The 150+ best Veterans Day deals to shop this weekend
Retailers will be rolling out a well-deserved red carpet this weekend for veterans and active-duty military personnel and their families. If you fall within those groups, it's an excellent time to save on just about anything on your wish list — new tech, some new duds, or perhaps a refresh for your home. Plus, with so many early Black Friday sales kicking off weeks before the big day, it's the perfect opportunity to save even more. Some callouts? Amazon's best-selling TV for just $190, AirPods for just $100 and Oprah-fave pajamas for 30% off.
Keep scrolling for more info on military discounts, as well as the best sales to take advantage of this weekend.
Best TV deals
This Veteran's Day is the perfect time to score a brand-new set, especially with all the brand-new holiday movies coming out! Whether you're shopping for yourself or that special someone in your life, there are a ridiculous number of options from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more. Pick up a new TV for as little as $118, or go absolutely wild and take home a 98-inch behemoth from Sony.
Amazon: Amazon's Fire TV lineup is obviously front and center with discounts over 30%, but don't overlook great deals from other brands like Sony, Samsung and more.
Insignia 50-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV$190$300Save $110
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV$310$450Save $140
Sony 98-inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series$7,950$10,000Save $2,050
Walmart: Walmart has one of the absolute most affordable options on this list with the $118 Philips TV, but you can also snag a Vizio 50-inch or a Hisense 58-inch for just a little more.
Philips 32-inch Class HD Smart Roku Borderless LED TV$118$133Save $15
Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV$248$319Save $71
Hisense 58-inch Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV$268$298Save $30
Target: Target's mounting a huge offensive with Veteran's Day sales on Vizio, TCL, Hisense and many other fan-favorite brands. The best deal? $70 off an already-super-affordable 65-inch from Hisense. Additionally, military personnel, veterans and their families get an additional 10% off qualifying purchases if they're also a Circle member.
Vizio 24-inch LED TV$140$150Save $10
TCL 43-inch Smart Google TV$200$250Save $50
Hisense 65-inch Class A6 Series 4K UHD Smart Google TV$330$400Save $70
Samsung: Score over 30% off on 4K QLED and OLED displays, including the ever-popular Frame TV. Service members can also save up to 30%, and all orders qualify for free delivery.
Samsung 32-inch QLED 4K Q60C$400$500Save $100
Samsung 55-inch OLED S90C$1,300$1,900Save $600
Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K TV$2,000$3,000Save $1,000
Best Buy: Save big on even bigger screens at the electronics superstore, with prices as low as $300 for a 55-inch TV and almost 60% off a gorgeous OLED.
LG 48-inch A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV$550$1,300Save $750
LG 55-inch Class UQ70 4K Smart TV$300$500Save $200
TCL 65-inch 4K QLED Smart TV$400$600Save $200
Best deals on headphones and earbuds
The days of subpar audio quality are over! Pick up a brand-new pair of earbuds or headphones this Veteran's Day and enjoy your music like never before with huge deals at Amazon, Walmart and Target. Prices have dropped by as much as 75% at some retailers, making this the perfect opportunity to get some holiday shopping done. How great would it be to wake up with one of these in your stocking?
Amazon: Grab markdowns as high as 40% on the AirPods Pro and a lot of other quality buds that will block out the noise of the world so you can focus on those sweet, sweet tunes.
Ziuty Wireless Earbuds$14$30Save $16
Apple AirPods$100$129Save $29
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)$200$249Save $49
Walmart: Save more than 75% on an array of powerful noise-cancelling models.
Vilinice Wireless Bluetooth Headphones$46$200Save $154
JBL Tune 510BT Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones$25$50Save $25
Beats Flex$49$70Save $21
Target: Save as much as 50% on a set of JBL cans. Want to splurge? Samsung Galaxy Buds are a cool $40 off and boast thousands of rave reviews. Military personnel, veterans and their families get an additional 10% off qualifying purchases if they're also a Circle member.
JLab Studio Bluetooth Headphones$24$30Save $6
JBL Tune 510BT Headphones$25$50Save $25
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro$190$230Save $40
Best tech deals
Tech sales can be overwhelming, but not to worry — we've gathered up the best Veterans Day deals right here, ranging from laptops, smart-home devices, gaming accessories and much more. Shop for yourself or score stocking stuffers for the upcoming holidays for as much as 80% off.
