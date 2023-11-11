The 150+ best Veterans Day deals to shop this weekend

We're standing up and saluting the massive deployment of discounts this Veterans Day weekend. (Getty Images)

Retailers will be rolling out a well-deserved red carpet this weekend for veterans and active-duty military personnel and their families. If you fall within those groups, it's an excellent time to save on just about anything on your wish list — new tech, some new duds, or perhaps a refresh for your home. Plus, with so many early Black Friday sales kicking off weeks before the big day, it's the perfect opportunity to save even more. Some callouts? Amazon's best-selling TV for just $190, AirPods for just $100 and Oprah-fave pajamas for 30% off.

Keep scrolling for more info on military discounts, as well as the best sales to take advantage of this weekend.

Best TV deals

This Veteran's Day is the perfect time to score a brand-new set, especially with all the brand-new holiday movies coming out! Whether you're shopping for yourself or that special someone in your life, there are a ridiculous number of options from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more. Pick up a new TV for as little as $118, or go absolutely wild and take home a 98-inch behemoth from Sony.

Amazon: Amazon's Fire TV lineup is obviously front and center with discounts over 30%, but don't overlook great deals from other brands like Sony, Samsung and more.

Insignia 50-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $190 $300 Save $110 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $310 $450 Save $140 See at Amazon

Sony 98-inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series $7,950 $10,000 Save $2,050 See at Amazon

Walmart: Walmart has one of the absolute most affordable options on this list with the $118 Philips TV, but you can also snag a Vizio 50-inch or a Hisense 58-inch for just a little more.

Philips 32-inch Class HD Smart Roku Borderless LED TV $118 $133 Save $15 See at Walmart

Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $248 $319 Save $71 See at Walmart

Hisense 58-inch Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV $268 $298 Save $30 See at Walmart

Target: Target's mounting a huge offensive with Veteran's Day sales on Vizio, TCL, Hisense and many other fan-favorite brands. The best deal? $70 off an already-super-affordable 65-inch from Hisense. Additionally, military personnel, veterans and their families get an additional 10% off qualifying purchases if they're also a Circle member.

Vizio 24-inch LED TV $140 $150 Save $10 See at Target

TCL 43-inch Smart Google TV $200 $250 Save $50 See at Target

Hisense 65-inch Class A6 Series 4K UHD Smart Google TV $330 $400 Save $70 See at Target

Samsung: Score over 30% off on 4K QLED and OLED displays, including the ever-popular Frame TV. Service members can also save up to 30%, and all orders qualify for free delivery.

Samsung 32-inch QLED 4K Q60C $400 $500 Save $100 See at Samsung

Samsung 55-inch OLED S90C $1,300 $1,900 Save $600 See at Samsung

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K TV $2,000 $3,000 Save $1,000 See at Samsung

Best Buy: Save big on even bigger screens at the electronics superstore, with prices as low as $300 for a 55-inch TV and almost 60% off a gorgeous OLED.

LG 48-inch A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV $550 $1,300 Save $750 See at Best Buy

LG 55-inch Class UQ70 4K Smart TV $300 $500 Save $200 See at Best Buy

TCL 65-inch 4K QLED Smart TV $400 $600 Save $200 See at Best Buy

Best deals on headphones and earbuds

The days of subpar audio quality are over! Pick up a brand-new pair of earbuds or headphones this Veteran's Day and enjoy your music like never before with huge deals at Amazon, Walmart and Target. Prices have dropped by as much as 75% at some retailers, making this the perfect opportunity to get some holiday shopping done. How great would it be to wake up with one of these in your stocking?

Amazon: Grab markdowns as high as 40% on the AirPods Pro and a lot of other quality buds that will block out the noise of the world so you can focus on those sweet, sweet tunes.

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $14 $30 Save $16 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods $100 $129 Save $29 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $200 $249 Save $49 See at Amazon

Walmart: Save more than 75% on an array of powerful noise-cancelling models.

