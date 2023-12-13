Trust, Everyone Will Want To Steal These White Elephant Gifts



A White Elephant gift exchange can go so many ways. First, you have to find the perfect present to delight your friends, horrify your family, and prank your colleagues. Then, there's the actual gift-stealing chaos and the excitement of what you'll ultimately go home with. If that makes you skeptical, trust that it's FUN.



For those who haven't had the pleasure, White Elephant is a holiday game in which everyone brings a gift—usually with a designated price limit. The gifts are usually a little bit off-color, though not always.

But it's not another game of Secret Santa. Instead, White Elephant kicks off with someone picking a present at random.

From there, everyone has the option to steal a gift that's already been opened or pick a new one. Whether or not you're able to steal gifts back is a very important distinction to make before the situation turns competitive and you end up with a bunch of Grinches on your hands.



Ready to steal your way to a happy holiday season? We curated a list of the 57 best White Elephant gifts you can shop right now that are affordable, fun, and unique.

No game-killing iPods a la Michael Scott in The Office included.



Coasters DIY Cactus Coaster

These aren't regular coasters; they're cool coasters. Why? They stack into a super cute and quirky decoration.

Shop Now Coasters DIY Cactus Coaster amazon.com $13.90

Birth Flower Necklace

Technically this is a birth month flower necklace, but every option available is beautiful. Pick one at random, throw it into the White Elephant mix, and it's guaranteed to get stolen numerous times.

Shop Now Birth Flower Necklace uncommongoods.com $48.00

Small Travel Jewelry Case

This jewelry case is cute and compact, making it perfect for travel. You can personalize it with an embossment, but if you're using it for a round of white elephant, it's probably best to keep it simple.

Shop Now Small Travel Jewelry Case markandgraham.com $49.99

Clip 4

This bluetooth speaker weighs less than a pound, but delivers impressive sound and bass. Trust, anyone will feel lucky to unwrap this on-the-go speaker.

Shop Now Clip 4 $49.95

Grand Tetons

These aren't just regular whiskey glasses. If you look closely, you'll see these feature a topographic impression of the Rocky Mountains. How cool is that?!

Shop Now Grand Tetons huckberry.com $37.00

Fortune Teller

Who doesn't love to have their fortune read? This will be a hit at any party. You can ask it any questions and (hopefully) get the answer you want.

Shop Now Fortune Teller amazon.com $16.95

Mini Golf Pen Set

Whether the recipient plays mini golf or the full-size game, everyone could use some extra putting practice. Bonus: the putts double as pens.

Shop Now Mini Golf Pen Set amazon.com $9.99

Elephant Tea Mug

Sure, this gift might be a bit on the nose, er, trunk, but you gotta admit it's super cute. Even better—it's practical and cheap. (Though it doesn't look it.) Get ready for everyone to fight over this little guy.

Shop Now Elephant Tea Mug amazon.com $17.79

Finger Yoga Set

Remember that #iconic scene in The Office when Andy punches a hole in the wall? If only he'd had this desktop yoga to relieve his stress, things might've turned out differently. Fingers crossed your most frazzled coworker ends up with this gift when the game ends.

Shop Now Finger Yoga Set amazon.com $9.95

Tiny Prancers Drink Markers

A gift that's just as useful as it is adorable, this pack of tiny llama drink markers is sure to be a hit. Plus, they'll fit on any glass.

Shop Now Tiny Prancers Drink Markers amazon.com $11.99

Funny Wine Stoppers

Nobody's going to wine (get it?) about these ornaments on the tree. Don't be surprised if this turns the night into a debate over who the biggest wino is. Cheers!

Shop Now Funny Wine Stoppers amazon.com $14.95

Mini Desk Vacuum Cleaner

This will no doubt be the most unique gift in the White Elephant roundup. The rechargeable, super-small vacuum is built to clean desks, dusty keyboards, couch cushion corners, and anything small enough for it to suction up.

Shop Now Mini Desk Vacuum Cleaner amazon.com $21.99

The Drunken Cookbook

Be a local superhero with this White Elephant gift that will definitely come to the rescue if you find yourself hungry after drinking. It dives into different kinds of post-drinking recipes like Couscous Chicken Biryani, Authentic Smoky Chicken Burritos, and Spicy Thai-Style Pork Burgers.



Shop Now The Drunken Cookbook amazon.com $9.89

Ceramic Animal Succulent Planter Pots

Fingers crossed this gift gets picked by your coworker who has a green thumb. Because, how cute are these little guys?

