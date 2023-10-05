Vaginal health can have major implications for your overall wellness. Here's what to know.

Vaginal health can be an overwhelming topic. Many people are uncomfortable speaking about the issues that arise with their genitalia — which, unfortunately, only further stigmatizes discussions about vaginal health. Yet the vagina is an important part of the body, and its health can have great impacts on your wellness as a whole.

Here’s everything you need to know about vaginal health.

Signs to watch out for

Vaginal discharge

Most vaginal discharge is normal — and even keeps the vagina healthy. However, changes in vaginal discharge can sometimes signal that there is something wrong, such as an infection. While vaginal discharge typically doesn’t have an odor, an infection can cause a stronger smell, making it something to look out for.

The same goes for color: According to Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, a professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences at the Yale University School of Medicine, discharge caused by bacterial infections such as bacterial vaginosis (BV) can be grayish in color, while those linked to trichomoniasis are usually greenish-yellow. A yeast infection, meanwhile, typically produces white discharge with a “cottage cheesy” appearance, she said.

Vaginal/vulvar itchiness

It’s no fun to be itchy down there, and often it can be a sign that something is amiss. Yeast infections, bacterial vaginosis (BV), lichen sclerosus, and even vulvar cancer can lead to itchiness around your vulva or inside your vagina, which means it’s important to speak to a medical professional.

Sometimes, however, it’s the products you use that can cause this type of itchiness.

“Women are told they should use all these vulvar washes and other products, and it’s really poison to the vulva,” says Dr. Lauren Streicher, professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University. “It’s not meant for vulvar use, even if the product says it is. All these perfumes and chemicals can cause a lot of problems in terms of itching and burning and irritation.”

Vaginal odor

While some people may feel insecure about vaginal odor, it’s worth noting that you’re not supposed to smell like a bouquet of flowers down there — and you shouldn’t use products that suggest you should because they can throw off your vagina’s pH and cause a slew of issues. That being said, there are some odors — such as a strong fishy, rotten or yeasty smell — that can signal something is wrong, like BV or a yeast infection. If you sense some changes to the way you smell, it’s important to check in with your medical provider.

Vaginal penetration pain

Sex is not supposed to hurt — and neither is putting in a tampon. Certain conditions, such as irritable bowel syndrome, vaginismus, infections and fibroids, may cause pain from intercourse or other penetration.

"Frequent or moderate to severe pain usually indicates that something isn't right and is a strong indication that it should be addressed with a health care provider," women’s health expert Dr. Jennifer Wider tells Yahoo Life.

Unfortunately, for people who experience pain constantly during penetration, it can become the norm — which stops them from seeking help for that specific issue.

"So many women wait until their annual visit [to bring it up], but there often isn't enough time to really dive into what's going on," Streicher tells Yahoo Life. "It's meant to be a well-woman visit, but this isn't a well woman — it's a problem."

Possible diagnoses

Bacterial vaginosis (BV)

Bacterial vaginosis (BV) is typically caused by an overgrowth of a common type of bacteria called gardnerella vaginalis. It’s the most common vaginal infection in women, affecting nearly 30% of women between 15 and 44 years old, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Treatment involves a seven-day course of antibiotics, and it’s important to complete the course to avoid a relapse.

BV is diagnosed by testing a sample of vaginal fluid, and while there are sometimes “no symptoms,” Wider previously told Yahoo Life, “the most common include an off-white, gray or greenish, watery vaginal discharge [and] a ‘fishy’ odor that can be strongest during the period or after sex.” A less common symptom is itchiness or soreness, she added.

Bartholin's cysts

The Bartholin's glands are located on each side of the vaginal opening, making a Bartholin's cyst a fluid-filled lump near the vaginal opening. According to the Mayo Clinic, a Bartholin's cyst forms when the glands become obstructed and cause fluid to back up into the gland. A small, noninfected cyst may go unnoticed — however, if the fluid becomes infected, it can cause pain, tenderness and discomfort while walking or sitting. A person may also develop a fever.

It’s important to call your doctor if you have extreme pain from your Batholin’s cyst, especially if it doesn’t go away after two to three days of self-care, such as sitting in a warm bath, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Treatment of a Bartholin’s cyst involves incision and drainage, and "if the cyst is large or if it recurs, a larger incision is made involving suturing in a procedure called marsupialization, usually done in an operating room," Dr. Jonathan Schaffir, an ob-gyn at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, previously told Yahoo Life.

If the cyst is infected, antibiotics are typically recommended.

