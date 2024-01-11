United Airlines is pausing some flights to this Arizona city. What flyers should know

United Airlines recently adjusted its flight schedule and an Arizona city will lose a flight to the Windy City this summer.

United will suspend a handful of routes for the summer months, including a nonstop flight between Tucson International Airport and Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

The airline will discontinue the route for about three months. It was previously suspended over the summer months in 2019 and 2023, United spokesman Brian Hammel said in an email.

United will continue operating its three other nonstops at Tucson this summer, to Denver, Houston and San Francisco.

Here's what to know about the suspended flight and other ways to get to Chicago from Tucson.

When is United Airlines suspending its Tucson-Chicago flights?

United Airlines will temporarily stop its nonstop service between Tucson and Chicago starting May 23, United’s website showed.

Nonstop flights between the two cities are scheduled to resume on Aug. 19.

Why are the Tucson-Chicago flights suspended?

United Airlines confirmed the route was suspended for the summer but did not explain why when asked.

Generally speaking, airlines adjust their schedules based on aircraft availability, staff availability and consumer demand.

Such adjustments are common. Last year, American Airlines cut about 2,800 flights to and from Phoenix from its summer schedule. Responding to questions about the cuts from The Arizona Republic, American's staff said the airline sets a “placeholder schedule” 331 days in advance and then adopts a final schedule 100 days in advance.

Can I still fly to Chicago from Tucson?

Flyers can still fly on United from Tucson to Chicago while nonstop service is suspended, but the flight will require a layover.

American Airlines flies nonstop between Tucson and Chicago O’Hare International Airport, the same airport United serves.

Southwest Airlines offers nonstop service between Tucson and Chicago Midway Airport.

