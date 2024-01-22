The New 'Bachelor' Season Is Packed With Tons Of Fascinating Contestants



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Prepare yourselves, Bachelor Nation. Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor is finally airing tonight at 8pm EST, and fans of the show are already interested in all the ladies who will be dating the Philly native.



On December 20, 2023, The Bachelor posted this super fun reel introducing all 32 women who will be competing for Joey's heart. The caption read, "It’s time! Meet the women vying for @joeygraziadei’s heart this season on #TheBachelor, premiering January 22 on ABC 🌹"

ICYMI, Joey Graziadei was the super sweet runner-up on Charity Lawson's season of The Bachelorette. While he wasn't able to best winner Dotun Olubeko, Joey was a fan favorite—so he was the obvious choice for the next Bachelor.

As far as his bachelorettes go, Joey's got a very solid group of contestants on this list. There's everyone from lab technicians, to child actors—and even a pair of sisters! Below, see every contestant for Season 28 of The Bachelor, along with their Instagrams.

Kelsey Anderson

Kelsey, 25, is a junior project manager in New Orleans, Louisiana. But she grew up in Germany on a U.S. military base. She spends her free time around New Orleans and explores new restaurants, browses around the French market, and enjoy picnics with her friends, per ABC.

The Louisiana native works as a project assistant in New Orleans, and went to school at Saint Leo University, according to her LinkedIn account, where she earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in project management as well as her Associate of Arts degree.

In her IG bio, Kelsey has a link to HandsOn New Orleans, perhaps suggesting she has some sort of affiliation to it. According to their website, they aim to "create and manage projects relating to school revitalization, youth recreation, neighborhood beautification, urban gardening and environmental restoration, blight reduction, and disaster management" in New Orleans.

Her way to show affection is by making homemade gifts, and she is looking to meet a man who loves to laugh, is understanding, and is ready to give back as much as she does. In fact, it's her goal to start her own nonprofit, according to ABC. Will Joey be down for this journey with Kelsey?

Hometown: New Orleans, LA

Age: 25

IG: @_kelsey_welsey

ABC/Facebook - ABC

Daisy Kent

Daisy, 25, actually went viral a few years ago for her social media presence, particularly her videos discussing her hearing loss and use of a cochlear implant. The Bachelor contestant has about 40,000 followers on TikTok for her videos about profound hearing loss, but she's since gone private.

At 15, Daisy woke up and realized she couldn't hear her dad as he was trying to wake her up. "He was shaking me, and I was like, 'This is weird,'” she shared with CBS 8. "I looked at him, I couldn't hear him, then sat up and realized something was wrong with my left ear.”

She told the publication that she experienced "high-pitched ringing" which only got worse. Daisy also "couldn't understand speech very well." At age 17, she received the diagnosis of Meniere's disease (a disorder of the inner ear) and Lyme disease, per CBS 8.

When Daisy received a cochlear implant, she documented every step of the process on TikTok and accumulated over 40 thousand followers. "My parents said, 'You have this opportunity to turn it into something special,' and so I thought, 'I'm going to start posting, mainly for myself,” she told CBS 8.

In August 2023, Daisy published a children's book, "Daisy Do: All The Sounds She Knew." The story follows a girl, Daisy Doo, after she receives a cochlear implant and has to relearn all her favorite sounds.

“When I got the surgery, I realized there were a lot of emotions I went through. I was so scared; there was a lot of unknowns," she told CBS 8 when discussing writing the book.

When it comes to love, Daisy is more than ready to find her person. Her parents have been married for over 30 years, and she is craving the type of love she's grown up seeing, per ABC. Will Joey be the man to put her first and be there for her no matter what??

Another cool thing to know about Daisy? She's written a children's book.

Hometown: San Diego, CA

Age: 25

IG: @daisyykent

ABC/Facebook - ABC

Rachel Nance

Rachel, 26, is "made in Hawaii," according to her IG bio. She's also an ICU nurse who is proud of her Hawaiian roots, per ABC.

When she's not working, she loves watching Friends and reading Jane Austen. Rachel also values spending time with her loved ones and hopes to have a big family one day, her ABC bio says.

Her family is big and very close, and she wants to share her love of Hawaiian food and culture with Joey. She wants to build a life with a man who is gentle, supportive, and honest, according to ABC. Will Joey be that guy for her?

Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii

Age: 26

IG: @rachelmariean

ABC/Facebook - ABC

Lea Cayanan

Account manager, Lea is also from Hawaii, according to her IG bio. She's one of the few who met Joey during the exciting "After the Final Rose" episode. She enjoys hiking, painting, and being by the ocean (she wishes she could be a fish for the day), per her Bachelorette bio.

In 2022, Lea moved to LA for her job at PepsiCo, per her IG. While she may be a big career girl, in her free time, Lea loves to sing. She posted this series of pics in 2018 with the caption, "when you’re this far from home, you gotta find a home in the things you do and people you love. I’m lucky because I’ve found both at once:) <3 🎤💫💙🎶✨🦋 📸: @shoots.arliegh."

Back to the "After the Final Rose" episode when Lea and Joey first met...he gave her a letter to open on the first night of the season. In a clip from the new season, Lea says "Having the card is driving me crazy,” and "I’m anxious to open it and see what it is. I think it could be a bit of a target on my back," per Women's Health.

Reality Steve reported that the card stated that Lea had the chance to steal a one-on-one date from any of the other contestants at any point. Did someone say drama??

She's one to take a relationship seriously and has never been much of a casual dater. This girl is ready to become a wife and loves a good romantic gesture, according to ABC. Will her second first impression win Joey over? Will she steal a one-on-one date during the season?



Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Age: 23

IG: @lea.cayanan

ABC/Facebook - ABC

Autumn Waggoner

Autumn, or Auttie based on her IG handle, is a 26-year-old small-town girl who's more than ready to find her "big love." The account executive is from St. Louis, Missouri and is part of two sets of twins in her family. Some of her hobbies include going to college football games, enjoying live music at her favorite bars, and listening to Coldplay, according to ABC.

While her life is "full and happy," she's missing just one thing, her one true love. Autumn wants to find a family man who is "loyal" and "fun," and hopes Joey could be the guy she's looking for, per ABC.

Fun fact: she loves watching college football

Hometown: St. Louis, MO

Age: 26

IG: @auttiewags



ABC/Facebook - ABC

Erika Cardenas

Erika, 25, is a model based in New York City, based on her IG bio. The biggest thing missing from Erika's life is her future husband, and it's her "ultimate goal" to find love and meet her dream man, per ABC.

She wants to travel the world with her partner and try new restaurants with him. She hopes Joey is just as enthusiastic about adventure as she is. Another interest of hers is reading and she hopes to pen a book one day, according to ABC.

Hometown: North Bergen, NJ

Age: 25

IG: @erikacardenas_

ABC/Facebook - ABC

Jessica Edwards

Jessica or 'Jess,' is a 24-year-old San Diego resident and executive assistant. Her lifelong dream? Finding her fairy-tale love story. She hopes Joey can be someone she can "trust my heart with" and who "will respect me" while doing anything to cherish their relationship, per ABC.

Some of her interests are assisting those who've been impacted by natural disasters, Taylor Swift songs, dining at new restaurants, and spending time with her pup, Charli. This hopeless romantic can't wait to meet Joey and see where this journey takes them, according to ABC.

Hometown: San Diego, CA

Age: 24

IG:@jessicaedwards__

ABC

Natalie 'Nat' Crepeau

Natalie, aka Nat, 26, is a registered nurse and professor from Sudbury, Canada. The healthcare hero is hopeful that Joey will be her perfect match, and hopes to laugh, travel, and start building a life with him, according to ABC.

She loves her beauty sleep and tries to get in 12 hours a night, but can sleep for about 17 hours. She's ready to create a fairytale with Joey, per ABC.

Hometown: Sudbury, Ontario

Age: 26

IG: @ncrep_

ABC

Starr Skyler

Starr, 25, is a Florida gal through and through. The Brazilian American lives in Delray Beach and works as a mental health counselor, which she's extremely passionate about. She loves helping others as well as grabbing a bite to eat at new restaurants, and having picnics on the beach, per ABC .

Starr is looking to retire her title of "third wheel" and wants a man who is ambitious, family-oriented, and funny, according to her ABC bio.

Will she be able to confide in Joey? Will he show her the meaning of true love? Will she get that final rose?

Hometown: Delray Beach, Florida

Age: 25

IG: @starrskylerr

ABC/Facebook - ABC

Katelyn DeBacker

Katelyn is a 25-year-old radiochemist from Santa Fe, New Mexico. She has big plans for her future career in medicine and hopes her husband is supportive and adventurous, as well as a feminist, per her ABC bio.