Trichomoniasis

According to the Mayo Clinic, trichomoniasis is a common sexually transmitted infection caused by a parasite. It can cause a foul-smelling vaginal discharge, which some liken to a fishy smell, as well as genital itching and painful urination.

According to Planned Parenthood, "Trich is often passed during vaginal sex. It’s also spread by vulva-to-vulva contact, sharing sex toys, and touching your own or your partner’s genitals if you have infected fluids on your hand."

Antibiotics are used to treat trichomoniasis, so it’s important to seek out medical help if you experience any of the symptoms.

Two vaginas

Some people are born with a septum in their vagina, a wall of tissue that runs down the length of the vagina and creates two different vaginal openings.

This septum is the result of uterus didelphys, which is part of “a spectrum of disorders that are referred to as Müllerian abnormalities,” Dr. Erin Higgins, an ob-gyn at the Cleveland Clinic, previously told Yahoo Life. It is a congenital anomaly that someone is born with, she said, and “you can have everything from complete uterus duplication ... to something just shy of normal, which is an arcuate uterus, a minor irregularity of the uterus that is sometimes referred to as a ‘heart-shaped uterus.’”

Dr. Beth Oller, family physician at Rooks County Health Center in Kansas, told Yahoo Life that people with uterus didelphys can have two uteruses and either one or two cervixes. They may or may not have the vaginal septum.

Sex can be difficult for people with a vaginal septum, especially if they or their sexual partners are unaware of the condition. In addition, Oller noted, “Someone with a double vagina may find that when they use a tampon during a period, for example, they still have bleeding, as blood is still flowing from the second uterus and vagina.”

Vaginal atrophy

Vaginal atrophy is “thinning, drying and inflammation of the vaginal walls that may occur when your body has less estrogen,” per the Mayo Clinic.

According to Harvard Health Publishing, 50% of women develop symptoms related to vaginal atrophy. While it’s most common in women who've experienced menopause, there are other factors that may lower your estrogen levels, including chemotherapy or radiation treatment, certain medications and birth control pills, immune disorders, breastfeeding and smoking cigarettes, per the Cleveland Clinic.

Symptoms of vaginal atrophy include:

Burning and/or itching in your vagina

Pain during sex

Unusual vaginal discharge, typically yellow

Spotting or bleeding, especially during sex

Vulvar itching

According to the Mayo Clinic, the first treatment options include vaginal moisturizers and water-based lubricants. For those who need more help easing their symptoms, vaginal estrogen therapy can help. It comes in the form of tablets, suppositories, creams and rings. Estrogen pills, patches or gel, or a higher-dose estrogen ring may be recommended if the vaginal estrogen does not work.

In addition to estrogen therapy, medications like Ospemifene and Prasterone can also help. Topical lidocaine can also be used to lessen discomfort during sex.

Another option is using a vaginal dilator, which is available without a prescription and works by stretching the vagina in hopes of relieving discomfort.

Vaginismus

Some people who experience pain during vaginal penetration have vaginismus. This occurs when the muscles around the opening to the vagina tighten up like “a clenched jaw due to actual or anticipated pain,” ob-gyn Dr. Kimberly Langdon told Yahoo Life. Prior surgery, hormonal changes, recurring urinary tract infections, tears from childbirth and vaginal dryness can lead to the vaginismus, but psychological issues can be a factor as well, such as past sexual trauma or anxiety about sex.

Vaginismus is typically treatable by addressing the underlying physical or psychological conditions. In order to relax the muscles surrounding the vagina, ob-gyns may recommend pelvic muscle training, or vaginal dilator therapy, which stretches the vaginal muscles.

Yeast infection

A yeast infection is caused by an overgrowth of fungus called candida. A tell-tale sign is vaginal discharge that tends to be neutral smelling and whiteish in color with clumps in it, “almost like cottage cheese,” Dr. Andrea Braden, an ob-gyn in Atlanta, previously told Yahoo Life. “It’s almost a slam-dunk diagnosis if you’re having itching and that discharge, and you can treat it at home.”

According to VeryWell Health, a yeast infection can be treated by an over-the-counter antifungal treatments that come in the form of vaginal suppositories, vaginal tablets or creams with special applicators. Your doctor may prescribe a one-time dose or a multi-day dose depending on the nature of your yeast infection.

Risk factors for a yeast infection include things like sitting in a wet bathing suit or sweaty clothes, as well as using scented vaginal products such as tampons or deodorant, per the Cleveland Clinic. In addition, antibiotics, birth control, pregnancy, a weakened immune system and diabetes can be contributing factors.