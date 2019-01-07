    Twitter thinks Halle Berry, 52, won best-dressed at the Golden Globes: 'She is hot as hell'

    Lauren Tuck
    News Editor

    Halle Berry is 52, and no one can believe it.

    The actress, a presenter at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, wore a red Zuhair Murad gown with a plunging V-neck and thigh-high slit.

    Halle Berry attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

    The look was a hit on Twitter, with many wondering how it’s possible that Berry can look about half her age. Included in that chorus was Lisa Rinna, who wrote, “Halle Berry has sold her soul to the devil because she does not age Henny!” 


    The Real Housewives star was far from the only one raving about Berry:









    Read more Golden Globes coverage from Yahoo Entertainment: