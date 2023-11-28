Turns out, tampon companies test their products using saline and TikTok has some questions

Arielle Tschinkel
·3 min read
Tampon test on TikTok
thereneereina/TikTok

Among the many maddening facets of the gender health gap is that women’s healthcare is seen as an afterthought, especially when it comes to research, funding, and access. So if you’ve ever leaked through an ultra-absorbent tampon and wondered what the heck is going on, you will immediately understand TikTok’s latest frustration when one mom discovered that tampon companies test their products using a saline solution.

It all started when podcaster and content creator Renee Reina conducted her very own tampon experiment, testing the absorbency of a tampon in her sink. Her findings: the tampon perfectly absorbs water, but is far less efficient at absorbing a creamy face wash, which is far closer to the consistency of period blood than literal water.

“I’m pretty sure the person that invented the tampon tested it out with water, and they were like, ‘Oh my god, it’s perfect! Oh my god!’” she jokes, as the tampon expands beneath her sink. “It was a man by the way. Now, little did they know that the consistency of blood, especially period blood, is not water.”

When the thick, creamy cleanser-like product slides right down the tampon, she says, “And, so you see that’s what’s happening inside. Just leaking right on by. All right, can we fix this? Somebody fix this.”

Not only was Reina correct — the first tampon was invented by physician Earle Haas back in 1931 — but her assessment about the faulty testing protocols was pretty spot-on, too. Turns out that lab testing for tampons has been woefully inadequate since their creation, and it was only in 2023 that they began using actual blood to test tampons.

According to an August 2023 paper published in BMJ Sexual & Reproductive Health, a team of researchers at Oregon Health & Science University found that the absorbency of many menstrual products on store shelves are mislabeled, which means they have a much lower or higher liquid capacity than advertised. Turns out, testers had been using a saline solution — a mixture of water, salt, and bicarbonate — which led to the potential inaccuracies. The researchers noted that this is the first known study to test the absorbency of period products with blood, and plenty of companies are still using saline, even after the findings were released.

“The saying ‘blood is thicker than water’ is technically true,” study co-author Samuelson Bannow told Scientific American. “We really felt that [the absorbency metric] needed to be updated.”

Aside from the obvious risk of your tampon leaking, the researchers pointed out that doctors could be missing important patient diagnoses, as a heavy period flow could be a sign of underlying health conditions, including bleeding disorders, certain types of cancer and fibroids — smooth muscle tumors in the lining of the uterus, as well as anemia.

Unfortunately, it’s not clear whether tampons will continue using real blood for testing purposes, as the researchers noted the risks associated with this process. “Frequent blood shortages in hospitals make it difficult to justify using donations for anything other than transfusions. The fluid is also considered a potential biohazard. Researchers who handle blood in the lab must undergo training and take special precautions to work with it safely,” they said.

It’s also cost-prohibitive, which certainly doesn’t help in an arena that’s already woefully underfunded. The study notes that a 10-ml vial of research-quality human blood costs around $100. Even more costly is high-quality synthetic blood — 200 ml of a lab-made mixture of amino acids and hemoglobin can run upward of $150. Labs can buy a full liter of saline solution for just $45.

So, no, it’s not just you: your tampons aren’t necessarily up to snuff, and it’s equal parts unsurprising and annoying as all get out.

Recommended Stories

  • Daye now offers tampon-based STI screening -- starting in the UK

    U.K. femcare-turned-gynaecological-health startup, Daye, has expanded its tampon-based home screening service to add STI testing. The startup is billing this "non-invasive screening" service for sexually transmitted infections as a "world first". The "STI Diagnostic Tampon" service uses Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing tech to detect the presence of pathogens.

  • Tumblr+ kills Post+, its ill-fated subscription offering for creators

    Tumblr's ill-fated Post+ subscription service is shutting down, the company announced late on Monday. The service, which allowed creators to paywall select content for subscribers only, will no longer be an option Tumblr users can enable as of December 1 and will fully shut down in early 2024, when existing Post+ content will be set to private and new content can no longer be created. The service, which first launched in July 2021, had been designed to give creators a means of generating revenue from their work posted to the platform, which today has a number of artists, fandom enthusiasts, writers and others who could have benefited from subscription content.

  • What 5 infectious disease experts think about China's surge in respiratory illnesses

    Is China's "mysterious" wave of childhood pneumonia and other respiratory illnesses cause for concern? Experts weigh in.

  • It's the last day to get Hulu's major Cyber Monday streaming deal — sign up for $1

    Get this huge Hulu deal while it's still hot.

  • YouTube launches more than 30 'Playables' mini-games for Premium users

    YouTube is expanding its games ambition by rolling out access to a set of online games for Premium users after first testing them with select users back in September. The Google-owned company has started notifying Premium users that they can start trying out more than 30 mini-games. The games may not always be available, as YouTube notes that the games are playable until March 28.

  • The Morning After: Instagram reportedly served up child-sexualizing Reels to followers of teen influencers

    The biggest news stories this morning: Tesla sues Sweden for blocking license plate deliveries during labor strike, The best gifts for photographers and videographers, Rivian’s electric truck is available to lease in 14 US states.

  • Plane takes on Jira with open source project management tool for software teams

    Co-founder and CEO Vamsi Kurama says the number one advantage of being open source is privacy and security -- companies can have complete control over their data, with full visibility into the inner-workings of the Plane platform. "That our software can be hosted by our customers on their own infrastructure, with all the protections from the public internet, is a key driver for Plane’s adoption," Kurama told TechCrunch. Founded last November by brothers Vamsi and Vihar Kurama, the initial Plane GitHub repository actually preceded the formal launch by several months, though it was primarily an internal tool to help the creators deal with various pain-points they suffered when managing clients at a previous IT consulting company they worked at.

  • Oprah’s favorite PJs and sheets are still on Cyber Monday sale — save 40% on sets

    Save on everything (including six of Oprah's Favorite Things) at this haven for PJs, towels, 'the softest ever' sheets and 'silky' skin-care.

  • Google's first geothermal energy project is up and running

    Google says a geothermal energy project that can produce clean electricity around the clock is up and running. The company aims to run its data centers and offices entirely on carbon-free energy by 2050.

  • The 30+ Walmart Cyber Monday deals you can still shop today — save up to 85%

    It's your last chance for savings on Shark, Dyson, Michael Kors, LG, Samsung, Ninja, Squishmallows and more.