Katelyn hopes that Joey will be just as proud of her Vietnamese heritage as she is, and will be able to fully embrace her culture with her. In her free time, she enjoys traveling and rock climbing (she loves heights). She enjoys reading Sarah J. Mass fantasy novels and hanging out at a local cocktail bar, according to ABC.



Katelyn's bio says she's a believer of soulmates, could Joey be hers?

Fun fact: she's a vegetarian.



Hometown: Santa Fe, NM

Age: 25

IG: @katelyndebacker

ABC/Facebook - ABC

Kelsey Toussant

If Kelsey T., 31, looks familiar, it's because you may have seen her on screen before. This contestant is a background actor, and has had roles in How I Met Your Father and Ant Man and The Wasp, per IMDb. However, she's also a realtor and a boutique owner, according to her LinkedIn.

Kelsey has had a few long-term relationships and was even engaged, but she's ready to take this new chapter by storm, and hopes to have the experience of a lifetime with Joey. She's "ready to fall in love again," and hopes to find a man who will appreciate all that she brings into a relationship, per ABC.

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Age: 31

IG: @kelseytoussant

ABC/Facebook - ABC

Chrissa Perez

Chrissa, 26, is so fly, she literally works for a helicopter company. Yup. This potential contestant is a marketing director for Chinook Helicopters. Chrissa has been engaged before and knows that she'd make a good wife, she just needs to find a man who doesn't have any red flags, per ABC.

Colleen Hoover books are her favorite, and she loves visiting breweries and playing a round of golf. Chrissa is a caretaker at heart, and loves hard. Will Joey be the man she can settle down with?

Hometown: Abbotsford, BC

Age: 26

IG: @chrissaperez

ABC/Facebook - ABC

Jenn Tran

Jenn, 25, is in the middle of studying to become a physician's assistant, per ABC.

She's dedicated to helping others and her passion is to have a career working in healthcare. But she's also adding love to her list of priorities. Jenn loves books that have the same vibe as The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, and enjoys paddle boarding and traveling. While she's had some serious relationships, she's still on her journey of finding a man who is reliable and thoughtful, according to her ABC bio.



Hometown: Miami, FL

Age: 25

IG: @jenntranx

ABC/Facebook - ABC

Alexandra "Lexi" Young

Lexi, 30, is a digital strategist in Atlanta Georgia who has a sweet soul. She's ready to find "the one," according to her Bachelorette bio, and wants someone to share her many successes with.

Her childhood was unstable due to moving over 15 times, so she's ready for some stability and is hoping that Joey can provide that for her. She shared that when she loves, she loves deeply and is a true "ride or die" for her man, per ABC.

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Age: 30

IG: @lexiyoung21

ABC/Facebook - ABC

Lauren Hollinger

Double trouble! According to Reality Steve, Lauren will be competing with her sister, Allison, for Joey's heart this season. The 28-year-old is a registered nurse is described as "the total package of brains, beauty, and a hilarious personality," on her ABC bio.

She's the life of the party who loves fitness and music festivals. Lauren, a true romantic with high standards, is looking for the man of her dreams, per ABC. Will Joey be her one true love?? Or will her sister steal his heart?

Oh, the drama!

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

Age: 28

IG: @laurenhollinger_

ABC/Facebook - ABC

Madina Alam

Madina, 31, is a mental health therapist and model, according to her IG bio. In fact, she used to have an entire Instagram account dedicated to her therapy practice, before deleting it recently. She's even appeared on a podcast, All The Hard Things, to provide insight on obsessive compulsive disorder and anxiety.

There's no denying she's a great therapist, but she also has a pretty big heart. She told ABC that she has a very full life, and "I have a lot to be thankful for. I just truly feel like that one missing piece is my person."

Madina is looking for a mature man with an empathetic nature who can exercise, dance, and watch The Great British Bake Off with her.

Hometown: Charlotte, NC

Age: 31

IG: @dinalynee

ABC/Facebook - ABC

Kyra Brusch

Kyra, 26, is also a Florida gal. The contestant is a Paralegal and runs her own small business for clothing rentals called Ky Ky's Closet. She's described as a "quirky" and "hilarious" woman who "isn't afraid to speak her mind," in her Bachelorette bio.

