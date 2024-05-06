Every spring, hundreds of motorcyclists play the role of escort for a moving tribute to fallen soldiers from war a half century ago.

On Sunday afternoon, the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall made its annual trek from the Eastern Florida State College campus in Cocoa down U.S. 1 to Melbourne's Wickham Park. The wall's presence is also tied to the Florida Vietnam and All Veterans Annual Reunion. According the event organizers' website, this is the 36th and final year for the reunion event.

The wall will be on display at Wickham Park from now through the four-day reunion event which begins on Thursday and concludes on Sunday.

In addition to the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall, The Some Gave All Moving tribute, and other static displays will be available for the four day event, which boasts an average attendance of between 40,000 and 50,000 visitors.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall gets massive escort to Wickham Park