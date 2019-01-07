Twitter thinks Halle Berry, 52, won best-dressed at the Golden Globes: 'She is hot as hell'

Halle Berry is 52, and no one can believe it.
The actress, a presenter at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, wore a red Zuhair Murad gown with a plunging V-neck and thigh-high slit.
The look was a hit on Twitter, with many wondering how it’s possible that Berry can look about half her age. Included in that chorus was Lisa Rinna, who wrote, “Halle Berry has sold her soul to the devil because she does not age Henny!”
— lisa rinna (@lisarinna) January 7, 2019
The Real Housewives star was far from the only one raving about Berry:
@halleberry is 52.
I repeat: Halle Berry is 52!!!🔥 pic.twitter.com/I0dV71DbSm
— Lulu Says (@lulu_says2) January 7, 2019
Did Halle Berry just win the night?!? Wow!! #GoldenGlobes #RedCarpet pic.twitter.com/BAYZLXjWDs
— emilykmm (@emilykmm) January 7, 2019
Halle Berry is 52 and knows she’s still FOINE. J’adore. https://t.co/gFoaXQ81AC
— Clara Amfo (@claraamfo) January 7, 2019
Halle Berry is here to remind you she is hot as hell and she is going to be in the new John Wick movie, you’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/q9rV0Q6EG5
— Kay Taylor Rea (@kaytaylorrea) January 7, 2019
Halle Berry doesn't age. 👑 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/mNPs3z5yps
— DV (@takematchpoints) January 7, 2019
I’m trying to think of a more stunning woman than @halleberry 🤔 I simply cannot. The end. pic.twitter.com/zDLi9ykg4P
— Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) January 7, 2019
Seriously how is she 52??#GoldenGlobes2019 #halleberry pic.twitter.com/AsJSxoyA7M
— Andrea (@HarlowThistle) January 7, 2019
Fifty-Two?!!! Halle Berry won. Everyone else go home 😩😍🔥🔥🔥🔥 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/yr4PCHHmRC
— xoNecole (@xonecole) January 7, 2019
