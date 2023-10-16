Ulta's Gorgeous Hair Event is on! Save 50% on BosleyMD, Sebastian, Ouidad and more

Score up to 50% off everything from professional-approved hair tools to our most cherished hair care products. (Photo: Ulta)

Ready to get your glam on? Ulta Beauty’s Gorgeous Hair Event is still going and it's offering up some killer discounts on salon-worthy styling tools and coveted hair care products. From now through October 21, the beauty retailer will drop new deals every day with savings of up to 50% on top-tier brands — and take it from us, these deals are swoon-worthy.

Ulta is one of our favorite places to take a blissful dive into everything that makes our faces glow and our hair shine. When it comes to restocking our hair care kits, the retailer keeps up an impressive inventory of brands that know something about saving our locks and making them look their best. This week you can get discounts on hair-saving products that rarely go on sale like the BosleyMD MendXtend Strengthening System and Better Not Younger Wake Up Call High Hold Thickening Hair Spray.

Whether you’re on the prowl for the perfect styling tool or you're looking to upgrade your hair care routine, you’ll find just what you need in this blowout sale. Remember: each discount expires at the end of each day, so don't sit on these deals for too long or they'll disappear.

These are the standout deals you can shop this Monday:

Ulta MendXtend Strengthening System $23 $45 Save $23 Thicker, longer, stronger — if that's what you want for your hair, this kit might be able to help you out. It includes a strengthening shampoo, conditioner as well as a leave-in treatment.

"Worked great to help with my hair thinning," shared a beauty enthusiast. "The spray made it super easy to apply at night. I noticed more hair growth after using the product for a little under a week. It grew more healthy and thicker as I kept using it!" $23 at Ulta

Ulta Better Not Younger Wake Up Call High Hold Thickening Hair Spray $18 $35 Save $18 For those days your hair needs an extra boost, the biotin, bamboo, burdock and hops in this spray nourish your strands while giving your hair enough structure for an all-day hold.



"I've been searching for YEARS for hair products that are designed for thin hair that ACTUALLY work!" wrote an impressed shopper. "Wake Up Call does indeed thicken my hair while providing great, comb-through hold." $18 at Ulta

Ulta Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Restore + Revive Bi-Phase $16 $32 Save $16 Bring those curls back to life with a few spritzes of this rejuvenating spray. This anti-frizz formula gives definition to curls while strengthening and protecting your hair from environmental stressors like UV rays. "I have wavy hair that can't make up its mind about anything...except becoming a frizzy mess for no reason at all," shared a happy shopper. "I also have super sensitive skin, ridiculous allergies, and allergic asthma that eliminates my ability to use most products. This spray is amazing! It doesn't irritate me at all, the scent is barely there, and my hair looks and feels amazing! I LOVE that I can use it on dry hair, too!" $16 at Ulta

Ulta Sebastian Dark Oil Lightweight Shampoo $10 $20 Save $10 Gentle yet powerful, this shampoo smoothes and hydrates your hair while cleansing it. It leaves hair shiny with an almost weightless feeling.



One excited fan wrote: "My stylist recommended this shampoo for my fine and very straight hair. My hair looks gorgeous and shiny and it has enough body that it's not completely flat against my head. Seems like less static in my hair too!" $10 at Ulta

Ulta Sebastian Dark Oil Lightweight Conditioner $11 $21 Save $11 A companion to the Sebastian Dark Oil Lightweight Shampoo, this indulgent conditioner is made with a special blend of argania spinosa kernel oil and jojoba seed oil to leave your hair hydrated and tangle-free without weighing it down. "Use this with the Dark Oil shampoo every day," wrote a rave reviewer. "My hair is very fine, aka tangles easily. This leaves my hair conditioned and easy to comb out. After drying my hair is super shiny, no frizz. Love it!" $11 at Ulta

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.