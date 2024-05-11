UTPB grad earns degree after long journey

May 10—With three years of college completed, Jennifer Terry took a break to raise her son. She came back to complete her education degree in a year.

That year included student teaching and school work at University of Texas Permian Basin. She had earned an associate degree from Odessa College.

Terry will graduate from UTPB Saturday at the Midland County Horseshoe with a bachelor's degree in education. The first in her family to graduate from college, Terry said she has already accepted a job with Ector County ISD.

She is currently in a fourth-grade classroom at LBJ Elementary School with Brooke Sparkman.

"I did five classes last semester (and) five classes this semester. It was a lot, but I got through it," Terry said. "I also have a 6-year-old kindergartener."

She doesn't know yet what grade level she'll be teaching, but wants to stay at second grade or lower.

Seeing her son start kindergarten is what made her decide she needed to go back to college. She also got a push from UTPB Director of Strategic Communications Alexa Dunson.

"I think it was just exciting seeing him learn all those things in kindergarten. He went to preschool and learned, of course, the ABCs and all the initial things but really is starting to learn a lot in kindergarten. He's learned how to read already. ... He's not reading chapter books or anything, but, it was just really eye-opening to see all the things that he's been learning so he definitely pushed me to go back and finish," Terry said.

She got her associate degree at OC, went to UTPB and got pregnant and decided not to go back to school and stay home. Then COVID hit.

"So now's the time," Terry said.

She is excited about graduating, although at first she wasn't. Then all her friends started telling her what an accomplishment it was and Terry started getting more delighted about it.

Terry said her experience at UTPB College of Education and the professors was very good.

"The teachers really love what they do. They're really good at what they do. I had a very, very good experience. I loved all of my professors and the education department really does care about what they're teaching, so I think that helped," she added.

She's scared, excited and nervous about starting her first year of teaching.

"I know your first year of teaching is going to be probably one of the hardest, so I feel anxious about that. But aside from that, I'm really excited. I can't wait to get in the class, get a few years under my belt and really try to make a difference," Terry said.

ECISD provides first-year teachers with a mentor teacher.

"From what I've heard, you get a lot of help and a lot of people kind of guiding you, so that's nice and reassuring," Terry said.

There was also support from friends who were teachers and friends she made along the way.

"I have a few teacher friends and then I have just a few friends that have been in education prior and now have moved on to a few other things. I've had some people push me along the way and then I'm pretty personable. So I've made some friends that are also in education or going to school graduating with me. They made studying and getting through these classes a lot easier as well," Terry said.

She and her husband, Billy Terry, have a son, Ty. Terry said she wouldn't have gotten through her degree without the support of her husband and her friends.

Dunson said she and Terry were introduced by a mutual friend last summer because their sons were going to be attending Reagan Elementary as kindergarteners. They both also only have one child, so they connected on a lot of things and became fast friends.

"When Jen told me she wanted to go back to school to finish her degree, she was originally planning on attending an online school, where a lot of her credits wouldn't transfer. I really encouraged her to consider UTPB because it's in her hometown, it's affordable, and it's a great school. She also attended here a few years back, so I knew she would already have credits," Dunson said.

She added that she is so proud of Terry for deciding to go back to school and complete her degree.

"It's not easy when you've been out for so long, you have a family, and you're working full-time. It's such a full circle moment with her son graduating from kinder this year too. What a special time! She's going to make the best teacher, I can't wait to watch her shine," Dunson said.

Kelley Raborn, an associate adjunct professor in the College of Education, agreed.

"Jennifer is a hard-working, focused, and eager young lady that will make a wonderful teacher and inspiration for all her students," Raborn said.