Amazon: Snag savings up to an unbelievable $780 on a gorgeous new laptop from Jumper. The best deal of the bunch? Forty percent off a brand-new Fire Stick.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device$30$50Save $20
Amazon Eero Pro Mesh WiFi router$70$160Save $90
Apple iPad (9th Generation)$249$329Save $80
Jumper 16-inch Laptop$220$1,000Save $780 with coupon
Walmart: Roll back the savings on soundbars, TVs and even up to nearly 80% off a top-rated Gateway laptop or nearly 50% off a popular Topvision soundbar. Save even more if you're a Walmart+ member!
Topvision Soundbar$68$130Save $62
Gateway Chromebook$195$279Save $84
Sgin 15.6-inch Laptop$360$1,334Save $974
eBay: What, an auction site? Yes! eBay has great deals on new and refurbished tech devices — and you probably won't find them this cheap anywhere else, like a gorgeous new gaming laptop for just $500.
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)$195$300Save $105
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 Laptop$500$860Save $360
MSI Aegis R 13TC Gaming PC$899$2,000Save $1,101
Target: Hit the bulls-eye on deals for audio components, smart devices and more — including up to $200 off laptops. Military personnel, veterans and their families get an additional 10% off qualifying purchases if they're also a Circle member.
Samsung 2.0Ch Soundbar with Built-in Woofer$90$120Save $30
Roku Express HD Streaming Device$25$30Save $5
Acer Aspire 3 15.6-inch Laptop$250$450Save $200
Best Buy: This Veterans Day, behold fantastic deals up to 50% off on everything from gaming accessories to tablets.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7$130$160Save $30
Acer Chromebook 315$149$299Save $150
HP Envy 2-in-1 14-inch Laptop$500$850Save $350
Best kitchen deals
The holidays — and the family feasts that make them special — are just around the corner, so get everything you need to make memorable meals for way less. We're talking marked-down KitchenAid stand mixers, Le Creuset Dutch ovens, All-Clad frying pans — the crème de la crème. Plus, save on Solo Stove bonfires, Nespresso machines and more.
Amazon: Score great deals on popular Ninja blenders and air fryers, as well as a No. 1 bestselling knife set.
Henckels Premium Quality 12-Piece Knife Set$130$150Save $20
Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System$179$220Save $41
Ninja Max XL Air Fryer$100$170Save $70
Walmart: Get up to 75% off small appliances, cookware and more from brands like Keurig and KitchenAid, to name a few. Psst: The stand mixer below is priced lower than it is at Amazon.
KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer$259$400Save $141
Ninja Creami$169$199Save $30
Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker$49$99Save $51
Home Depot: Save up to 70% on select kitchenware, including pots and pans sets, knives and more. Military members, veterans and their families also save 10% off on qualifying purchases, with an annual limit of $400.
Gotham Steel StackMaster 10-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set with Utensils$51$102Save $51
Lexi Home 29-Piece Chef's Kitchen Knife Set$24$35Save $10
Granitestone 12-Piece Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set$86$122Save $37
Our Place: Save up to 45% on the gorgeous cookware brand that's made a fan of Selena Gomez.
Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan$115$155Save $40
Our Place Home Cook Duo$199$315Save $116
Our Place Ovenware Set$150$195Save $45
Solo Stove: The only thing better than a backyard fire? A backyard fire with pizza! Solo Stove's got your hookup at hot holiday prices.
Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand 2.0$240$345Save $105
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0$225$300Save $75
Solo Stove Pi Prime Pizza Oven$300$350Save $50
Sur La Table: Score cooking essentials from Le Creuset, All-Clad and more for up to 60% off, plus get an extra 20% off select items with code FRIEND.
All-Clad D5 Brushed Stainless Steel Skillet With Lid$150$280Save $130
Le Creuset Square Bakers, Set of 2$55$75Save $20
Le Creuset Signature Round 3.5-Quart Dutch Oven$250$360Save $110
Target: Save up to 40% on small kitchen appliances from top brands like Cuisinart, Nespresso, Keurig and more. Military personnel, veterans and their families get an additional 10% off qualifying purchases if they're also a Circle member.
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine$139$200Save $61
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven$130$230Save $100
Keurig K-Cafe Coffee, Latte and Cappuccino Maker$160$200Save $40
Wayfair: Get a festive dinnerware set for over 70% off, as well as up to 50% off cookware and bakeware. While the retailer doesn't offer a military discount, it does partner with Homes for Our Troops, which builds and donates custom abodes for post-9/11 vets.
Spode Christmas Tree Earthenware Dinnerware Set, Service for 4$115$420Save $305
Cuisinart Toaster Oven$64$165Save $101
Nanan 7.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer$90$129Save $39
Best vacuum deals
Vroom-vroom! Having a powerful vacuum can make all the difference when it comes to cleaning, and whether you prefer upright models, lightweight stick vacuums or hands-off robovacs, we've found discounted dirt-busters galore. You'll save on Shark, Bissell, iRobot and, yes, even Dyson!
