Valentino Celebrates the Female Body for SS24

Valentino's Spring/Summer 2024 showcase at Paris Fashion Week was all about the body. Aiming to celebrate femininity and humanity, the collection encouraged its wearers to feel comfort in their own skin, away from "the male gaze or societal expectation."

According to the show notes, "nakedness is presented as a natural state, rather than a means of provocation," a concept that was only furthered by a multifaceted live performance from FKA twigs, featuring models in skin-colored clothing alongside a series of interpretive dances.

Read on for Hypebae's summary of Valentino SS24.

WHO: Another star-studded front row filled Valentino SS24, featuring Kris Jenner, Paris Hilton, Cher, Olivia Dean, Madeleine Petsch, Charles Melton, Cole Sprouse, Penn Badgley, Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield.

WHERE: The extravagant showcase took place at École Nationale Supérieure Des Beaux-Arts, a French school of fine arts.

SEE: This season saw Valentino proposing the concept of skin as its own fabric. As a result, cut-outs, sheer fabrics and sculptural forms defined the showcase, with Valentino presenting a new technique dubbed "Altorilievo (High Relief)," which aimed to sculpt fabric into multiple dimensions to create naturalistic forms, Framing the naked body and enveloping it, the garment's final forms were determined by the body itself. The color palette fused classic black, white, gold and silver with bright pink, Valentino red and burgundy.

TOUCH: Fluid fabrics dominated the runway, pairing silk T-shirts with draped evening gowns alongside delicate linen and raw silks.

HEAR: Multidisciplinary artist FKA Twigs performed a live showcase alongside a group of dancers. Fusing music with elements of ASMR, dance and movement, the dynamic performance aimed to "explore and honor bodies, a physicality, and the feminine."