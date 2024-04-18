Upcoming Daytona Beach housing fair to offer tips, resources for first-time homebuyers

DAYTONA BEACH ― Despite rising prices and higher mortgage rates, there is still hope for those interested in becoming first-time home buyers. A free housing fair will be held later this month to provide information on how to achieve the dream of homeownership.

"It's still possible for people to purchase a home," said Lucy Stewart Desmore, a Realtor and broker associate with NextHome at the Beach in Port Orange.

Desmore is a volunteer member of the committee that puts on the Housing Fair & Financial Clinic in Daytona Beach every year in observance of National Fair Housing Month.

The committee is led by Lydia Gregg, executive director of the nonprofit Mid-Florida Housing Partnership Inc. in Daytona Beach.

People check out the various information tables at last year's Housing Fair & Financial Clinic at Allen Chapel AME Church in Daytona Beach on April 29, 2023. The free event aimed at first-time homebuyers and those in need of financial, legal, insurance and health care services, will be held again this year from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the same location on Saturday, April 29, 2024.

When and where will this year's housing fair be?

This year's event will be on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Allen Chapel AME Church at 580 George W. Engram Blvd. in Daytona Beach.

What will the event offer?

The housing fair will offer dozens of experts on hand to help prospective first-time home buyers as well as those seeking advice on finances, legal matters, health care insurance, and/or help in being able to stay in their current home. Those expected to man tables at the fair include HUD counselors, Realtors, lenders, insurance agents, home inspectors and representatives of title companies.

This is a screenshot of the flier promoting the upcoming 2024 Housing Fair & Financial Clinic that will be held Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Allen Chapel AME Church, 580 George W. Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach. The free event offers information to help first-time homebuyers as well as those who are struggling financially to stay in their home and are in need of various financial, legal, insurance and health care services.

You'll also be able to tour a container home

The event will also offer tours to the public of a modular "tiny" home made out of a converted shipping container, which Desmore says is one potential option for those who can't afford a conventional house.

"All you need is a lot and about $65,000 to purchase the container home (from Snap Space Solutions)." said Desmore.

The container home on display at last year's housing fair was a huge hit among the more than 100 people who attended last year's event, said Desmore.

This year's event will feature an upgraded container home by Snap Space Solutions. "It will have even more perks including fancy appliances and a glass-top stove," said Desmore.

Attendees at last year's Housing Fair & Financial Clinic in Daytona Beach check out a model container home on display. The free event aimed at first-time homebuyers and those in need of financial, legal, insurance and health care services, will be held again this year from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Allen Chapel AME Church, 580 George W. Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach, on Saturday, April 29, 2024.

Food and soft drinks will also be available to purchase

Hot dogs, hamburgers, snacks and soft drinks will be available to purchase at this year's housing fair, courtesy of Boy Scouts Troop 635 from DeLand.

How can I get more information?

Mid-Florida Housing Partnership at 386-274-4441 extension 304 or send an email to lydia.gregg@mfhp.org.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona housing fair to offer tips, resources for first-time buyers