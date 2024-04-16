This uptown Charlotte rooftop bar named among the top 10 best in the world

Skyline views, seasonal cocktails and Southern bites have helped put a Charlotte rooftop bar among the best spots of its kind in the world.

Merchant & Trade at Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel was recently ranked No. 8 on Mandoe Media’s Top Rooftop Bars in the World list.

The company uses social media analytics including shares and rankings to create an index of the top global rooftop bars. This year, Merchant & Trade jumped up the ranks, moving up 60 places from its No. 71 ranking last year.

Mandoe Media noted Merchant & Trade’s panoramic views and called out its bar program’s “innovative original cocktails, many made using North Carolina spirits and house-made mixers.”

The list also called its vibe “lively, making it a good choice for special celebrations.”

The 4,500-square-foot space offers standout drinks such as the Kind of a Pornstar ($17), with Grey Goose vodka, Cointreau, passion fruit, fresh pineapple and lime, house-made simple syrup and bubbles. Pair it with a shareable board such as Southern Traditions ($26), with fried pork belly, house pickles, deviled eggs, hoop cheese pimento and spiced pork rinds.

The No. 1 rooftop bar was Sky51 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Other rooftop bars in the region that ranked in the Top 10 included:

Merchant & Trade opened in 2017 and has since caught plenty of national attention. The rooftop bar has been featured in Condé Nast Traveler, Food & Wine and USA Today, and it also was recognized by Food Network on its list of Best Rooftop Restaurants in the Country.

The Merchant & Trade team is led by director of restaurants and bars Chris Baliles and assistant director of restaurants and bars Amanda Robertson.

Location: Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel, 303 S. Church St., Charlotte, NC 28202

Menu

Cuisine: Southern, bar food

Instagram: @merchantandtrade