearts of those all across the internet, inside and outside of the Barstool audience.

"Dave, thank you for rescuing and especially rescuing a sweet pittie," commented one follower on the Miss Peaches Instagram. "Thank you for advocating for us pitties!" said another.

This rally and positive conversation around a pit bull is not something that you always see. In recent years, pit bulls have been sometimes met with fear, banned or restricted in some states, cities, and countries, and made numerous headlines after attacking someone.

This is until a pup like Miss Peaches comes around. Her calm demeanor and sweet face do not strike fear in most people, and it begs the question, should people be scared of pit bulls and similar breeds?

The conversation around pit bulls

Pluto the 4-year-old pit bull who was rescued and rehabilitated by Steve Del Savio of Pack Leader Dogs in New Jersey. Pluto is currently up for adoption through PupStarz Rescue.

According to Steve Del Savio, founder and head trainer at Pack Leader Dogs in Hoboken, you should not necessarily be afraid of any dog, especially based on their breed. What you should do is pay attention to each individual dog's energy and behavior.

"If a human raises a dog to be highly aroused, they nurture chaos, live in a chaotic environment and their energy is anxious, nervous, chaotic, it is likely going to create a dog or a pit bull who is going to be intensely aroused which can lead to aggression," said Del Savio

When it comes down to it a pit bull is likely going to do some behaviors more intensely than some other breeds but no different than other powerful breeds like German shepherds, rottweilers or bulldogs. Pure aggression is going to come from the environment surrounding the pit bull.

Del Savio compared the way that we look at dog breeds to the way that people often look at each other and making judgments. With dogs, we look at a pit bull or a rottweiler and immediately think they will be aggressive, when that is not always the case.

"Look at Miss Peaches, she is reserved, soft, gentle energy, but she is still a pit bull. But then you see on television the other pit bull that attacked a person at the park. Miss Peaches requires a completely different type of energy and training than a dog who is attacking people on the street," said Del Savio. "At the end of the day we're all animals, so why don't we understand each other based on individual energy. How we look at breeds like put bulls is just an extension of what humans to do each other onto dogs."

Rescue, rehabilitate and re-home

Del Savio shared his own successful; rescue stories which he described as "rescue, rehabilitate, and re-home" situations.

Working with a rescue called PupStarz, Del Savio was able to take in a dog named Pluto that was considered a "red zone dog." This specific dog he found in Brooklyn at the ASPCA. Pluto is a pit bull who had been in the shelter for six months, had a bad reputation, and was going to be put down the next day.

"I saw him, and he was a highly aroused dog, very charged up, and most people saw an aggressive pit bull. What I saw was a frustrated dog who didn't have leadership," said Del Savio.

Del Savio took him home to his ranch in New Jersey, trained and rehabilitated him, and within a week he was a whole different dog. Pluto has been with Del Savio now for a few months and he is up for adoption through PupStarz Rescue.

This is the third high risk dog that Del Savio has rescued and rehabilitated, the first two he adopted himself.

"When people say 'pit bulls are this' I say which one? To me, this is way deeper than just judging breeds and the discussions of banning them," Del Savio said. "To me it is more of a representation of a failed approach of humans that we keep doing over and over again which is judging based on these classifications that don’t tell us much."

What to consider before rescuing or adopting

According to Del Savio, the most important thing to consider when taking in a dog is compatibility and picking a dog that matches your energy, the energy of your home, your lifestyle and how much time you have.

For someone who has space, time, and is a high energy person a dog like a German shepherd might be a great fit because they can provide that dog with what they need. If you live in the city in a small apartment and are a low energy person, a German shepherd is likely not the right dog for you.

So, not only does a dog need to match your energy but, according to Del Savio, you need to know your own personal limits and make sure that you have the means and energy to give that dog what it needs. Every breed and every individual dog are going to be different.

Local rescues and shelters

If you are interested in rescuing or adopting a pet or donating to rescues and shelters here are a few of the many local options:

Jersey Pits Rescue: jerseypitsrescue.com

Ramapo-Bergen Animal Rescue in Oakland: rbari.org

St. Huberts Animal Welfare Center in Madison: sthuberts.org

FOWA Animal Rescue in Wayne: fowarescue.org

North Star Pet Rescue in Boonton: northstarpets.org

Randolph Regional Animal Shelter in Mendham: randolphregionalanimalshelter.org

Eleventh Hour Rescue based in Morris County: ehrdogs.org

The Bergen County Animal Shelter: co.bergen.nj.us/animal-shelter-adoption-center

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Miss Peaches the dog, and the conversation surrounding pit bulls