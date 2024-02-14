Universal Is Developing a Drama Series Based on Usher's Music

Usher has some big plans in store following his Super Bowl LVIII performance. The R&B artist released his Coming Home album days prior and is gearing up to head on a US tour later this year.

He’s now also in the television production business. Usher is developing a series with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, Variety reported first.

The show is a drama about “Black love in Atlanta and individuals looking to find a place to call home” and will “explore music, style, sex, romance and secrets that threaten to tear relationships apart.”

The series is described as being based on Usher’s music and while there’s no official word on this yet, it’s possible the singer will make an on-screen appearance.

“My 30-year catalog has resonated with so many people no matter where they were in their lives,” Usher said, per Variety. “I’m happy to be working with UCP to bring the music to life. I hope the series resonates with you the way my music continues to.”

Selwyn Seyfu Hinds and Katie Zucker are executive producing for Mad Massive Entertainment alongside Kenny Meiselas for KMei Productions.