Shop Now Ceramic Animal Succulent Planter Pots amazon.com $29.99

Adults Dirty Cussword Puzzles

For the Stanley Hudson in your life, this word search book contains tons of puzzles overflowing with naughtiness.

It's, uh, definitely a change of pace from your office mate's daily crossword.

Shop Now Adults Dirty Cussword Puzzles amazon.com $8.12

S'mores Maker

Whoever takes this gift home will be able to share with the whole fam. (And, hopefully, you, too.) It's perfect for prepping s'mores without the use of an open flame.

Shop Now S'mores Maker amazon.com $35.74

One-Touch Electric Kettle

Ok this list had to have one functional idea that was a bit pricier than others, just in case your White Elephant exchange has a more *serious* vibe.

Anyone would love displaying this gorgeous, easy-to-use kettle on their kitchen counter. Designed by Drew Barrymore herself, it's a total win.

Shop Now One-Touch Electric Kettle walmart.com $39.96

Paw Socks

These paw socks look incredibly real. (Too real?!) The office dog lover will get a kick out of getting them.

Shop Now Paw Socks amazon.com $8.99

Let's Get Lit LED Beer Mug

One beer + one punny, festively lit-up mug = their favorite drink. If you're looking for a unique gift that no one else will bring to the party, this is it.

Shop Now Let's Get Lit LED Beer Mug amazon.com $21.99

Self-Watering Dinosaur Planter

Grab a gift that will brighten any coworker or friend's desk (yes, even their WFH desk/kitchen table). It's so cute, everyone will be fighting over it within minutes. Even non-dino lovers will get a kick out of this one.

Shop Now Self-Watering Dinosaur Planter amazon.com $12.99

Mini Donut Maker

It doesn't matter what time they're craving a sweet treat. With this mini donut maker, dessert is mere minutes away.

Shop Now Mini Donut Maker amazon.com $19.99

Clean Swear Word Coloring Book

Fans of The Good Place and adult coloring books alike will go batshirt crazy over this forking cool coloring book. Just make sure no one acts like a son of a bench if the game gets heated.

Shop Now Clean Swear Word Coloring Book amazon.com $6.99

Mini Succulent Candles

Aren't these the cutest candles you ever did see? Each one looks like a tiny succulent or cactus, and each one burns for four to five hours.

Shop Now Mini Succulent Candles amazon.com $18.99

Moon Lamp Lava Lamp

This moon lava lamp will add instant cool vibes to any space. It comes with a remote control that allows them to toggle between 16 color choices and several brightness settings. It'll def be a hit.

Shop Now Moon Lamp Lava Lamp amazon.com $23.99

Classic Red Etch Toy

They'll say they're secretly taking it home for their kids, but those who like getting their creative juices flowing by doodling will enjoy getting their hands on this nostalgic toy. It's truly endless hours of fun.

Shop Now Classic Red Etch Toy amazon.com $24.49

Sandwich And Empanada Sealer

Your friend who loves getting creative in the kitchen will enjoy playing around with this kitchen tool that feels like a toy. From empanadas to mini stuffed pizzas, they'll be able to experiment with tasty, new foods you can enjoy, too.

Shop Now Sandwich And Empanada Sealer amazon.com $11.83

Sound Machine

When it comes to good sleep, a sound machine can help make it easier to drift off to sweet dreams. Even better, this one lights up in a bunch of cute colors. Promise, this home decor gift will def be a hit.

Shop Now Sound Machine amazon.com $19.19

Piranha Plant Slippers

Nintendo gamers will recognize this iconic plant design, and get a good belly laugh out of the slippers. They also have a pipe pot holder for added dramatic effect (and easy storage) when you're not wearing them.

Shop Now Piranha Plant Slippers amazon.com $33.39

Personal Electric Waffle Maker

A waffle maker is one of those kitchen appliances you never bought because you didn't think you'd need it. But then, someone gifts this one to you, and you end up wondering how you ever lived life without one. 'Nuff said.

Shop Now Personal Electric Waffle Maker amazon.com $19.99

100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings

Your co-workers will totally fight over a gift that offers helpful tips for how to look on-point in stand-ups. From new buzzwords to office hacks, this book has all the makings of a useful and well-loved gift.

Shop Now 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings amazon.com $10.16

Karaoke Microphone

Betcha everyone's going to be fighting for this one. Those people who live for shower concerts will def love finally having an actual microphone to show off their skills.

