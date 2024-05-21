'I trusted that God was with us': Norwich's Castle Church marks five years

A community church in Norwich has had an impactful beginning, and looks forward to a positive future.

It's been five years since Castle Church opened its doors in the old Norwich Savings Society building. Pastor Adam Bowles wants to see the church continue as a place to serve the community.

“There’s been a lot of hard work, some incredible volunteers, and a lot of prayer,” he said.

Castle Church was incorporated in 2018, but it took until 2019 for the building to be ready. The congregation was made up of people who knew each other from other churches, and some new faces. Working with the Norwich Community Development Corporation and getting registered as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit helped in launching, Bowles said.

From news to the good news

Bowles was a reporter at The Bulletin from 1995 to 2011. In that time, he met many people in the city, learned how to listen to a person’s story, and found that many people want to explore their faith and relationship with God, he said.

“It made me want to be alongside people as they took those steps of faith,” Bowles said.

Pandemic

While the church started with around 150 people each service, the pandemic and the racial and political tension of the time impacted Castle Church, but the church has been able to mature and “not let divisions stop us from growing in unity,” Bowles said.

“It’s not about what’s best for a particular person, but what’s best for us as a faith-based community,” he said.

A typical service last year had around 90 people. Now, a typical service now has 118 people in the building and 62 online viewers. More young families are also having dedications at the church and joining the community, Bowles said.

“I trusted that God was with us, even in the moments we didn’t expect,” he said. “It was a real test of faith.”

Community impact

Castle Church has made a physical impact on downtown Norwich, including the mural of James Lindsey Smith and Sarah Harris Fayerweather on the back of the church, and the adjacent Jubilee Park project. Beyond this, Castle Church has explored local history, through retracing Smith’s journey to freedom and collaborating with Rediscovering Amistad during its visit to Norwich last spring.

“We’ve been able to do things that feel so much more than, on paper, we’d be capable of,” Bowles said.

One way Castle gives back is through free back-to-school haircuts from JBS Barber Spa LLC in New London. Co-owner Kendy Zapata said this year will be the fifth year. The kids who get the haircuts get something to eat, and a bag of school supplies from the church, she said.

The JBS team loved the relationship Castle Church had with the community and wanted to support them. The church also supports Zapata and her family, she said.

“I can text Pastor Adam any time I need some supporting, and he’s always there for me and my family,” she said.

Castle Church also aims to provide an inviting environment for worship. Lyn Litchke of the Southeastern Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence will invite clients from the different residential recovery programs to join her at Castle for worship. Castle Church is a safe space for everyone, she said.

“I feel accepted there, and the guys feel accepted there,” she said.

What’s next?

Bowles wants Castle Church to build on its relationships and give more opportunities for families to come together, from group settings to community events focusing on faith and development. The church also wants to complete Jubilee Park and remodel the second floor, so it can have two services each Sunday, he said.

“Our greatest ambition is not to be a big church, but to be a strong faith-based family,” Bowles said.

