Twitter thinks Halle Berry, 52, won best-dressed at the Golden Globes: 'She is hot as hell'

Halle Berry is 52, and no one can believe it.

The actress, a presenter at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, wore a red Zuhair Murad gown with a plunging V-neck and thigh-high slit.

Halle Berry attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) More

The look was a hit on Twitter, with many wondering how it’s possible that Berry can look about half her age. Included in that chorus was Lisa Rinna, who wrote, “Halle Berry has sold her soul to the devil because she does not age Henny!”

Halle Berry has sold her soul to the devil because she does not age Henny! — lisa rinna (@lisarinna) January 7, 2019





The Real Housewives star was far from the only one raving about Berry:









Halle Berry is 52 and knows she’s still FOINE. J’adore. https://t.co/gFoaXQ81AC — Clara Amfo (@claraamfo) January 7, 2019





Halle Berry is here to remind you she is hot as hell and she is going to be in the new John Wick movie, you’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/q9rV0Q6EG5 — Kay Taylor Rea (@kaytaylorrea) January 7, 2019









I’m trying to think of a more stunning woman than @halleberry 🤔 I simply cannot. The end. pic.twitter.com/zDLi9ykg4P — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) January 7, 2019