Vilinice Wireless Bluetooth Headphones $46 $200 Save $154 See at Walmart

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones $25 $50 Save $25 See at Walmart

Beats Flex $49 $70 Save $21 See at Walmart

Target: Save as much as 50% on a set of JBL cans. Want to splurge? Samsung Galaxy Buds are a cool $40 off and boast thousands of rave reviews. Military personnel, veterans and their families get an additional 10% off qualifying purchases if they're also a Circle member.

JLab Studio Bluetooth Headphones $24 $30 Save $6 See at Target

JBL Tune 510BT Headphones $25 $50 Save $25 See at Target

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro $190 $230 Save $40 See at Target

Best tech deals

Tech sales can be overwhelming, but not to worry — we've gathered up the best Veterans Day deals right here, ranging from laptops, smart-home devices, gaming accessories and much more. Shop for yourself or score stocking stuffers for the upcoming holidays for as much as 80% off.

Amazon: Snag savings up to an unbelievable $780 on a gorgeous new laptop from Jumper. The best deal of the bunch? Forty percent off a brand-new Fire Stick.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device $30 $50 Save $20 See at Amazon

Amazon Eero Pro Mesh WiFi router $70 $160 Save $90 See at Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $249 $329 Save $80 See at Amazon

Jumper 16-inch Laptop $220 $1,000 Save $780 with coupon See at Amazon

Walmart: Roll back the savings on soundbars, TVs and even up to nearly 80% off a top-rated Gateway laptop or nearly 50% off a popular Topvision soundbar. Save even more if you're a Walmart+ member!

Topvision Soundbar $68 $130 Save $62 See at Walmart

Gateway Chromebook $195 $279 Save $84 See at Walmart

Sgin 15.6-inch Laptop $360 $1,334 Save $974 See at Walmart

eBay: What, an auction site? Yes! eBay has great deals on new and refurbished tech devices — and you probably won't find them this cheap anywhere else, like a gorgeous new gaming laptop for just $500.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) $195 $300 Save $105 See at eBay

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 Laptop $500 $860 Save $360 See at eBay

MSI Aegis R 13TC Gaming PC $899 $2,000 Save $1,101 See at eBay

Target: Hit the bulls-eye on deals for audio components, smart devices and more — including up to $200 off laptops. Military personnel, veterans and their families get an additional 10% off qualifying purchases if they're also a Circle member.

Samsung 2.0Ch Soundbar with Built-in Woofer $90 $120 Save $30 See at Target

Roku Express HD Streaming Device $25 $30 Save $5 See at Target

Acer Aspire 3 15.6-inch Laptop $250 $450 Save $200 See at Target

Best Buy: This Veterans Day, behold fantastic deals up to 50% off on everything from gaming accessories to tablets.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 $130 $160 Save $30 See at Best Buy

Acer Chromebook 315 $149 $299 Save $150 See at Best Buy

HP Envy 2-in-1 14-inch Laptop $500 $850 Save $350 See at Best Buy

Best kitchen deals

The holidays — and the family feasts that make them special — are just around the corner, so get everything you need to make memorable meals for way less. We're talking marked-down KitchenAid stand mixers, Le Creuset Dutch ovens, All-Clad frying pans — the crème de la crème. Plus, save on Solo Stove bonfires, Nespresso machines and more.

Amazon: Score great deals on popular Ninja blenders and air fryers, as well as a No. 1 bestselling knife set.

Henckels Premium Quality 12-Piece Knife Set $130 $150 Save $20 See at Amazon

Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System $179 $220 Save $41 See at Amazon

Ninja Max XL Air Fryer $100 $170 Save $70 See at Amazon

Walmart: Get up to 75% off small appliances, cookware and more from brands like Keurig and KitchenAid, to name a few. Psst: The stand mixer below is priced lower than it is at Amazon.

KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $259 $400 Save $141 See at Walmart

Ninja Creami $169 $199 Save $30 See at Walmart

Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker $49 $99 Save $51 See at Walmart

Home Depot: Save up to 70% on select kitchenware, including pots and pans sets, knives and more. Military members, veterans and their families also save 10% off on qualifying purchases, with an annual limit of $400.

Gotham Steel StackMaster 10-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set with Utensils $51 $102 Save $51 See at Home Depot

Lexi Home 29-Piece Chef's Kitchen Knife Set $24 $35 Save $10 See at Home Depot

Granitestone 12-Piece Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set $86 $122 Save $37 See at Home Depot

Our Place: Save up to 45% on the gorgeous cookware brand that's made a fan of Selena Gomez.

Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan $115 $155 Save $40 See at Our Place

Our Place Home Cook Duo $199 $315 Save $116 See at Our Place

Our Place Ovenware Set $150 $195 Save $45 See at Our Place

Solo Stove: The only thing better than a backyard fire? A backyard fire with pizza! Solo Stove's got your hookup at hot holiday prices.

Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand 2.0 $240 $345 Save $105 See at Solo Stove

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 $225 $300 Save $75 See at Solo Stove

Solo Stove Pi Prime Pizza Oven $300 $350 Save $50 See at Solo Stove

Sur La Table: Score cooking essentials from Le Creuset, All-Clad and more for up to 60% off, plus get an extra 20% off select items with code FRIEND.

All-Clad D5 Brushed Stainless Steel Skillet With Lid $150 $280 Save $130 See at Sur La Table

Le Creuset Square Bakers, Set of 2 $55 $75 Save $20 See at Sur La Table

Le Creuset Signature Round 3.5-Quart Dutch Oven $250 $360 Save $110 See at Sur La Table

Target: Save up to 40% on small kitchen appliances from top brands like Cuisinart, Nespresso, Keurig and more. Military personnel, veterans and their families get an additional 10% off qualifying purchases if they're also a Circle member.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine $139 $200 Save $61 See at Target

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven $130 $230 Save $100 See at Target

Keurig K-Cafe Coffee, Latte and Cappuccino Maker $160 $200 Save $40 See at Target

Wayfair: Get a festive dinnerware set for over 70% off, as well as up to 50% off cookware and bakeware. While the retailer doesn't offer a military discount, it does partner with Homes for Our Troops, which builds and donates custom abodes for post-9/11 vets.

Spode Christmas Tree Earthenware Dinnerware Set, Service for 4 $115 $420 Save $305 See at Wayfair

Cuisinart Toaster Oven $64 $165 Save $101 See at Wayfair

Nanan 7.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $90 $129 Save $39 See at Wayfair

Best vacuum deals

Vroom-vroom! Having a powerful vacuum can make all the difference when it comes to cleaning, and whether you prefer upright models, lightweight stick vacuums or hands-off robovacs, we've found discounted dirt-busters galore. You'll save on Shark, Bissell, iRobot and, yes, even Dyson!

Amazon: Whether you're in the market for a stick, upright or robovac, there are mega deals to be had, up to — wait for it — 80% off.

Inse Cordless Vacuum $100 $450 Save $350 See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum $110 $200 Save $90 with coupon See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop $229 $350 Save $121 See at Amazon

Walmart: Score great prices on top brands like Dyson, Bissell and more, including a Shark vac priced less than it is at Amazon!

Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Upright Vacuum Cleaner $97 $199 Save $102 See at Walmart

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum $250 $420 Save $170 See at Walmart

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $89 $124 Save $35 See at Walmart

Dyson: Save up to $250 on select stick vacs.

Dyson Outsize Plus Vacuum $450 $600 Save $150 See at Dyson

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute $400 $650 Save $250 See at Dyson

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute $575 $750 Save $175 See at Dyson

Wayfair: Suck up great deals on Electrolux and more, with prices starting under $40.

