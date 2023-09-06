Men have Viagra. What do women have for low libido? Here's what experts say.

If men have Viagra, what do women have? (Illustration by Sisi Yu for Yahoo News)

For erectile dysfunction, men have plenty of drugs to choose from, including Cialis, Levitra, Stendra and Viagra, otherwise known as the “little blue pill.” For women, the treatment options are less robust.

While medications designed for men focus on increasing blood flow to the penis, allowing for an erection and sexual function, most women are physically capable of engaging in intercourse without the help of medication. The clitoris, the female equivalent of the penis, does fill with blood when aroused, but arousal is not necessarily needed in order to engage in intercourse. Therefore, there’s no true equivalent of a Viagra-like medication for women on the market, simply because genital function is different between the sexes.

Yet women do experience sexual dysfunction, and there are medicines that can help. Female sexual dysfunction can include things like pain during sex or physical changes that affect intimacy. The medications currently on the market, however, target a woman’s desire for sex — though it’s worth noting that when it comes to libido, it’s a bit more complicated than popping a pill and hopping into bed.

Dr. Jennifer Wider, a women’s health expert, tells Yahoo Life, “There are many reasons why women can have a lower sex drive, including depression, anxiety, stress, side effects from a medication and pain during sex, which leads to lowered desire.”

Yet one single medication can’t possibly address all these issues. While medication may help some people get in in the mood, it’s not a one-size-fits-all solution.

‘Little pink pill’

That said, there are drugs available that purport to get women in the mood for sex. That includes flibanserin, the trade name for which is Addyi. Thus far, the drug has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration only for premenopausal women

“When they first came out, they were putting themselves out there as the female Viagra — the ‘little pink pill’ instead of the ‘little blue pill.’ That really is misleading, because it was always about libido,” says Dr. Lauren Streicher, professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University.

Addyi is a pill that should be taken orally every night. Clinical studies show that after eight to 12 weeks it does boost the desire to have sex, says Streicher.

“It doesn’t make someone want to have sex all the time, but it puts them more in the ‘normal’ range,” she says.

Unlike Viagra, Addyi isn’t an “on-demand” drug, says Streicher.

While the medication works by addressing the neurotransmitters that play a role in sexual desire, Streicher emphasizes that there’s more to libido than any medication can provide a fix for. For example, past experiences with sex might prevent some people from having a pleasurable sexual experience.

Vyleesi

Another FDA-approved drug, Streicher says, is Vyleesi, which is similar to Addyi in that it works on neurotransmitters. But unlike that medication, Vyleesi is an on-demand drug that works via injection into the thigh or abdomen within 45 minutes.

“It's about the same efficacy — we're looking at maybe 50% of women are really going to notice a significant difference, enough that they’re going to continue to use it,” she explains.

Testosterone

A third drug sometimes used to boost libido is the hormone testosterone, which is not FDA-approved for this usage.

“It is safe and it is effective, but you need to go to someone who knows how to dose it and how to do it in order to make sure that you don't get side effects or hair growth and acne,” Streicher explains. “You don’t want to borrow your male partner’s testosterone, as women need about one-10th of testosterone levels.”

While medical intervention is possible for women with low libido, it may not be the first step one wants to take.

Understanding desire

Chicago-based sex therapist Rachel Zar tells Yahoo Life that there are two types of desire: spontaneous desire and responsive desire. Men tend to have more spontaneous desire, in the sense that they may find the “wanting before the liking.” Women, however, “tend to experience desire in that the liking has to come before the wanting. So, ‘I like this experience. It feels sexy to me, therefore now I want sex.’”

Zar says that when she is working with patients seeking to boost their libido, she asks them to identify the things that feel sexy to them, whether that’s something like snuggling with a partner or kissing. Rather than jumping right into sex, one can work up their desire for it through those actions, so they aren’t just “waiting for the want to come.”

Planning a sexual encounter allows you to also get yourself ready for sex mentally and emotionally.

“People with penises can pop a pill, and they know that in a half hour, they’re going to have sex,” Zar says. “Women can do the same thing — they can pop a green Skittle if they want — and then spend half an hour before you plan on having sex, thinking about how you’re having sex. If you can think about it in a way where you’re excited, you’re setting yourself up for success.”

In addition to mentally and emotionally preparing, you can also get blood flowing to your genitals, which is the goal of Viagra.

“You can give yourself a massage, or use a vibrator, and it doesn’t even have to be in a masturbation way,” Zar explains. “You can also do a few Kegels. Blood flow allows our vaginal walls to be moisturized and lubricated, as well as plumped and stretchy — all those physical signs of arousal that allow the body to be ready for especially penetrative sex.”