United will add nonstops between Phoenix and this Midwest city in 2024. Here are the fares

A seasonal flight to Phoenix is returning to attract winter-weary Midwesterners.

United Airlines will reintroduce seasonal nonstop flights between Cleveland and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in March 2024.

The route will bring United's Cleveland flights back to Sky Harbor for the first time since 2022. An expansion of its service at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in 2021 briefly brought back the route for once-daily flights.

United hasn't flown nonstop Phoenix-Cleveland flights full-time since the Chicago-based carrier dropped Cleveland as one of its hubs in 2014. The decision cut several of its routes, including Phoenix.

When will United Airlines' new Phoenix-Cleveland flights begin?

United Airlines will begin flying nonstop between Phoenix and Cleveland on March 7, 2024. The route will be available through May 20, 2024.

The flights will fly five times a week aboard Boeing 737-800 planes, capable of seating 154 passengers.

What is Phoenix to Cleveland airfare?

Nonstop routes will be expensive, reaching more than $600 round trip on most itineraries.

The lowest fares were found for mid-April flights; an April 10 flight had one-way fares of $230 for basic economy and $275 for economy.

What airlines fly Phoenix-Cleveland nonstop flights?

Two other airlines fly nonstop between both cities.

Southwest Airlines offers once-daily nonstop Cleveland-to-Phoenix service, while Phoenix-to-Cleveland flights operate daily in the warm weather months and only on weekends in the winter.

Frontier Airlines flies nonstop year-round between Phoenix and Cleveland.

Why visit Cleveland?

Cleveland is perhaps best known for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Cleveland hosts the museum because of the city's place in the development of rock 'n' roll, including the Cleveland DJ Alan Freed originating the term and the city hosting the first rock 'n' roll concert in 1952.

Fans of "A Christmas Story" flock to Cleveland to tour the two-story Victorian house where the Parker family lived in the classic holiday movie. People can see the Christmas tree, leg lamp, Red Ryder BB gun and behind-the-scenes photos from the film including Ralphie in his bunny suit. Guests can stay at the house, but it's pricey: bookings start at $545 per night.

The city also draws sports fans because of its pro football (Browns), baseball (Guardians), basketball (Cavaliers) and hockey (Monsters) teams. Cuyahoga Valley National Park is a 20-mile drive south; the Cedar Point theme park is a 60-mile drive west.

