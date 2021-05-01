Victoria Beckham reveals she has 'an entire bucket' of her children's lost teeth

(L-R) Victoria Beckham, Harper Beckham and David Beckham. (Photo: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Victoria Beckham crowd-sourced Instagram for a familiar parenting problem: What to do with your children's lost teeth?

The mother of four posed the question on Friday night, explaining that daughter Harper, 9, had lost another tooth. "Okay, so Harper Seven's tooth fell out last night, she left her tooth by her bed," Victoria said in her video, showing a collection of notes from the "Tooth Fairy" which read, "Harper is smart," "Harper is funny," "Harper is generous" and "the best daughter." Victoria and retired soccer star David Beckham are the parents of Harper and three sons, Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 16.

"And I've got another tooth to add to my collection," said Victoria. "So I've got a question for the gram: What do all the mummies and daddies do with all the collected teeth? I've got an entire bucket full of all my kids' teeth. What do we do with them?"

Followers came through with suggestions. "You could make a photo frame out of them," wrote someone. Others suggested throwing them away or joked that Victoria should hide the teeth inside her daughter's Halloween bucket for a scary surprise. "We wrote a letter once saying the tooth had been rejected due to poor brushing!" offered a follower.

Victoria Beckham crowdsourced Instagram to figure out what to do with her daughter's lost tooth. (Screenshot: Instagram/Victoria Beckham)

"These notes are adorable and worth so much more than the money some people give," noted someone else.

But the most creative solution came from Victoria's future daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz, 26, who is engaged to Brooklyn. "Dip it in gold and wear them on a necklace!" she wrote in a DM to Victoria, who shared it in a screenshot. Peltz and Brooklyn wear each other's wisdom teeth, which were dipped in gold, on chains around their necks, the actress revealed on Instagram in March.

Peltz also explained in an April video for Vogue that her own mother kept her wisdom tooth when it was removed five years ago. "He wears mine and I wear his," she said. "All our wisdom, stuck in a tooth."

What to do with fallen baby teeth is a parental conundrum. A study conducted last year by the Netherlands-based market research company DentaVox found that 59 percent of parents feel preserving the teeth is best while 23 percent vote for throwing them away.

