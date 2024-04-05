Upgrade your home with these excellent Wayfair deals — for the next 5 days only

Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, CNN and its syndication partners may earn a commission. Learn more

Wayfair

Just when you thought its competitive prices couldn’t get any more fair, Wayfair had to go and bless us with 5 Days of Deals, which is a — you guessed it! — five-day event of serious savings until April 9 only.

While the retailer is known for their accessible mid-range furniture and decor pieces that both set trends and transcend them, this savings event is a little different. Not only can you benefit from discounts of up to 70% or more, but you’re guaranteed free shipping on all items without having to meet that standard $35 minimum. Invest in some new furniture, upgrade your old appliances and add a touch of elegance to your living space with some new decor, all for a fraction of the price.

Not sure where to start? We’ve narrowed it down to Wayfair’s best discounted items you can shop right now until supplies last.

Outdoor deals

Rosecliff Heights Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair





Wayfair

Adirondack chairs have this magical way of transporting us to the shores of Maine without having to leave our backyards. This plastic and weatherproof option features wide arms for comfortable reclining and is easy to store during the off season thanks to its foldable design. Best of all, it comes in dozens of bright and sunny hues to match your outdoor vibe.



$113 at Wayfair

Sol 72 Outdoor Convene Wicker Rattan Outdoor Patio Chaise Lounge Chair





Wayfair

Slash the price of this patio chaise by 77% and soak up all the summer sun without having to fret about your bank account. It’s got a polyester cushion for ultimate back support, an adjustable backrest to recline to your heart’s content and a fade-proof coating that’ll keep it looking pristine for years.



$276 at Wayfair

Darby Home Co. Hayler Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit Table With Lid





Wayfair

A coffee table that instantly transforms into a fire pit? We know exactly who’s hosting this season (you). With its lid for safety, two cooking grates for summer snacks and versatile design, this makes for the perfect outdoor staple — especially on chilly summer nights.



$146 at Wayfair

Zipcode Design Don 4-Person Outdoor Seating Group





Wayfair

For over half off, you get this highly functional and luxurious outdoor modular sectional for four, along with a square coffee table to stash your refreshing drinks and sunscreen. Padded cushions for all-day comfort and a durable steel-wrapped rattan construction sweeten the deal even more.



$350 at Wayfair

Megamaster 2-Burner Freestanding Liquid Propane Gas Grill





Wayfair

Most of us with decks don’t have infinite space, and that’s what makes this practical propane and gas grill such a solid find. It’s got a built-in temperature gauge to perfect your grilled proteins over the span of 400 square inches, a warming rack, folding shelves to help maximize your space and a respectable 28,000 BTUs of grilling power between its two burners.



$242 at Wayfair

Furniture deals

Mack & Milo Abingdon Upholstered Swivel Reclining Glider





Wayfair

Nurseries are notoriously expensive to set up, so you want its furniture to last beyond those newborn stages. This swivel and reclining glider — now 70% off! — has the appeal of living room furniture while being totally snuggly enough for you and your little one.



$267 at Wayfair

Willa Arlo Interiors Lundgren Leather Task Chair With Padded Arms





Wayfair

Be the CEO of your own home office in this sophisticated padded office chair with plenty of lumbar support and an adjustable height for a pain-free work session. Its faux leather upholstery is easy to clean and far more expensive looking than it actually is.



$186 at Wayfair

Birch Lane Teele Pouf Ottoman





Birch Lane

This gorgeous laid-back pouf makes an intelligent addition to your living room by serving as a makeshift end table, extra seating or a decorative element to tie the space together. With code SAVE, you’ll also get an extra 15% off the sale price.



$72 at Wayfair

Latitude Run Reversible Comfort Non-Slip Oversize Box Cushion Sofa Slipcover





Wayfair

Got kids or pets compromising the integrity of your furniture? With this non-slip reversible sofa slipcover available in several colorways for a whopping 74% off, you’ll be able to preserve your prized possession indefinitely while contributing to its comfort.



$28 at Wayfair

Steelside Lismore 12-Pair Shoe Storage Cabinet





Steelside Lismore

With this genius weathered shoe storage cabinet that instantly clears clutter in your entryway, you’ll finally be able to make that great first impression when guests walk through the door.



$80 at Wayfair

Appliance deals

Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Plus





Wayfair

Knock $50 off the price of our favorite upright carpet cleaner that efficiently targets deeply embedded stains, comes with a heated water tank for extra dirt-lifting powers and features a wide 11-inch vacuum head with twin roller brushes to lift pesky pet hair straight from your carpets.



