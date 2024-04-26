This Vic Hickey Built 1950 Jeep Willys Has Great History

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This unique Jeep is selling at Henderson Auction’s Collector Motor Series next month.

A remarkable piece of off-road history is hitting the auction block at Henderson Auctions Collector Motor Series on May 18, 2024. This custom-built Jeep, crafted by the renowned Vic Hickey — a 1978 inductee into the Offroad Hall of Fame — showcases a blend of innovation and engineering prowess that has stood the test of time. Known for his contributions to off-road vehicle design, including vehicles for Steve McQueen and Chevrolet, Hickey’s creations have left an indelible mark on automotive history.

This particular Jeep is a testament to Hickey's skill and forward-thinking designs. It features custom-built elements such as Dana 44 axles with disc brakes, a robust 9000lb Sidewinder winch, and a unique one-piece rear axle that set it apart during its era. The vehicle also boasts a stainless steel body — a rare attribute that not only enhances its durability but also its collectibility. Under the hood, it's powered by a 225 Buick engine coupled with a turbo 400 transmission and a Dana 20 transfer case, ensuring it can handle the most challenging terrains.

Additional custom features include a stainless roll cage, a custom tire carrier, and a stainless steel can holder, all designed to maximize functionality without compromising on style. With only 4,011 miles showing on the odometer, this Jeep is not just a piece of history but a fully functional testament to Vic Hickey’s legacy in off-road vehicle design.

The auction will take place at the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum in Birmingham, Alabama, providing enthusiasts and collectors a chance to own a unique piece of off-road heritage. This Jeep is more than just a vehicle; it’s a piece of automotive art, meticulously crafted by one of the legends of the industry.

This vehicle is being sold at the Henderson Auction Collector Motor Series Auction at Barber Motorsports Park. The auction will be held May 18 with a preview Friday, May 17th. Call 800-850-2252 or 225-686-2252.