Kyra loves a good night out at the bar, but also loves an evening at home playing Sims (relatable). She's ready to find her perfect match and attend comedy shows and spend the day at the beach with them, per ABC.



Hometown: Miami, FL

Age: 26

IG: @kyra.brusch

ABC/Facebook - ABC

Samantha Washington

Sam, 25, is an NFL cheerleader for the Miami Dolphins. Fun fact: Her dad was in the NFL! The performer is genuine and charismatic, and gives everything she has to her relationships. When she's not cheering on the sidelines, she loves spending quality time with her pup, Finley, per ABC.

Sam told ABC that she's excited to finally meet Joey, and that she's "ready to get engaged!"

BTW, she was a literal beauty queen in a past life. She won Miss Nebraska USA Teen in 2017.

Hometown: Miami, FL

Age: 25

IG: @samstigram1

ABC/Facebook - ABC

Chandler Dewgard

Chandler, 24, is a graphic designer based in New York. The bachelorette was born and raised in Brooklyn—and attended Syracuse University for college, per LinkedIn. You can peruse her talent on her graphic design account.

While she is thriving in the city, there's one thing missing—the man of her dreams. Dating apps have failed her, and she's ready for the real deal. "I am ready to love someone who will love me back," she told ABC.

Hometown: New York, NY

Age: 24

IG: @chandlerdewgard

ABC/Facebook - ABC

Edwina Dorbor

Edwina, 25, is a CEO of a crochet clothing business—Edripcrochet. She's also a YouTube content creator, and posts haul videos from popular fashion companies, and vlogs.

Her Bachelorette bio calls her "a woman of the world," because she was born in Liberia and moved to the US at 11 with her family. It may take a bit of trying to ease Edwina out of her shell, but once that happens, Joey will see her creative, nurturing, and loyal side, according to ABC.

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Age: 25

IG: @edwina.dorbor

ABC/Facebook - ABC

Maria Georgas

Maria is another actress in this crew. She had a small role in The Pacifier (2005), according to IMDb. It seems she may have created YouTube videos prior to getting cast in the Bachelor, as she has about 9,000 subscribers on her channel.

With her acting days in the past, she's now an executive assistant and is "so done" with dealing with "situationships" and meaningless flings. Maria might be going into this process feeling very confident as she told ABC that a psychic recently insinuated that Joey could be the one for her.

Maria is ready to settle down with a man who embraces everything about her, per ABC.

Hometown: Kleinburg, Ontario



Age: 29

IG: @maria.georgas

ABC/Facebook - ABC

Marlena Haddad

Marlena, 26, is pretty presidential, as in, she used to work for the White House, according to LinkedIn. Although she's from Florida, she's currently working in New York City as a finance writer. She is ready to commit to Joey and hopes that he wears his heart on his sleeve, as being vulnerable is a value of hers, per ABC.

Her five-year goal looks like: married, two kids (she's excited for her soccer mom era), and fostering rescue dogs. Marlena, a "hopeful romantic," will go above and beyond for her man, and hopes Joey is ready to receive her love, according to ABC.

Hometown: West Palm Beach, FL

Age: 26

IG: @marlena.alexia

ABC/Facebook - ABC

Zoe Antona

Zoe, 24, is a full-time artist. The contestant is a welder, sculptor, and photographer, but mostly creates abstract sculptures, based on her portfolio, and has shown exhibitions all over the world. She's also ready for a man to commit to her and show up for her the way she desires, per ABC.

Zoe is looking for a genuine love that lasts forever, and dreams about date nights at museums and having meaningful conversations with Joey. When she's not in the art studio, she's running along the river or dining at new restaurants with those closest to her, according to ABC.



Oh, and fun fact: she played college lacrosse.

Hometown: Roswell, GA

Age: 24

IG: @zoe.antona

ABC/Facebook - ABC

Allison Hollinger

This is Lauren's sister! Allison, 26, is two years younger than her sister, so they are not twins (although they do look alike!). The real estate agent is ready to experience a love like you see in a rom-com, per ABC.



Fun fact: Lauren and Allison have dated the same guy before, but at different times, so how will this whole experience play out for them??

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

Age: 26

IG: @allisonhollinger

ABC/Facebook - ABC

Kayla Rodgers

Kayla, 27, is a high school cheerleading coach and a guidance counselor in Hamilton, Ohio. She's trustworthy, unapologetic, and has a big personality. Kayla is serious about her journey to finding love, and wants to settle down with a man who's ready to become a father, per ABC.