Electrolux Ergorapido Cordless Stick Vacuum $173 $229 Save $56 See at Wayfair

Costway Cordless Bagless Handheld Vacuum $36 $70 Save $34 See at Wayfair

Roomie Vincent 2-in-1 Cordless Slimvac Upright Vacuum $100 $140 Save $40 See at Wayfair

Best bedding and mattress deals

Smart shoppers know that holiday sales events are the best times to snag a mattress — and let's be honest, your poor back could probably use a comfier sleep cushion than the creaky one you've been snoozing on for decades. We found mega markdowns on some of the best brands out there, from Purple to Sleep Number, plus discounts on the coziest bedding that'll keep you comfy all winter long.

Amazon: Snap up dreamy prices on popular sheet sets, and save up to 75% on plush pillows.

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $27 $60 Save $33 with coupon See at Amazon

CGK Unlimited Sheet Set, Queen $21 $50 Save $29 with coupon See at Amazon

Amazon Basics Sheet Set, Queen $21 $31 Save $10 See at Amazon

Walmart: Score a top-rated mattress for a steal, along with bestselling bed linens and Serta pillows.

FDW Memory Foam Mattress, Queen $150 $440 Save $290 See at Walmart

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set, Queen $20 $61 Save $41 See at Walmart

Serta Cooling Gel Memory Foam Bed Pillow, Set of 2 $24 $42 Save $19 See at Walmart

Bear: Known for its affordable yet high-quality goods, the brand is offering 35% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY, plus you'll get two pillows, a sheet set and mattress protector with the purchase of a mattress. Military service members also receive 40% off everything plus $400 worth of accessories ... free.

Bear Original Queen Mattress, Queen $649 $998 Save $349 with code Copied! Code: BLACKFRIDAY Copied! Code: BLACKFRIDAY See at Bear

Brooklyn Bedding: No sleep till Brooklyn, indeed! Save up to 30% on the brand's budget-friendly, bed-in-a-box mattresses during their Veterans Day sale — use code VETERANS30, valid through November 14. Additionally, active-duty personnel, veterans, retirees, spouses and dependents get 35% off and free shipping.

Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid Mattress, Queen $932 $1,332 Save $400 with code Copied! Code: VETERANS30 Copied! Code: VETERANS30 See at Brooklyn Bedding

Cozy Earth: The Oprah-beloved brand is offering up to 35% off their luxurious bedding sitewide, plus get these cooling linen bamboo sheets for over 50% off.

Cozy Earth Linen Bamboo Sheet Set, Queen $175 $389 Save $214 See at Cozy Earth

Helix: Get up to 20% off sitewide using code BF20, and get two free pillows with all mattress orders. Not sure which one's right for you? Take the brand's sleep quiz, then choose from over 20 different mattresses, each designed with a different slumbering style in mind. Active-duty service members, veterans, spouses and their family members also get 25% off.

Helix Midnight Mattress, Queen $1,099 $1,332 Save $233 with code Copied! Code: BF20 Copied! Code: BF20 See at Helix

Nectar: With a range of memory foam and hybrid mattresses to choose from — including several made with heat-wicking copper fibers — these guys have a style to suit every sleeper, and you can score up to 40% off everything. Prices start at $359! Military personnel also receive 40% off with every order.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, Queen $659 $1,099 Save $440 See at Nectar

Parachute: Looking for some seriously swoon-worthy bedding? The premium linen brand has dozens of gorgeous items on sale for up to 80% off, from sheet sets and shams to quilts and bedspreads.

Parachute Linen Duvet Cover, Queen $224 $320 Save $96 See at Parachute

Purple: Save up to $900 on mattress and base sets, plus get great discounts on the brand's patented GelFlex Grid mattresses, which adapt to support the movements you make while you sleep. Pillows and bedding are also up to 25% off. Plus, military service members, veterans, spouses and dependents get 10% off.

Purple Mattress, Queen $1,199 $1,399 Save $200 See at Purple

Raymour and Flanigan: Get up to 35% off everything on the furniture haven's site, including mattresses, bedroom frames and more.