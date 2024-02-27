The 8 best vegetarian meal delivery services of 2024, according to a nutritionist and expert testers

Vegetarian meal delivery services are a great option for both long-standing vegetarians and those who are new to the diet and lifestyle. The weekly meal deliveries offer an easy, fun way to try exciting new dishes, plus they take the guesswork out of meal planning.

The best vegetarian meal delivery services offer dozens of dinner options: You can either cook meals using pre-measured ingredients, or pop prepared meals in the microwave for a wholesome heat-and-eat option that you can get on the table in less than five minutes. Many of these services also offer add-ons such as smoothies, salads, snacks and desserts. Depending on the service you choose, the time and money you save may have you asking why you waited so long to give these healthy meal kits a try.

To help you find the best vegetarian meal delivery for your needs, Yahoo's research team tested 15 of the top meal delivery companies and consulted with a certified nutritionist and a culinary expert. We rated each service based on ingredient quality, number of new meals offered each week, flavor combinations, ease of meal prep, available add-ons, the company's commitment to sustainable sourcing and eco-friendly packaging and, most of all, taste and presentation.

In this article, you'll learn the unique features and benefits of each top-rated service along with what we liked — and what we didn't. Thinking of diving in? Remember to consult your doctor before making a significant change to your diet.

Blue Apron Blue Apron Best vegetarian meal delivery overall Price per serving: $9-$12 | Meal type: Meal kits and prepared meals | Weekly menu options: 70+ total with around 30 being vegetarian | Dietary options: Vegan, vegetarian, wellness, keto, gluten-free, 600 calories or less, carb-conscious Blue Apron earns the top spot for the best vegetarian meal delivery for its wide variety of vegetarian meals, its ability to turn carnivore and pescatarian meals into vegetarian ones, and the plentiful vegetarian add-on options for breakfast, lunch and desserts. The service also caters to those wanting to limit carbs, calories and gluten. The meal plans range from $9 to $12 per serving, along with a shipping fee of $10.99. More than 30 vegetarian meal kits are available each week, along with close to a dozen freshly prepared heat-and-eat meals. You can also opt for additional items such as single-serving frozen meals, breakfast meal kits, salads and desserts — there are also individual proteins available if a member in your household does consume meat or fish. Blue Apron food items are packed in recyclable and compostable materials, and all items are pre-portioned, reducing food waste. For more information, read our full review of Blue Apron. Pros Lots of flavorful, healthy meals to choose from each week

Provides pre-portioned ingredients, reducing food waste

Allows customization of delivery day and meal preferences Cons Can become pricey with add-ons $9-$12 per serving at Blue Apron

Dinnerly Dinnerly Best budget-friendly vegetarian meal kit service Price per serving: $5-$8 per serving, including shipping | Meal type: Meal kits | Weekly menu options: 100+ recipes to choose from each week, close to 30 are vegetarian | Dietary options: Kid-friendly, dairy-free, under 30 minutes, vegetarian, low-carb Dinnerly meal kits are ideal for even the most inexperienced home chef, those new to the vegetarian lifestyle and anyone on a budget. With only a few ingredients needed per meal, minimal prep work and simple instructions, you can get fresh, wholesome vegetarian meals on the table in under 30 minutes. Our culinary expert felt that the meals were so easy to make, "teenagers could probably prepare these meals. That’s how easy the recipes are to follow and execute, none with more than five steps." Most dishes came with only six ingredients, making even the greenest of cooks feel like chefs. In addition to close to 30 vegetarian dinner selections each week, there are extras: breakfasts, appetizers and desserts. You may order a maximum of four servings per meal and up to six meals per week. Dinnerly uses recyclable packaging and provides digital versions of its recipe cards instead of the printed cards most other meal services offer. Read our full review of Dinnerly. Pros Very budget-friendly

Huge menu selection each week

Simple enough for teenagers to follow Cons Only digital recipe cards

Portions on the smaller side $5-$8 per serving at Dinnerly

Purple Carrot Purple Carrot Best overall vegan meal delivery service Price per serving: $11-$13 | Meal type: Meal kits and prepared meals | Weekly menu options: 16 recipes each week, along with additional menu options for breakfast and lunch | Dietary options: Under 600 calories, gluten-free, high-protein, low-sodium, high-fiber, nut-free, soy-free Purple Carrot is our unanimous choice as the best overall vegan meal kit because it offers a remarkable blend of quality, flavor variety, menu options and convenience. The fresh, plant-based meals are as nutritious as they are delicious, making this an ideal choice for long-standing vegans and those newer to the lifestyle. There is also a selection of "Plantry" add-ons such as matcha cold brew coffees, fresh juices, instant lentils, homestyle chili, plant-based crab cakes, juice shots, chocolates, nuts, crackers and vegan cheeses. Pricing varies depending on which plan you choose, starting at $11 and going up to $13 per serving for meal kits and $13 for single-serving, heat-and-eat prepared meals. Meals are delivered weekly with various menu options suitable for various dietary preferences, including high protein, nut-free, gluten-free, low-sodium and under 600 calories. Our tester praised Purple Carrot's service for the easy-to-make meals, prepared meal convenience, flavor and freshness. The company's eco-friendly approach to packaging is another commendable aspect, with recyclable shipping and packing materials used wherever possible. Read our full review of Purple Carrot. Pros Offers meal kits and prepared meals

