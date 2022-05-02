Vanessa Hudgens bares all in a see-through dress on the Met Gala carpet

Vanessa Hudgens is kicking off the 2022 Met Gala with her early arrival in a sheer Moschino black gown.

The actress's body is on full display as she stepped out of her hotel and onto the famous stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in the see-through look. While embroidery delicately covers her chest, the bottom of the dress leaves all — including lace black cheeky underwear — in view.

Vanessa Hudgens arrives at The 2022 Met Gala wearing a sheer Moschino gown. (Photo: Getty Images)

Hudgens wore a black lace thong underneath. (Photo: Getty Images)

Hudgens's look is a nod to the event's theme of Gilded Glamour with the intricate lace collar, puff sleeves and long train. She's also added more modern elements with the silver detailing throughout her entangled updo and her belly button piercing, which was visible through the sheer fabric.

She wouldn't be the first to wear a naked dress to the momentous event, as Kendall Jenner and Zoe Kravitz notably wore similar styles to the 2021 Met Gala. Hudgens likely won't be the only one of the night, either.

The 33-year-old might have hinted her color scheme for the big night after stepping out on Sunday evening in New York wearing another black dress with silver rhinestones.

"Pre met gala tings. So excited for tomorrow," she captioned an Instagram post of the look.

Hudgens was one of the first to appear on Monday's carpet in anticipation of her hosting duties for Vogue's official red carpet coverage alongside La La Anthony.

