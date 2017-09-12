'Ugliest pair of sports shoes' selling for $795

Balenciaga is the latest brand to take the distressed trend to the next level — the brand is selling a pair of sneakers that look like they’ve been worn on a hike up Mt. Everest and then attacked by a mountain lion.

The Triple S shoes, which sell for $795, are described as “multimaterial oversize trainers with complex sole” and come in several different colorways.

However, the shoes’ overall appearance is a far cry from the dazzling white and squeaky clean exterior one would expect from a fresh pair of kicks. Instead, the rather pricey pair features visible dirt marks and scuffs.

Needless to say, the internet is rather confused as to why one would shell out for the preworn-looking item. One Twitter user even said the product resembled shoes you’d find at the bottom of a lost-property pile at school.

£500 for these new Balenciaga's and they really be looking like shoes found in lost property at school pic.twitter.com/Gidb3QRWw2 — Zach Redmon (@ZachRedmon) September 7, 2017





this is clearly designed by somebody who forgot what old sneakers look like because they buy new ones too often — Joseph Lamour (@lamour) September 10, 2017





However, others were a little more undecided, admitting they were “torn.”

I'm torn. The Balenciaga sneakers are tough, BUT they also look like an old ass pair of shoes that my mom keeps in a box in the garage. pic.twitter.com/mUfPmRmhfR — DESUANA (@Desuana_D) September 8, 2017





While those sounding off might be divided, those with spending power have already weighed in and approved of the sneakers, considering that the item is sold out online.

This isn’t the first time Balenciaga has made headlines for its wild offerings. Earlier this year, the Kering-owned company was dragged for releasing a $2,000 blue bag that bore a striking resemblance to a free IKEA tote.

