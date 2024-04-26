Two San Francisco spots among ‘North America’s 50 Best Bars’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Are you on the hunt for a bar to check out this weekend? Fortunately for San Francisco residents, your city has many great choices.

Two San Francisco bars were named on “North America’s 50 Best Bars” list for 2024, according to a new ranking by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants released Wednesday.

Any guesses?

True Laurel in the Mission District ranked 30th on the list. Pacific Cocktail Haven in Union Square ranked 38th.

These San Francisco establishments are two of four in California that cracked the top 50. Thunderbolt in Los Angeles ranked eighth while Mírate, also in Los Angeles, was 46th.

True Laurel also received the “Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award,” according to the publication. The bar is located at 753 Alabama St.

Pacific Cocktail Haven cracked the list last year and received the 28th-best ranking for all bars on the continent — the only Bay Area bar to crack the list. The establishment on 550 Sutter St. slid 10 spots down with a 38th-place ranking this year.

The full ranking can be viewed HERE.

