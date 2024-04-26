'Usher of da Flusher’: Mike’s Sewer Service specializes in sewer, drain cleaning

MONROE — Jason Schultz is “The Usher of da Flusher.”

Schultz and his wife, Johnna, own and operate Mike’s Sewer Service, a home-based business in Monroe with a Facebook page.

The company of drain and sewer professionals was started in 1984 by Jason’s parents, Michael and Barbara Schultz of Monroe. Jason has worked in the family business for at least two decades.

Mike’s Sewer Service offers sewer and drain cleaning to provide assistance to residential, commercial and municipalities.

“My dad bought a van with tools in it in August of ’84 and started doing this full time,” Jason Schultz said. “My dad raised a family with three kids doing this job with help from my mom.”

Using special equipment, the business offers services geared to preventing sanitary system clogs.

Schultz said regular maintenance can often ensure a plumbing system is working properly and efficiently.

Yearly preventative maintenance on lines, especially with tree roots in them, or for just peace of mind, Jason recommends having the plumbing system inspected.

“If you have it inspected with a camera, you won’t be blindsided by potential sleeping problems further on down the road,” he said.

According to Jason, the plumbing system is often overlooked and a key feature of a home like the roof and windows.

Signs that there may be potential problems include smells, gurgling, water coming from floor drains and slow or sluggish running drains.

Jason Schultz, owner of Mike's Sewer Service in Monroe, performs annual maintenance on an outside clean out for tree root removal.

He said homeowners can prevent paying costly repairs by scheduling regular maintenance to keep sewer lines and drains clean.

“We don’t like to encourage repair or replacement of sewer lines unless it’s absolutely necessary,” Johnna Schultz said. “We try to be cost-effective in that way and be an affordable service. We want people to have the best answer.”

The couple want homeowners to be informed as to whether or not they will need to replace the sewer lines or if a yearly sewer cleaning a more affordable route.

“You can also ensure peace of mind before you buy a new home by having a thorough sewer line inspection so that you know the condition of the sewer lines,” Jason said. “The diagnostic services allow us to look at the piping and help you decide if the lines need to replaced. If you take care of it, it can last forever.”

The freedom of owning their own business is something both Jason and Johnna enjoy.

“We like to be able to make our own decisions and set our own hours,” Jason said. “The biggest thing for me is being there for our 9-year-old daughter. If I have to take the afternoon off to go to parent-teacher conferences or do a spring event, I can do that.”

“It’s personal fulfillment as well,” Johnna said. “It’s our hard working pay off.”

In the 40 years the company has been in business, the Schultz family has built a loyal customer base.

“Customers that started with my dad in his first year in business are still customers today,” Jason said. “We have a pretty good client base.”

He said over the years, technology and online presence has changed the way business is conducted.

“The available information people are able to get at their fingertips wasn’t around in the '80s and '90s,” Jason said. “When people search online when they do have a plumbing problem, we’re directly in their face because of the internet.”

For the Schultz family, business goals include building their customer base and maintaining affordable services for their clients.

“We want to pay homage to Mike for this company and leaving us this legacy for our family to continue,” Johnna said. “We want Mike to know him and Barb are appreciated for their hard work in starting this path for us. We hope that we can continue to make them proud and serve our community.”

