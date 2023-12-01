Twitter CEO's "level of ego and hubris" and why she's determined to clean up Elon Musk's messes

Joy Saha
·4 min read
2
Linda Yaccarino Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Vox Media
Linda Yaccarino Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Vox Media
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Linda Yaccarino is once again making it clear that she has no plans to abandon X  — or its boss Elon Musk — anytime soon. In recent months, the X CEO has seemingly been straying away from her original job duties and instead, doing damage control for Musk after several brands removed their advertising from the social platform in the wake of his endorsement of an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

Musk has since apologized for the post he made on X (formerly Twitter) while speaking at a conference Wednesday night. But, he also had a few choice words for advertisers that have since left the platform.

“If somebody’s going to try to blackmail me with advertising? Blackmail me with money? Go f**k yourself. Go. F**k. Yourself. Is that clear?,” Musk said while in conversation with CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin at the 2023 DealBook Summit in New York. Musk continued, saying he won’t be the one to blame if X goes bankrupt: “The whole world will know that those advertisers killed the company, and we will document it in great detail.”

Walt Disney, Warner Bros Discovery, Apple, IBM, Lions Gate Entertainment and Comcast suspended their ads on X in early November after Musk agreed with a social media user who falsely claimed Jewish people were pushing hatred against white people. Musk, in his post, said the user who referenced the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory was speaking “the actual truth.” Musk’s comments spurred backlash from The White House, which said it condemns “this abhorrent promotion of Antisemitic and racist hate in the strongest terms.”

Shortly after Musk’s Wednesday interview, Yaccarino took to X to clean up his mess. She described the interview as “wide ranging” and “candid” and called Musk’s comments an “explicit point of view about our position.”

“X is enabling an information independence that's uncomfortable for some people. We’re a platform that allows people to make their own decisions,” Yaccarino wrote. “And here’s my perspective when it comes to advertising: X is standing at a unique and amazing intersection of Free Speech and Main Street — and the X community is powerful and is here to welcome you. To our partners who believe in our meaningful work — Thank You.”

Many social media users took offense with Yaccarino’s description of the interview and accused her of “gaslighting.”

“Seriously? Your boss told advertisers to ‘go f**k yourselves’ and blamed them for the devastating drop in ad rev,” wrote actor and producer Andy Ostroy. “As someone with an extensive advertising background, I can’t imagine you did anything but cringe when you saw that. Run for the hills . . .”

Another user wrote, “If you’ve ever wanted to see the most pathetic spin in PR history, here’s @lindayaX trying to do a pirouette with a petulant, anti-semitic narcissist on her foot.”

Yaccarino officially joined X in May and has been tasked with making deals with advertisers in an attempt to resuscitate the company following Musk’s major takeover. She was previously the global advertising chief of NBCUniversal.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Today, Yaccarino “has become one of the best-known CEOs in America, if not for the most desirable reasons,” The Hollywood Reporter wrote in a new in-depth report that looks into Yaccarino’s job performance. Many people have understandably grown skeptical of Yaccarino’s capability to handle Musk and save a company that’s on the brink of collapse.

Former associates at NBCU described Yaccarino as “an extremely hardworking and capable ad-sales executive,” despite her also being “a difficult and volatile boss or colleague.” According to one former insider, Yaccarino “was good at ad sales but wrecked the culture. She was not collegial. She was a scorched-earth manager.” Other sources echoed those sentiments, saying there were many hirings, firings and reorganizations under Yaccarino’s leadership.

“Stability is so important for success, but her reign was marked by instability,” said another source. “You could count on a reorganization once or twice a year.”

As for her current role at X, several of Yaccarino’s former associates claimed she doesn’t have the skill set to be CEO: “I really do believe that she felt she could manage him,” said one ex-colleague regarding Yaccarino’s underestimation of Musk's online antics.

“She let her ego get the best of her. She thought she could control him,” another NBCU veteran added. “It was a level of ego and hubris that you rarely see.”

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk responds to companies that pulled ads from X: 'Go fuck yourself’

    Elon Musk has a new message for advertisers pulling back from the platform: “Go fuck yourself.”

  • Elon Musk says 'go f*ck yourself' to advertisers leaving X

    Elon Musk said "go fuck yourself" to advertisers who recently paused spending on X after he endorsed an antisemitic conspiracy theory on the platform. Onstage at the DealBook conference, Andrew Ross Sorkin asked the X owner about these pauses in advertising. Musk replied, "Don't advertise."

  • Elon Musk's X could lose $75 million in ad revenue following antisemitic content backlash

    More than 100 brands have pulled their ads from X, according to The New York Times.

  • Ubisoft has suspended advertising on Elon Musk's X

    Ubisoft is the latest company to join what seems to be a growing list of advertisers pulling their campaigns from Elon Musk's X, formerly known as Twitter.

  • Elon Musk says X will show headlines on the platform again

    Elon Musk said that X, formerly Twitter, will start showing headlines in preview cards with URLs on the platform again after removing titles last month. In a post on X, Musk said in an upcoming update, the company will overlay the title in the upper portion of the image of a URL card. To get around this change, publishers started to write their own headlines on images and post the link separately or include the headline in the image of the generated preview card.

  • Advertiser exodus expected to deeply impact X ad revenue, analysis indicates

    According to an October forecast from Insider Intelligence, X ad's business was on track for a 54.4% year-over-year decline in worldwide ad spending, from 2022 to 2023. With the additional advertiser pull-outs, that decline may be even more significant, analysts now believe. X is facing a potential loss of sizable ad spend, as a number of advertisers have paused or stopped their ad campaigns on X after owner Elon Musk amplified antisemitic conspiracy theories on the platform.

  • Elon Musk’s X sues Media Matters over research on pro-Nazi content

    The lawsuit accuses the media watchdog of distorting how users experience ads on the platform.

  • X lawsuit accuses Media Matters of running a campaign to drive advertisers away

    X has filed a lawsuit against media watchdog group Media Matters over the latter's research that showed ads on the social network appearing next to antisemitic content.

  • Elon Musk's 'thermonuclear' lawsuit over hate-adjacent ads on X... actually confirms them

    Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter, has filed a lawsuit alleging defamation by a news organization over claims that major companies had ads appear next to antisemitic content. Media Matters last Thursday published an article with screenshots showing ads from IBM, Apple, Oracle and others appearing next to hateful content — like, full-on pro-Hitler stuff. IBM and Apple have since pulled their ads from X, no doubt a serious blow for a company already facing an exodus of advertisers.

  • Tesla Cybertruck delivery event: everything Elon revealed about the EV pickup

    With dubstep as the soundtrack and neon lighting as the backdrop, Elon Musk handed the first Cybertrucks over to a select group of customers that included Reddit co-founder and VC fund Seven Seven Six founder Alexis Ohanian and Trousdale Ventures founder and CEO Phillip Sarofim. The live streamed portion of the Tesla Cybertruck delivery event was a short affair — around 30 minutes. The Tesla Cybertruck deliveries come at least six years since Musk first tweeted about building a truck and four years since he debuted the futuristic-looking pickup.