New plant-based cookbook included each week

Full pantry of add-on options Cons Pricey

Limited meal selection $11-$13 per serving at Purple Carrot

Mosaic Foods Mosaic Foods Best prepared meal delivery for vegetarians Price per serving: $11 | Meal type: Frozen prepared meals | Weekly menu options: 30+ | Dietary choices: Vegan, vegetarian, plant-based, wheat-free, nut-free, paleo, gluten-free, low-calorie, no sugar added Mosaic Foods earns our top spot for prepared vegetarian meals with its broad selection of high-quality, convenient vegan, vegetarian or plant-based meals. Each week, Mosaic Foods offers more than 30 menu options, ranging from smoothies and veggie bowls to family-sized meals. The service accommodates several dietary preferences, including wheat-free, nut-free and no-sugar-added options. All meals are free from preservatives and artificial ingredients. Most single-serve meals can be heated in the microwave in under five minutes, while the family meals require about an hour in the oven. A flash-freezing process helps ensure freshness while allowing you to stash meals in the freezer for at least three months, so you’ll always have a convenient meal option. Meals are delivered frozen in a well-packed, insulated box on a scheduled day that suits your needs. You'll have the flexibility to adjust the frequency to once per week, every two weeks or monthly. The packaging is either curbside recyclable or made from post-consumer recycled fiber. Read our full review of Mosaic Foods. Pros Vegetarian and vegan options

Flavorful, healthy heat-and-eat meals

Meals available for one person or the whole family Cons Meals arrive frozen, not fresh $11 per serving at Mosaic Foods

Hungryroot Hungryroot Best vegetarian meal kits with plenty of extras Price per serving: $9.69-$11.39 | Meal type: Meal kits | Weekly menu options: 5,000+ recipes to choose from | Dietary options: Vegan, vegetarian, allergen-free, 500 calories or less, carb-conscious, kid-friendly Hungryroot offers a hybrid approach to weekly meal deliveries that combines the convenience of meal kits with full grocery delivery. The service offers an impressive choice of more than 5,000 recipes each week. It's a great option for those with busy schedules because it simplifies meal planning and preparation while allowing you to order a week's worth of groceries simultaneously. Our tester thought Hungryroot’s meals were tasty and offered excellent variety, but some meals were more successful than others — at times, the convenience of fast meals took the place of flavor. However, the convenience and variety make it a strong contender for busy people or those new to vegetarian meals. All of Hungryroot's outer packaging materials are recyclable, including the EnviroIce cold packs that keep perishable food fresh during shipping, and many of the individual ingredients and grocery items also come in recyclable packaging. Read our full review of Hungry Root. Pros Extensive recipe database

Quick and easy recipes

Entire grocery of add-on items to choose from Cons The algorithm for predicting preferences needs improvement

Can be overwhelming with so many recipes to choose from $9.69-$11.39 per serving at Hungryroot

Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon Best vegetarian meal delivery for families Price per serving: $9-$13 | Meal type: Meal kits | Weekly menu options: 100+ recipes | Dietary options: Low-carb, low-calorie, dairy-free, vegetarian, vegan, kid-friendly, one-pot meals, under 30 minutes, breakfast, appetizers, desserts, family-friendly Marley Spoon is our pick for the best vegetarian meal delivery service for families. Its delicious meals are made with expertly sourced, high-quality ingredients. It also addresses a range of dietary needs and eating styles, including kid-friendly, ready in under 30 minutes, and one-pot meals, making it an excellent choice for families with diverse tastes. One of Marley Spoon's key features is recipes created by Martha Stewart and her culinary team. These are not your average vegetarian meals — they're more like gourmet dishes that bring a sense of adventure to the dinner table. This makes meal times exciting and allows families to explore new flavors and cuisines together. However, one tester noted that the complexity of some recipes might be a drawback for beginner chefs, making Marley Spoon best suited to those with a bit more experience in the kitchen. If you are new to cooking or prefer more uncomplicated recipes, this service may be a bit challenging. Where Marley Spoon truly excels is in the flavor department. The meals are tasty and satisfying, with ideal portion sizes. Variety is also a standout feature, with over 40 weekly vegetarian recipes and family menu options. Pricing is competitive, ranging from $9 to $13 per serving. For example, three meals per week for four people costs $126, including shipping. Marley Spoon's packaging is mostly recyclable, with clear recycling instructions on its website. Read our full review of Marley Spoon. Pros 100+ menu options each week

