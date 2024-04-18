This Viral Inflatable Hot Tub from TikTok Just Went on a Rare Sale



FEW THINGS FEEL quite as relaxing as slipping into a steaming jacuzzi after a long day — but you don't have to shell out thousands of dollars to enjoy an at-home spa experience. An Amazon and TikTok shopper-loved inflatable hot tub dropped $100 off just in time for patio season. If an inflatable hot tub conjures images of a kiddie pool in the sun, think again. The Coleman SlauSpa Inflatable Hot Tub measures 6 feet wide by 2.3 feet tall. It features 140 different jets so you can enjoy the restorative benefits of a spa at home.



The easy-to-use control panel lets you heat the water to your desired temperature — up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit — and customize the massage settings to your liking. Plus, TikTok shoppers love that it has cupholders for holding drinks.

Coleman Inflatable Hot Tub Sale

Coleman Inflatable Hot Tub Sale

SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub Spa amazon.com $569.99

Setting up this inflatable hot tub is also quite simple. Just lay it flat in your desired space, and attach the included pump to inflate the hot tub. Fill it with water, and set it to your desired temperature. Reviewers suggest purchasing a mat or pad to place underneath the hot tub (like this option for under $25) for extra insulation and protection from water damage.



Even if you live in a colder climate, the Coleman SaluSpa features an automatic heating function to prevent freezing in colder temperatures, making it more suitable for year-round use. The hot tub takes about a day to reach its highest temperature, according to reviewers, but you can speed up the process by hooking your hose to hot water. Or, you can even pre-program the temperature up to 72 hours in advance.

Maintaining and storing the Coleman Hot Tub is also a breeze. Its integrated filtration system keeps the hot tub clean — reviewers recommend cleaning the filter once a week — and the dispenser evenly disperses chlorine for fresh water. The included pump makes it simple to deflate the tub when not in use and folds up for easy out-of-season storage.



The brand boasts that its DuraPlus material is puncture-resistant to prevent damage and constructed to prevent stretching and expansion — meaning it won't lose its shape no matter how many times it's inflated and deflated.

More than 7,000 five-star Amazon reviewers enjoyed its overall easy maintenance. "It has quickly become a cherished addition to my leisure time," one Amazon reviewer said. "The setup was a breeze, and its portability allows me to enjoy a spa-like experience practically anywhere. The material is durable, and the insulated cover helps maintain the water temperature efficiently."

Another Amazon reviewer added: "I didn’t want to spend thousands on a professional hot tub so I thought I’d try this inflatable one, and it is a game-changer! It's like having a personal spa right in my backyard. Perfect for relaxing after a long day and enjoying the cool evenings in the spring and fall."

More Coleman Inflatable Hot Tubs on Sale

While this specific Coleman model is getting rave reviews, there are a handful of other solid Coleman inflatable hot tubs that can be found on sale right now. Most of the variances have to do in look and capacity, so if the most popular Coleman isn't a fit then there's likely an alternative you can buy instead.

6-Person Inflatable Round Hot Tub

6-Person Inflatable Round Hot Tub

lowes.com $471.84

Coleman Hawaii AirJet Large Square 4 to 6 Person

Coleman Hawaii AirJet Large Square 4 to 6 Person

amazon.com $553.58

2-7 Person Portable Inflatable Round Hot Tub Spa

2-7 Person Portable Inflatable Round Hot Tub Spa

amazon.com $584.99

