This #1 bestselling whitening pen 'worked better than a visit to my dentist' — it's on double-discount for $17

What is it?

If you have a sweatshirt that says, “But first, coffee,” you probably also have stained teeth. We get it. There's nothing wrong with being a java junkie, or even advertising that on your apparel, but when it's evident every time you smile, well, that is not a good look. If you’ve tried all the whitening strips, trays and toothpastes on the market but haven't been able to get your choppers gleaming, the VieBeauti Whitening Pen might be for you.

Why is it a good deal?

The top-rated VieBeauti Whitening Pen 3-pack is on sale for just $17 when you apply the on-page coupon (was $30). You're not likely to get ahold of these for a price like that anytime soon.

Why do I need this?

If your smile isn't as bright as it used to be, these at-home whitening pens may be a way to get around the hassle — and considerable expense — of professional whitening treatments.

The pen uses a brush tip as an applicator. You just twist the bottom to release the gel into the brush, then spread the whitening gel on your teeth This pack comes with three pens, so you can keep one in the bathroom, one in your purse and one at work — whiten anytime, anywhere!

Say "buh-bye" to coffee and wine stains for good with the whitening pen that's a fit for sensitive teeth. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

"This worked better than a visit to my dentist!" raved one of the 23,000-plus shoppers who gave the VieBeauti pen a five-star review. "I like everything about this whitener. Easy to use, comes in threes so I can travel with one and results are better than I had hoped!!

Another happy user reported "no tingling, discomfort or negative side effects. Just gorgeous white teeth for a fraction of the cost from the dentist."

"I'm a big coffee drinker, and I noticed my teeth were getting a bit discolored," said a satisfied reviewer. "I know in the past my sister said she paid a lot of money to have her teeth whitened by a professional and she said it didn't make much of a difference... I looked at multiple products and decided on this one. I am so glad I did! I love this stuff so much that I bought more of it when I ran out."

Another java lover said, "These 67-year-old teeth have just reason to be yellow from years of coffee. I was surprised how easy this was to use, and that I actually did see results ... without any sensitivity."

"I've used professional whitening gel purchased from my dentist before and the sensitivity it caused was so bad I had to stop," says a satisfied user. "I feel like I'm getting about the same results with this gel without that sensitivity, so I couldn't be happier."

"The only downside is that did not see any directions on how to leave the product on for," stipulated one shopper. "I usually leave it on for 1 to 4 minutes after brushing and flossing. I definitely noticed an immediate difference. There is no sensitivity unless your gums are bleeding from flossing, then avoid that area, but I would repurchase."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping on the teeth whitening pens, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