Gourmet flavors

Great for adventurous eaters Cons Some recipes may be too complicated for beginner chefs $9-$13 per serving at Marley Spoon

Daily Harvest Daily Harvest Best vegetarian delivery service for one person Price per serving: Starts at $6.79 per meal | Meal type: Frozen prepared meals | Weekly menu options: Over 40 options per week | Dietary options: Low-carb, low-sugar, low-calorie, heart-healthy Daily Harvest offers a wide variety of meal options each week, including smoothies, soups and grain bowls. It's a versatile, convenient option for those trying to stick to a heart-healthy, low-sugar, low-calorie or low-carb diet. What’s more, Daily Harvest focuses on organic ingredients and nutrient-dense foods at a reasonable price point, making it an excellent fit for anyone who wants a vegetarian meal delivery service that doesn't break the bank. There are more than 40 menu options per week, but delivery can be weekly or monthly, with the option to easily change delivery schedules. Setting Daily Harvest apart from every other service on this list: Its menu offerings can also be found in your local grocer's freezer aisle or purchased through Instacart. Each meal is designed to be quick and easy, with most ready in less than five minutes. All Daily Harvest items are packed in recyclable paper containers, making Daily Harvest one of the more eco-friendly services we tested. Pros Healthy meals made from high-quality, often organic ingredients

Most meals take less than five minutes to prepare

Offers a wide variety of meal types, including smoothies, soups, grain bowls and more Cons Some meals may be high in sugar or sodium

Flatbreads may not appeal to all tastes Starts at $6.79 per meal at Daily Harvest

How do I choose the best vegetarian meal delivery service?

Cost: Prices typically range from $7 to $13 per serving, with some services offering add-ons for an additional cost. Since the majority of weekly meal delivery services are subscription-based, you'll want to ensure the service you choose fits your budget.

Ease of use: Using a meal delivery service should be easy and fun, from ordering to meal prep and cooking. Some services offer pre-prepared meals that only need to be heated, while others provide ingredients and recipes for you to cook the meal yourself. It's up to you to decide which will be best for your schedule and lifestyle.

Menu choice: A meal delivery service should offer an adequate variety of vegetarian recipes and high-quality ingredients — not all have multiple meals that work for vegetarians. Also, if you're trying to adhere to a specific diet or avoid an allergen, ensure the service offers a selection of recipes that fit your additional needs, such as gluten-free, soy-free or nut-free.

Taste: Above all, the meals should be delicious. While flavor is a personal experience, reading reviews or trying a few different services to find one that you really enjoy will help you make the most of your subscription. Since many of these services offer steep introductory discounts, trying a few won't break the bank.

Delivery schedule: Most meal delivery services offer a great deal of delivery flexibility. You should be able to choose the day of the week you would like to get your delivery as well as whether you would like weekly, biweekly or monthly deliveries.

How we chose the best vegetarian meal delivery service

Our team of researchers and culinary experts personally tested 15 services. Every delivery service we reviewed had different strengths and weaknesses, specialties and add-on options. We evaluated the services according to the number of weekly vegetarian menu choices offered, the quality and freshness of the included ingredients, ease of cooking, cost, eco-friendly packaging and, most of all, taste.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are vegetarian meal delivery services?

Vegetarian meal delivery services deliver healthy, flavorful meals to your doorstep. These services offer meals and side items suitable for people following a vegetarian diet, which excludes all meat and seafood. Many services provide meals designed by top chefs and nutritionists that are both delicious and balanced. These services also make it easier to not only stick to a vegetarian diet, but to find new dishes and flavor combinations you can re-create on your own.

What can I expect from a vegetarian meal delivery service?

When you subscribe to a vegetarian meal delivery service, you can expect to receive pre-portioned, ready-to-cook or pre-cooked meals delivered to your home on your chosen schedule. These meals are typically accompanied by preparation and cooking instructions if needed. Meal delivery services allow you to choose from a selection of meals each week with different tastes and dietary needs in mind. Some services also allow you to modify the frequency of deliveries, skip a week or cancel anytime.

Do vegetarian meal delivery kit services save you money?

The cost-effectiveness of vegetarian meal delivery services depends on several factors, including your typical weekly food budget compared with the cost of the service you choose. While the cost per meal might be higher than if you were to buy the ingredients and cook from scratch, these services can cut back on food waste and save you time on meal planning, grocery shopping and meal preparation. For some, these conveniences can make vegetarian meal delivery services a very cost-effective option, especially if you often find yourself ordering takeout.

Can I cancel my meal delivery subscription at any time?

In general, canceling a meal delivery service is very easy. The majority of the services allow you to cancel via their app or website in a few simple clicks. That said, many services require you to cancel before a deadline to avoid a charge for the next delivery. It's always a good idea to read the company’s terms and conditions before subscribing.