Victoria’s Secret introduces its 1st model with Down syndrome, Sofía Jirau, who calls it 'a dream come true'

Sofía Jirau celebrates her debut with the lingerie brand. (Photo: Victoria's Secret)

Sofía Jirau is making history with the latest campaign for Victoria's Secret, as the brand's first-ever model with Down syndrome.

The 24-year-old Puerto Rican model got her start in 2019 before making her New York Fashion Week debut in 2020. Now, she's reached the ultimate milestone as she breaks barriers for the iconic lingerie brand.

"One day I dreamed it, I worked for it and today it's a dream come true," Jirau wrote on Instagram. "I can finally tell you my big secret... I am Victoria's Secret's first model with Down syndrome!"

Jirau's introduction to the brand comes with Victoria's Secret's latest Love Cloud collection, which is said to be "a major moment in the brand's evolution," according to head creative director Raúl Martinez.

"From the cast of incredible women that bring the collection to life, to the incredible inclusive spirit on set, this campaign is an important part of the new Victoria's Secret standard we are creating," Martinez said in a statement.

The campaign consists of a number of dynamic women alongside Jirau, including an expectant mother, a pilates instructor in her late 40s and a model with hereditary spastic paraplegia type 3a.

"VS was a dream client of mine in my 20's and 30's when I was shooting a ton of lingerie and swim, but I let that dream go well over a decade ago… So to get a call from them in my late 40's and right after shaving my head was a delightful shock to say the least!" Jailyn Matthews captioned a photo on Instagram. "And to be a part of this incredibly inclusive campaign with these dynamic women makes it all the sweeter! Here we are, celebrating ALL women! Can I get an Amen to inclusion and authenticity?!"

"This is a huge milestone for both myself, as an actor and model, and for Victoria's Secret, including models with disabilities in a major brand campaign. I'm so honored to be a part of this," actress and model Miriam Blanco wrote on Instagram.

The collection and campaign is the latest move in the company's rebranding, which was announced with the introduction of the VS Collective. Models like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have also rejoined the brand to celebrate Victoria's Secret's "commitment to celebrate all women."

