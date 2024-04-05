Veterans adore affordable units at Courtney Place: 'I’m finally here where I need to be'

Army National Guard veteran Timothy Goodale is thankful for his new apartment at Courtney Place after spending the past few months couch-surfing.

Anthony Kinnon walked into his new two-bedroom apartment at Courtney Place for the first time this week, envisioning a place his 9-year-old daughter could someday visit.

“I can’t believe all the luxuries and amenities,” said Kinnon, one of the first residents to move into the veterans housing complex across from the Withnell Family YMCA in downtown Salem.

By the end of the month, organizers expect the 34-unit complex to be at capacity, with built-in peer support and dedicated wrap-around services for residents.

“I haven’t been involved in the veteran community,” said Timothy Goodale, another resident. “That’s probably why I’m excited to be here.”

Courtney Place provides affordable housing for low-income veterans, many of whom recently experienced homelessness. The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs said the state has about 1,500 homeless veterans, according to the most recent Point-in-Time (PIT) count, an estimate that officials believe to be low.

Goodale spent the past few months couch-surfing. Kinnon lived at VETcare Veterans Home, which provides secure housing and reintegration services for veterans experiencing homelessness.

Both are grateful for the stability Courtney Place provides.

“I’m using this basically to restart my life,” Goodale said.

Courtney Place offers more than just housing, but a home for veterans

Organizers and supporters were relieved to finally welcome veterans into the four-story complex on the corner of Cottage and Court streets NE, nearly eight months after the "grand opening" celebration.

Supply chain issues related to electrical boxes for each unit put the actual opening on hold and subsequently delayed inspections. Before that, there were funding challenges.

Peter Courtney, the namesake for the facility, helped lock down $7 million in Oregon Lottery funds from the Oregon Legislature. U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley helped secure $2 million in federal funds, with foundation grants and community donations covering the remainder.

Four veterans cut the ribbon celebrating move-in day Courtney Place in downtown Salem.

The vision behind Courtney Place has been to provide more than just housing for veterans in need, but a home and place for them to navigate services and programs.

“Far too often, our veterans face hardships and struggles,” said AJ Klausen, a U.S. Marine veteran and the board president for Y Veterans Housing. “Our duty is to honor and provide them with resources and support they need to not just survive, but we want them to thrive at Courtney Place.”

A veteran must earn less than 60% of the median income set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), or $35,160, to qualify for housing at the complex. Applicants are screened for credit, criminal and rental history and must provide their military records.

Monthly rent is $865 for a one-bedroom unit and $1,035 for a two-bedroom.

'I'm finally here where I need to be'

Kinnon, 44, served in the Army from 1998 to 2003, spending time in Germany, Kosovo and stateside. He was a cannon fire direction specialist, helping determine target locations for a field artillery unit.

His homeless journey started in 2022 after the Medford townhouse he was renting sold. After moving around and couch-surfing, he sought help through the Veterans Administration and eventually was sent to Virtue at the Pointe Recovery Center in Astoria.

Kinnon, a recovering alcoholic, received treatment for addiction and co-occurring disorders. He said he suffers from anxiety, PTSD and depression. After completing an aftercare program in Milwaukie, he spent time in the Portland area before coming to Salem.

Anthony Kinnon, center, was among the first veterans to move into Courtney Place in downtown Salem. Steven Diaz, left, and Steve Taylor were among the others.

While at VetCare, he worked on getting a driver’s license, catching up on health care appointments and training to be a peer support specialist. He now has a peer support job with Project ABLE and is one year and two months sober.

“I’m finally here where I need to be,” Kinnon said, adding that he hopes to be an inspiration for other veterans who may be struggling with homelessness and addiction. “If I can do it, you can. There are people who care about you and many people and organizations that can help you achieve your goals.”

'I've never had my own place'

Goodale, 28, served in the Army National Guard from 2014 to 2020, first in Alaska and then in Oregon. He had assignments in military police and the infantry and spent time as a cook.

Housing has been a challenge in recent years while attending Western Oregon University. He stayed with a friend after a roommate asked him to move out while he was recovering from colon surgery.

“Couch-surfing, basically,” Goodale said. “Not quite homeless. I had a place to live.”

He said he earned a marketing degree at Western Oregon and is self-employed. He often meets clients downtown, so the location of his new apartment at Courtney Place is ideal.

He moved in a desk and bed earlier this week and hoped to get some second-hand furniture for the combined living room and kitchen area.

“I’ve never had my own place,” Goodale said. “I’ve always been either with family or friends or had roommates, so this is a nice start.”

Residents sign 1-year lease at veterans housing complex in Salem

The Y Veterans Housing organization is a nonprofit formed to operate the complex. Andrew Holbert, a Marine veteran who served one tour in Iraq and has spent the past decade serving his veteran peers, is the executive director and one of two staff for the organization.

Holbert told the four veterans who cut the ribbon before moving in this week, including Goodale and Kinnon, to reach out to him if they needed anything, from silverware to a shower curtain.

Residents receive a membership to the YMCA across Cottage Street, and Goodale and Kinnon are eager to take advantage of free access to programs and services.

Both signed a one-year lease and hope to be able to afford to move on when it ends.

“There’s other veterans who need it more,” Goodale said.

Kinnon agreed, already saying he looked forward to being able to pass the torch to the next veteran.

In the meantime, he is taking classes at Chemeketa Community College and saving for a car, and he can’t wait for his daughter to see his new apartment with a view of the Gold Man atop the Oregon State Capitol.

“I think Salem’s going to be my home for a little while,” he said.

