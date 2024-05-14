These two Schnucks grocery stores have greatly expanded their international sections

EVANSVILLE − We’ve happily noticed that the international sections in two of the local Schnucks grocery stores have grown in diversity.

They now have larger selections of Kosher goods, Mediterranean foods, and have added hard-to-find treats from the United Kingdom and Scandinavia.

Where to look?

The West Side Schnucks at 4500 Lloyd Expressway and the Schnucks at 3501 N. Green River Road (at Lynch Road) have completed recent remodels with enhanced international food selections. According to the Schnucks corporate office, other stores may be remodeled in the future, but nothing is in the immediate works.

Here are just a few things that particularly caught our interest, but it’s worth going in to check out all the new offerings.

Mina harissa paste from Morocco, Divina Peruvian pepper jam, and Loganberries from Sweden are some of the interesting new products you'll find in our larger Schnucks Grocery international foods sections.

Kosher

Gefilte fish, various types, jarred, from brands including Manischewitz and Yehuda, $4.65-$10.69 - Gefilte fish is a mixture of flaked white fish such as pike, carp or whitefish formed into balls or patties with egg, crumbs and seasoning, and then cooked in broth. They may be savory or lightly seasoned with sugar. They are eaten cold.

Kedem Tea Biscuits, $1.19 - These are “biscuits” in the European way, meaning a treat Americans would call a sweet cracker or a not-very-sweet, plain cookie. They’re meant for snacking on with tea, coffee or another beverage.

Knorr Falafel mix, $3.99 – Falafel are those tasty vegan balls made from soaked and ground garbanzo beans, mixed with finely diced parsley and spices, then formed into balls and fried. They take a lot of time, and a mix makes quick falafel fool-proof. Enjoy them with pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and veggies.

Matzo ball and Matzo ball soup mixes from various brands including Manischewitz, Streit’s, and Croyden House, prices vary - Matzos are unleavened wheat crackers, and matzo balls are those crackers crumbled into meal and turned into a dumpling by the addition of egg, fat, baking powder and seasonings. They’re usually cooked in a rich chicken broth with vegetables. Take out the guesswork by using one of these mixes.

British

Barry’s Tea, $7.49 – Made in Ireland, Barry’s Tea is known as the most popular brand in that country. It’s been blended there since 1901 with leaves sourced from Kenya, Rwanda and the Assam Valley of India.

Chivers’ Olde English Marmalade, $4.69 – Chivers’ preserves are made in Cambridgeshire and have been around in England for well over 100 years.

Heinz Beans, $3.79 – An absolute must for a full English or Irish breakfast, Heinz beans in tomato sauce are usually served over toast.

James Keiller & Son Dundee Orange Marmalade, $5.99 – This company was originally from Dundee, Scotland, and the company was already operating in the late 1700’s. It now is also produced in Cambridgeshire, England.

McDonnell's Curry Sauce mix - This powdered curry mix is a favorite in Ireland. Simmer with meat and vegetables to make a curry to serve over rice, or add the powder to mayonnaise to make a cold dip.

McVitie’s Digestives, $3.99 – The original tea biscuit, meant to settle your stomach with afternoon tea, but actually a tasty nibble any time. Compare in sweetness to a graham cracker.

Teas from Ireland, Scotland and England and pancake mix from Sweden are a few of the new items in the expanded Schnucks Grocery international foods sections.

German

Mestemacher whole grain breads, $2.99 – If you haven’t tried the German version of whole-meal bread, you might be in for a surprise. The small, square loaves are baked with rye and other seeds or grains, and are dense, heavy, strong-flavored and moist. They’re great for canapes and open-faced sandwiches.

Maggi Spaetzle, $4.99 – These fun little nuggets are an alternative to noodles. Boil them up, toss with butter and parsley, and serve them with sauerbraten, beef stroganoff, or anywhere you’d normally enjoy egg noodles.

Scandinavian

Felix Lingonberries, $6.49 – A product of Sweden, these lingonberries have a sweet-tart flavor some people compare to cranberries. They are popular in jams and preserves in Scandinavia.

Leksands Original Rye Crispbread, $3.29 – Another Swedish product, made with only rye flour, yeast, water and salt, this puffy crisp cracker bread is great with cheese, as the base for an open face sandwich, or crumbled into soup.

Lund’s Swedish Pancake Mix, $2.99 – Swedish pancakes are thinner and more crepe-like than our traditional American pancakes. This mix contains wheat flour and also malted barley flour for a rich and sweet flavor. It is made in Sweden.

Others

De Lallo whole Calabrian Chili Peppers, $6.99 – Calabrian chile peppers are trendy these days. They have a unique fruity flavor, are a little hotter than a jalapeño, and are versatile in many dishes, used as anything from a pizza topping to pretty addition to a charcuterie platter.

Divina Peruvian Pepper Jam, $4.99 – made with Piquillo and Limo chiles, this condiment is both sweet and spicy.

Mina Harissa, mild or spicy, $6.49 – The flavor of Morocco is found in harissa, a red chili paste with spices and olive oil. Use it as a condiment or an ingredient in dishes. Choose mild or spicy.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Two Evansville Schnucks grocery stores expand international offerings