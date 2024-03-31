Turn your patio into a pati-OH! with these popular string lights — they're on sale for $25

Spring is here, and you can once again make your way outdoors! Whether you have a big yard or small deck, string lights are an easy way to add sparkle to your space and make the best of the rest of the season — and Addlon's popular 48-foot set of outdoor string lights are on sale for just $25 with the on-page coupon.

Why are these a good deal?

At nearly 50% off, this is currently the lowest price you'll find anywhere online (and the lowest price we've seen since Cyber Monday!). These are trendy lights for spring and summer nights on the patio, and they're selling out fast at other retailers. Don't miss your chance by waiting for a better price to come along.

Why do I need these?

Addlon lights are a classy, vintage-y way to brighten up any patio or porch and to keep the party going till well after sundown — and these boast more than 20,000 five-star reviews from verified shoppers.

These are sometimes called Edison lights since they mimic the clear glass and visible filament look of the earliest lightbulbs invented by their namesake, Thomas Alva himself. But rest assured, these are brightening patios and gardens with state-of-the-art tech. The commercial-grade Addlon lights are UL-listed, of course, plus they're weatherproof — so go ahead and leave them up till fall without worry.

These bright ideas come in 48-, 72- and 96-foot lengths in black and white. Whichever set you choose, know that you can link up to 32 strands, just in case you want to surround your al fresco leisure space with these cool, classy, economical lights.

We're not trying to string you along or anything but, really, it's time to lighten up. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

Amazon shoppers are all over these Addlon sets. "Patio perfection," wrote this happy customer. "The quality is exceptional—durable and weather-resistant, ensuring they withstand the elements. The brightness of the lights is perfect, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere without being too harsh. They've added a magical touch to my outdoor space, making evenings on the patio a delight."

"Forget tangled messes and flickering bulbs," reported another. "These Addlon string lights are the real deal. First off, quality is top-notch. Built like a tank, they survived monsoon-level watering from my overzealous neighbor without a peep. Plus, the vintage Edison bulbs cast a warm, inviting glow that makes my patio feel like a million bucks."

A final fan commented, "The lights are great quality, especially with built-in anchor points of solid rubber. Only downside would be the plug is flimsy and not as heavy duty as expected for an outdoor plug."

If you want a way to add another layer of sturdiness to your plug's connection (and make it easier to control), consider snagging one of these tough-as-nails Kasa Outdoor Smart Plugs, available for just $15.

addlon Addlon 48-Foot Outdoor String Lights $25 $46 Save $21 with coupon These classy lights come in a variety of lengths so you can choose the right size for your special spot. Plus, up to 32 sets can be strung together in case you want to bathe your entire yard in a festive glow. Save $21 with coupon $25 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

Baseus Wireless Earbuds $30 $40 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones $115 $200 Save $85 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $199 $249 Save $50 See at Amazon

TVs and home entertainment

Vizio 40-Inch Smart TV $148 $230 Save $82 See at Amazon

TCL 50-Inch Smart TV $250 $350 Save $100 See at Amazon

Hisense 75-Inch Fire TV $630 $1,150 Save $520 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender $10 $20 Save $10 with Prime See at Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $249 $329 Save $80 See at Amazon

AceMagic 15.6-Inch Laptop $322 $1,300 Save $978 with coupon See at Amazon

Iniu Portable Charger $18 $30 Save $12 with coupon See at Amazon

Yowhick WiFi Bluetooth Projector $90 $150 Save $60 with coupon See at Amazon