$259 at Wayfair

Cuisinart Elemental 13-Cup Food Processor





Wayfair

You haven’t known culinary convenience until you’ve invested in a Cuisinart food processor that slices, dices, chops, shreds, purees and more. Now at 56% off, it’s a no-brainer gift for the foodie in your life or investment for your own kitchen whether you’re looking to whip up a feast or a single-serve portion of your favorite dish, filling or topping.



$160 at Wayfair

Granitestone Piezano Indoor/Outdoor Portable Electric Pizza Oven





Wayfair

Fill your kitchen or outdoor entertaining space with the intoxicating scent of fresh pies with this portable electric pizza oven set on natural ceramic stone that cooks everything from cakes to calzones and more. Heat coils on the top and bottom give it a crisp and even char just the way you like it while its six-minute bake time ensure everyone gets fed before the hanger sets in.



$130 at Wayfair

R.W. Flame Countertop Ice Maker





Wayfair

No one wants to be that guy schlepping pounds of ice from the gas station. Instead, have it ready on hand by the time your guests arrive with this self-cleaning countertop ice maker that produces up to 26 pounds of ice in 24 hours, or 9 large slabs in 8 minutes.



$71 at Wayfair

Koolatron Garage-Ready Upright Freezer





Wayfair

Filling a backlog of groceries for your family finally got easier with this upright freezer that takes up very little space in a basement or garage with its 198-liter capacity. Its four adjustable glass shelves and low-frost technology help extend the shelf life of your food while keeping everything nice and organized.



$566 at Wayfair

Home decor deals

Wade Logan Brison Handmade Modern Abstract Wall Decor





Wayfair

Between its contrasting matte black and gold accents and its earthy wooden geometric panels, this two-piece wall decor will instantly elevate any dreary empty wall no matter your existing setup.



$147 at Wayfair

Joss & Main Axinia Full Length Mirror





Wayfair

Gen Z, the arbiters of all that is cool, has spoken: Scalloped wavy edges are in. This full-length handcrafted mirror is a great way to get in on the trend while still looking polished enough to place either vertically or horizontally anywhere in your home from a bedroom to an entryway.



$680 at Wayfair

Etta Avenue Teen Heart Decor Sculpture





Wayfair

Wear your heart on your shelf with this pretty trinket that has year-round appeal beyond Valentine’s Day. It features an elegant gold-toned finish and a hexagonal textured design that invites some romance into an unexpected surface like a dresser or a bookcase.



$27 at Wayfair

Mercury Row Samara Metal Knot Sculpture





Wayfair

You don’t need to know a lot about design to look like you know a lot about design. With this simple abstract metallic knot sculpture at 64% off, your dining room or coffee table will suddenly boast the appeal of a high-end boutique hotel.



$35 at Wayfair

Mercury Row Ceramic Oval Vase





Wayfair

Cut out vases in matte black like this one are super fun to style with your favorite reeds or dried flowers and even make a stunning statement on their own.



$30 at Wayfair

Pet deals

FurHaven Calming Cuddler Long Fur Donut Bed





Wayfair

Give your best pal a cozy place to rest at night (or lets be honest, the entire day) with this faux fur donut bed. Deep bolsters provide warmth, comfort and support while a dirt- and water-resistant base keeps it easy to maintain.



$55 at Wayfair

Club Nine Pets Orthopedic Dog Sofa





Wayfair

Let your dog know he is, in fact, the head of the household with his very own orthopedic sofa. Its memory foam construction helps relieve joint pain while a water- and odor-resistant cushion cover keeps it free of damage in the event of accidents.



$145 at Wayfair

Archie & Oscar Littell Ecoflex Cat Litter Box Enclosure and End Table





Wayfair

This cat litter box enclosure won’t only contribute to the functionality of your home by serving as an end table or display ledge, but it’ll help conceal cat litter odors for an overall more pleasant pet ownership experience.



$104 at Wayfair

Armarkat Premium Cat Tree





Wayfair

Take your pet’s play time to new heights with this aesthetic cat tree coated in a soft fleece fabric offering plenty of space to run, jump, stalk their “prey” and even hide in a compact box. A swinging rope will also guarantee hours of endless entertainment.



$144 at Wayfair

Tucker Murphy Pet Cat Treadmill Exercise Wheel





Wayfair

Whether you’ve got a cat with an insatiable case of the zoomies or you’re looking to introduce a little more movement into their lounge-centric lifestyle, this lockable cat treadmill wheel offers a unique blend of both work(out) and play.



$102 at Wayfair

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com