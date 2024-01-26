Tupperware Just Dropped a Microwavable Popcorn Maker and It’s My New Go-To for Easy Snacking

As a former movie theater employee and someone who snacks on popcorn way too often, I consider myself The Kitchn’s popcorn expert. So, as a result of my self-appointed title, I’m always on the lookout for new popcorn-related gadgets. During college, I’ll admit that my busy schedule (and constant exhaustion) made me default to the microwavable bags, but these days I’m all about making it myself. In addition to being way healthier, I love customizing it, adding just the right amount of butter and salt. (And, if I’m feeling adventurous, a bit of seasoning.)

Over the past half year, I’ve put a number of popcorn makers to the test, and let me tell you, there are more variations out there than you might think. Of course, there are stovetop ones (I’m partial to the Popsmith) and air poppers. There are even spinning makers, which I think is the key to getting a movie theater-like batch at home. I thought that nothing would surprise me anymore when it came to popcorn makers, but that was before I had the chance to try out Tupperware’s easy, small-space-friendly, and smartly designed WOW Pop.

WOW Pop Microwave Popcorn Maker

WOW Pop Microwave Popcorn Maker $29

What is the Tupperware WOW Pop Microwave Popcorn Maker?

You probably automatically associate Tupperware with food storage containers, but the brand also offers a range of gadgets that’ll make your life easier. Case in point: the WOW popcorn maker, which is all about convenience. Thanks to the ingenious design, you can pop, season, and serve all with one container. The silicone base, which collapses to only a couple inches tall, holds a small glass tray on the bottom — paired together, the materials result in optimal heating and popping.

Towards the top of the bowl are several small holes for venting, which also turn it into a handy kernel colander. Once you’ve shaken out any unpopped pieces, a quick rotation of the lid will block off the vents, so you can place butter, salt, or seasoning inside and mix them together thoroughly. To top it all off, when you’re ready for cleanup, it’s safe to toss into the dishwasher.

Why I Love the Tupperware WOW Pop Microwave Popcorn Maker?

Most significantly, the WOW Pop really does take up just a sliver of space — something tiny kitchen owners and people who’ve already filled their cabinets to the max will appreciate. Such a feature makes it stand apart from the vast majority of popcorn makers out there, which might end up hogging more space than you can stand to spare. I love my stovetop and stirring popcorn makers and I use them frequently, so I’m willing to sacrifice storage space for them. However, if you don’t snack on popcorn regularly and can’t justify dedicating half of a shelf to a massive gadget, the WOW Pop is for you.

As someone who considers themselves a popcorn connoisseur, though, I have just as much appreciation for this gadget as I do for my other ones. Mainly because when I don’t have the energy to turn on the stove or wait for my spinning popcorn maker to heat up, the WOW Pop takes essentially all of the effort out of the task. The instructions include a measuring guide, so you’ll end up with the ideal serving size — the max capacity, however, is about five tablespoons of kernels, which will produce enough to feed about four people.

Even on my first try, I found that it produced a quality batch just as quickly as a bag of microwave popcorn. The BPA-free, entirely food-safe silicone wasn’t too hot while pulling it out of the microwave, though it’s important to remember to grip it from the top so that the lid — which doesn’t snap on securely — doesn’t pop off. (It’s hardly a hurdle, though.) First, with the vent open, I shook out as many kernels as I could. There were a few stragglers, but nothing I’m sure a bit more shaking wouldn’t fix. Mixing butter and salt into it was also a piece of cake; after tossing the ingredients in, I flipped the lid around to close the vent and gave it a few more shakes. In under five minutes, I had a serving just the way I liked it and ate it straight from the container. (No need to dirty an extra bowl!)

Considering all it has to offer, it’s hard to beat Tupperware’s $29 gadget. Its collapsible design alone makes it worth it in my eyes, but add the fact that it makes a solid batch of popcorn and that it’s easy to clean, and it’s really no question. Trust me: Regular popcorn eater or not, you’ll be impressed.

