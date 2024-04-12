Should you try the GM diet for quick weight loss? A dietitian weighs in

The GM Diet is something of diet folklore. Some sources claim it was created by General Motors in the 1980s to persuade their employees to lose weight. Yet, the diet is not mentioned on any General Motors resources, and it’s nearly impossible to find the origin. But diet proponents say following this diet plan will help you drop 15 pounds in one week.

Here’s a closer look at the details of the GM diet, and what you can eat during the 7-day plan. Plus, is it healthy or recommended? Spoiler alert: It’s not.

What is the GM diet?

The General Motors (GM) diet is a seven-day low-calorie diet that promises quick weight loss. Some swear that you can lose up to 15 pounds in a week.

Each day of the week has a strict outline of foods to consume, including fruits, vegetables, milk, lean meat, brown rice and lots of water. The plan starts out incredibly limited, with just fruit on the first day, and builds to feature more foods, including meat and rice, throughout the week.

What foods can you eat on the GM diet?

The origin of the diet is unknown and finding the exact details of the plan is difficult. Many sources cite different versions of the diet and the foods you can eat while on it.

This is the general structure of eating for the week:

Day 1: Eat an unlimited amount of fruit, except bananas. Drink plenty of water. The diet emphasizes melon for weight loss.

Day 2: Eat only vegetables, but do not use oil to cook them. Some sources say you can eat a boiled potato for breakfast only. Drink plenty of water.

Day 3: Eat fruit and vegetables, except potatoes and bananas. Do not use oil for cooking. Drink plenty of water.

Day 4: Eat only bananas (anywhere from 6 to 10) and drink 3 to 4 glasses of skim milk. Drink plenty of water.

Day 5: Eat only tomatoes (5 to 6) and one cup of brown rice. Drink plenty of water.

Day 6: Eat a 10-ounce serving of chicken or fish (vegetarians may sub in cottage cheese or brown rice). Consume unlimited vegetables (no potatoes). Drink plenty of water.

Day 7: Eat brown rice, vegetables and fruit juice. Drink plenty of water.

The reason the diet highlights bananas, potatoes and tomatoes is unknown. Some sources say water intake should increase throughout the week to “flush out uric acid,” a normal human waste product that dissolves in the blood or leaves the body in urine. Most people don’t need help passing uric acid unless they have gout.

Does the GM diet work?

Although the GM diet is bizarre, following this low-calorie diet plan will probably result in weight loss. But it’s not healthy nor is it a sustainable way to lose weight. Following a crash diet for a short period will likely result in gaining all the weight back as soon as you return to normal eating.

Should you try it?

Not only is the GM diet unhealthy, it’s dangerous. This highly restrictive style of eating promotes unhealthy eating behavior and may even lead to disordered eating or binging.

Although the diet focuses on fruits and vegetables, eating just one variety of either, such as bananas or tomatoes, may lead to nutrient deficiencies (although this isn’t likely to happen in 7 days).

Healthy weight loss recommendations suggest losing 1-2 pounds per week. Losing more than that may reduce muscle mass and slow metabolism.

Rather than following a fad diet for quick weight loss, increase the healthy foods in your diet, like lean protein, fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Increasing fiber and protein intake can help you feel full and may help with weight loss goals long-term.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com