Hometown: Hamilton, OH

Age: 27

IG: @kaylarodgerss

ABC/Facebook - ABC

Samantha Hale

Samantha, 31, is a former New Yorker who works as a CPA. She's living her life in Nashville right now, and loves a night out accompanied by pizza, margaritas, and her friends, per ABC.

Sam is looking for a man who will prioritize her and give her the type of love her mom and stepdad have, according to ABC. Will Joey be the one for her?

Oh, and BTW, her birthday is on August 6, so she's a total Leo.

Hometown: Nashville, TN

Age: 31

IG: @samhaleee

ABC/Facebook - ABC

Taylor Wiens

Taylor, 23, is a recruiter living in Chicago. She attended University of Kansas for undergrad, according to her LinkedIn profile. She's described as "witty, loyal, generous and ALWAYS up for a good time," and loves reading and hanging with the fam, per ABC.

She's ready for marriage and knows that Joey is exactly her type. She thinks fate is bringing them together for a lifetime of love, her bio says. Will Joey be the one to sweep her off her feet?

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Age: 23

IG: @taylorwiens_

ABC/Facebook - ABC

Talyah Jackson

Talyah, 23, is a lash extension specialist in Huntington Beach. In fact, she even runs her own 'biz, according to her LinkedIn. Her motto is "work hard, play hard," so she's sure to be tons of fun this season.

She's entering this season of The Bachelor prepared to say goodbye to her single life. She's hoping Joey is genuine, loyal, and romantic—exactly what she's been searching for, per ABC.

Fun fact: Her go-to pickup line is asking a guy "have we met before?" Maybe that'll be a great ice breaker after she hops out of the limo!

Hometown: Huntington Beach, CA

Age: 23

IG: @talyah.jackson_

ABC/Facebook - ABC

Sandra Rabadi

Sandra, 26, is just "happy to be here," as her IG bio states. The Nashville native is actually not originally from Nashville (she attended high school in Ohio, per LinkedIn). The Bachelor contestant currently works as a cybersecurity consultant.

While she has her life all figured out by now, she's ready to meet someone and form this power couple she's always dreamed of. Sandra is truly looking for a best friend, and hoping Joey will be that person, per ABC.

Her fun personality can be seen in this cute IG reel. "Trying to secure more than the internet ❤️🗝️," she captioned the post.

Hometown: Nashville, TN

Age: 26

IG: @sandrarabadi

ABC/Facebook - ABC

Sydney Gordon

Sydney, 28, is a thrifted boutique owner and social media manager based in Rhode Island. In fact, you can even shop Sydney's vintage finds online. She's labeled a "boss woman" who is eager to add some romance to her life. "I am so ready to find my forever person," she told ABC.

It seems like Joey checks a lot of her boxes, but will the two hit it off?

Fun fact: she was born on July 28, so she's a Leo! Oh, and in her free time, she likes to run, travel, and do photography, according to her website.

She seems super excited about viewers getting to see her time on the show and posted this cute reel to her IG. "Hows my form? 🎾 🌹Don’t miss me on #TheBachelor, premiering January 22 on ABC. ✨," she wrote.

Hometown: Newport, RI

Age: 28

IG: @syd_gord

ABC/Facebook - ABC

Evalin Clark

Evalin, 29, is a nanny born and raised in San Antonio. She's bold, outgoing, and will speak her mind when needed, according to her ABC bio.

She's ready to see the world with her future husband and grow with him. She's one of eight siblings, and is ready to become a mother herself, per ABC. If Joey can keep up with her big personality and joy of life, the two will be the perfect pairing.



Hometown: San Antonio, TX

Age: 29

IG: @evalin.marie

ABC/Facebook - ABC

Lanie Latsios

Lanie, 27, is a real estate specialist based in Philly, per her LinkedIn page. The contestant went to business school at Temple University in Pennsylvania. When she's not working, she loves a good adventure, and what better one to go on than The Bachelor?

Coming from a big Polish/Greek family, she's been around long-lasting marriages (her parents have been married for 30 years!), and she wants to find a love like she's grown up admiring, per ABC.



Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

Age: 27

IG: @lanie.latsios

ABC/Facebook - ABC

You Might Also Like