Amazon: Whether you're in the market for a stick, upright or robovac, there are mega deals to be had, up to — wait for it — 80% off.
Inse Cordless Vacuum$100$450Save $350
Lefant Robot Vacuum$110$200Save $90 with coupon
iRobot Roomba i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop$229$350Save $121
Walmart: Score great prices on top brands like Dyson, Bissell and more, including a Shark vac priced less than it is at Amazon!
Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Upright Vacuum Cleaner$97$199Save $102
Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum$250$420Save $170
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner$89$124Save $35
Dyson: Save up to $250 on select stick vacs.
Dyson Outsize Plus Vacuum$450$600Save $150
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute$400$650Save $250
Dyson V15 Detect Absolute$575$750Save $175
Wayfair: Suck up great deals on Electrolux and more, with prices starting under $40.
Electrolux Ergorapido Cordless Stick Vacuum$173$229Save $56
Costway Cordless Bagless Handheld Vacuum$36$70Save $34
Roomie Vincent 2-in-1 Cordless Slimvac Upright Vacuum$100$140Save $40
Best bedding and mattress deals
Smart shoppers know that holiday sales events are the best times to snag a mattress — and let's be honest, your poor back could probably use a comfier sleep cushion than the creaky one you've been snoozing on for decades. We found mega markdowns on some of the best brands out there, from Purple to Sleep Number, plus discounts on the coziest bedding that'll keep you comfy all winter long.
Amazon: Snap up dreamy prices on popular sheet sets, and save up to 75% on plush pillows.
Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Set of 2$27$60Save $33 with coupon
CGK Unlimited Sheet Set, Queen$21$50Save $29 with coupon
Amazon Basics Sheet Set, Queen$21$31Save $10
Walmart: Score a top-rated mattress for a steal, along with bestselling bed linens and Serta pillows.
FDW Memory Foam Mattress, Queen$150$440Save $290
Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set, Queen$20$61Save $41
Serta Cooling Gel Memory Foam Bed Pillow, Set of 2$24$42Save $19
Bear: Known for its affordable yet high-quality goods, the brand is offering 35% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY, plus you'll get two pillows, a sheet set and mattress protector with the purchase of a mattress. Military service members also receive 40% off everything plus $400 worth of accessories ... free.
Bear Original Queen Mattress, Queen$649$998Save $349 with code
Brooklyn Bedding: No sleep till Brooklyn, indeed! Save up to 30% on the brand's budget-friendly, bed-in-a-box mattresses during their Veterans Day sale — use code VETERANS30, valid through November 14. Additionally, active-duty personnel, veterans, retirees, spouses and dependents get 35% off and free shipping.
Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid Mattress, Queen$932$1,332Save $400 with code
Cozy Earth: The Oprah-beloved brand is offering up to 35% off their luxurious bedding sitewide, plus get these cooling linen bamboo sheets for over 50% off.
Cozy Earth Linen Bamboo Sheet Set, Queen$175$389Save $214
Helix: Get up to 20% off sitewide using code BF20, and get two free pillows with all mattress orders. Not sure which one's right for you? Take the brand's sleep quiz, then choose from over 20 different mattresses, each designed with a different slumbering style in mind. Active-duty service members, veterans, spouses and their family members also get 25% off.
Helix Midnight Mattress, Queen$1,099$1,332Save $233 with code
Nectar: With a range of memory foam and hybrid mattresses to choose from — including several made with heat-wicking copper fibers — these guys have a style to suit every sleeper, and you can score up to 40% off everything. Prices start at $359! Military personnel also receive 40% off with every order.
Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, Queen$659$1,099Save $440
Parachute: Looking for some seriously swoon-worthy bedding? The premium linen brand has dozens of gorgeous items on sale for up to 80% off, from sheet sets and shams to quilts and bedspreads.
Parachute Linen Duvet Cover, Queen$224$320Save $96
Purple: Save up to $900 on mattress and base sets, plus get great discounts on the brand's patented GelFlex Grid mattresses, which adapt to support the movements you make while you sleep. Pillows and bedding are also up to 25% off. Plus, military service members, veterans, spouses and dependents get 10% off.
Purple Mattress, Queen$1,199$1,399Save $200
Raymour and Flanigan: Get up to 35% off everything on the furniture haven's site, including mattresses, bedroom frames and more.
Bellanest Dahlia Plush Euro-Top Mattress, Queen$599$899Save $300