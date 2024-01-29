Before You Use a Vanilla Gift Card Online, Here's What to Know



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



[table-of-contents] stripped

Vanilla gift cards are, hands down, one of the best gifts you could get from someone. You can spend these Visa gift cards at nearly any store that accepts credit cards. But, if you plan to spend your sum at an e-retailer, it's good to know how to use a Vanilla gift card online.

Before you attempt to purchase an online item, you'll want to check your Vanilla gift card balance, so you know how much you have left to spend. Because most online retailers don't allow you to split payments between cards, you may wind up on an error page if your Vanilla gift card balance doesn't cover the cost. Checking beforehand can help you tailor your online search to keep your check-out total below your card balance.

So whether you want to splurge on a gift for yourself or stock up on household necessities, here's how to use a Vanilla gift card online — and what to do with any minuscule leftover amount you end up with!

How to use a Vanilla gift card online

After you've filled your online cart, head to the website's checkout page and complete out all necessary information until you reach the payment section.

Here, if given the choice, you can select either "credit" or "debit" as the card type (but not "gift card"). Then, enter the Vanilla gift card number, PIN, expiration date, and your zip code. Add your name and mailing address to the "billing address" section.

What if the Vanilla gift card is declined?

There are a few reasons why a Vanilla gift card payment may be declined. Make sure you've checked the card balance to ensure it covers the payment. However, in some cases, this may not be enough.

According to some cardholder agreements, certain online orders may require a card balance up to 20% above the total amount. If your card isn't accepted for an online order, this may be why. You may need to remove a few items from your cart or restart your search to accommodate the 20% cushion.

If you've used this Vanilla gift card for other online purchases, make sure your billing address and zip code are consistent with what you've used before. Also, keep in mind that Vanilla gift cards are generally not accepted for recurring bill payments or subscription services.

How to use a leftover Vanilla gift card balance on Amazon

If you have a Vanilla gift card with a leftover balance that's too low for making an online purchase, you can turn it into Amazon credit and apply it to your next order.

This is a two-part process: First, you'll add your Vanilla gift card to your Amazon account. Then, you'll "reload" your Amazon gift card balance with it.

How to add a Vanilla gift card to your Amazon account

From the Amazon homepage, scroll over "Account & Lists" tab in the upper right-hand corner. Under the "Your Account" column, click "Account."

Click on the square that reads, "Your Payments." Select "Add a payment method" from the left-hand column. Select "Add a credit or debit card." In the appropriate fields, add the card number, expiration date, and security code of the Vanilla gift card, and add your name where it says, "Name on card." Click "Add your card."

How to transfer your Vanilla gift card balance to an Amazon gift card

Follow all the above steps to add a Vanilla gift card to your Amazon account. From the Amazon homepage, scroll over "Account & Lists" tab in the upper right-hand corner. Under the "Your Account" column, click "Account." Click on the square that reads, "Gift Cards." Click on the button that reads, "Reload Your Balance." In the right-hand section where you can choose a set amount, type your Vanilla gift card balance in the field that says, "Other." Click "Buy Now." In the "Payment Method" section, select your Vanilla gift card. Select "Place your order" when you're finished. You should receive an email confirmation from Amazon once the transaction has gone through.

You Might Also Like