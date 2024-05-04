USA Today's Top 10 list of best amusement parks includes 2 in driving distance of Akron

It turns out you don't have to travel hundreds of miles to take in one of the nation's best amusement parks.

The final rankings are out by USA Today's 10 Best and one park in Ohio and another in western Pennsylvania made the cut.

A panel of experts and enthusiasts was asked to cull the list of some 400 amusement parks and attractions in the country down to 20.

USA Today then asked the public to vote for their favorite.

Topping the list was Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, with Knoebels in Elysburg, Pennsylvania, finishing second.

An undated handout photo riders on Windseeker at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio. (courtesy Cedar Point)

Cedar Point in Sandusky finished tenth on the list of the best amusement parks in country.

"Located on a Lake Erie peninsula in Sandusky, Ohio, Cedar Point bills itself as 'the roller coaster capital of the world' with 18 thrilling coasters covering more than 10 miles of track," the ranking found. "The park's history dates back to 1870, making it the second-oldest continually operated amusement park on the continent, and it's managed to maintain that classic park feel, complete with a generously sized midway and one of the only operating D.C. Muller carousels in the world."

The park's Hotel Breakers was ranked No. 5 on USA Today's rankings of the Top 10 park hotels in the country.

Another park within driving distance of Akron and Canton also made the Top 10.

Noah peers out at guests at the Noah's Ark attraction at Kennywood.

Kennywood in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, was ranked No. 8.

"If you love a theme park with oodles of history and a collection of iconic rides, Kennywood is your place," USA Today said. "Witness over 120 years of innovation in classic favorites that include wooden roller coasters like the side-by-side Racer, the intense Thunderbolt, and the circa 1920 Jack Rabbit. Plus, there's an unmatched collection of dark rides like the Old Mill and the last-of-its-kind Noah's Ark."

The park's Phantom's Revenge roller coaster finished No. 3 on USA Today's Top 10 roller coasters in the country.

Kings Island launched its first test run of the park’s newest coaster, Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

Although Kings Island in Mason did not make the Top 10 list for amusement parks, its "Under the Stars" show was ranked No. 5 in the Top 10 ranking of park entertainment.

In the category of best indoor waterparks in the country, Kalahari Resorts that has a park in Sandusky finished at No. 1 on USA Today's list.

Great Wolf Lodge that has resorts in Sandusky and Mason finished at No. 5.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cedar Point and Kennywood make USA Today's Top 10 list of best parks