Shop Now Karaoke Microphone amazon.com $12.99

Kyoto Matcha Waffle Sandwich

Introduce a friend to the tastiness of Japanese snacks with this pack of Kyoto matcha waffle sandwiches. They're made with an outer layer of crisp, golden cookie, and a smooth white chocolate matcha cream inside.

Shop Now Kyoto Matcha Waffle Sandwich bokksu.com $24.00

Roku Express

Even if they already have a smart TV, give a friend access to all of Roku's free and amazing premium content with a Roku Express. It's also travel-friendly, so they're not forced to stick to the hotel's 10 channels the next time they go away.

Shop Now Roku Express amazon.com $24.00

Slushy Maker Cup

Fans of Hawaiian shaved ice and smoothies will absolutely want to steal this slushy cup. From soda to hard seltzer, they'll be able to turn anything into a frozen treat.

Shop Now Slushy Maker Cup amazon.com $25.99

Sofa Armrest Clip Tray Table

Give a gift that will help someone have their coziest couch-lounging session ever. This sofa tray table can hold a drink, some popcorn, or whatever someone feeling lazy needs to keep nearby.

Shop Now Sofa Armrest Clip Tray Table amazon.com $19.99

Mini Classic Bean Bag Toss Game

Okay, so you're not supposed to play drinking games at work, but it's just nice to have the option, ya know? An after-hours tournament totally counts as team bonding.

Shop Now Mini Classic Bean Bag Toss Game amazon.com $27.37

Before-You-Go Toilet Spray

When you gift someone an elegant set of Poo-Pourri, you also gift yourself a clean-smelling bathroom. It's a funny and useful win-win, for sure.

Shop Now Before-You-Go Toilet Spray amazon.com $21.94

Tortilla Pattern Blanket

How many times have you thought, "I wish I could be in the middle of a warm and snuggly blanket burrito?" And if you have, you know your coworkers have. It also includes a tortilla-printed storage pouch to easily take the burrito blanket to-go.

Shop Now Tortilla Pattern Blanket amazon.com $19.94

Milk Frother Wand

To add frothed milk to the at-home coffee routine is to level up the at-home coffee routine. The recipient of this gift will have you to thank for their new reason to get out of bed in the morning. They can use it to make lattes or matcha or even to whip eggs for omelettes.

Shop Now Milk Frother Wand amazon.com $9.99

Rose Gold Desk Accessories

Whoever is lucky enough to end up with this accessories set basically has the award for Most Stylish Desk. The package includes a stapler, staple remover, tape holder, pen holder, and more. Who said being organized can't be cute?

Shop Now Rose Gold Desk Accessories amazon.com $23.99

Bob Ross Plush Finger Puppet/Refrigerator Magnet

It's your favorite landscape painter in miniature form, meaning Bob Ross can be a guest at all future staff meetings. It'll serve as a reminder for the whole team that there's no such thing as mistakes—just happy accidents.

Shop Now Bob Ross Plush Finger Puppet/Refrigerator Magnet amazon.com $9.95

Ramen Notes Note Pad

A cute, fun way to keep track of projects, these Ramen-printed sticky notes will bring an instant smile to your coworker's face. They're an absolute must when you're trying to bring a little goofiness to the next office party.

Shop Now Ramen Notes Note Pad amazon.com $10.96

Gourmet Popcorn Seasoning Kit

With five different types of kernels and popcorn seasoning, all this set needs to make the perfect movie night is the film itself. If you need help with that decision, we've got you covered.

Shop Now Gourmet Popcorn Seasoning Kit amazon.com $25.18

Jar of Fucks to Give

You know every colleague has had one of those moments, but this one is maybe most appreciated by that work friend who *really* gets your sense of humor.

Shop Now Jar of Fucks to Give amazon.com $15.99

Mom's Pantry 1000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

In case you missed it, puzzles are still in, which is what makes this completely retro one that much more fun. The recipient will just need to make sure they stock up on snacks before they start putting this one together.

Shop Now Mom's Pantry 1000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle amazon.com $16.99

Campfire Stories Deck

Whether the campfire is real or metaphorical, this pack of storytelling prompts will spark the sharing of favorite memories while simultaneously making new ones. S'mores not included, but highly recommended.

Shop Now Campfire Stories Deck amazon.com $14.95

Dip Clip

All fry and nug lovers out there understand the pain of trying to enjoy your favorite dips while also trying not to make a mess in the car. Just clip the Saucemoto to a vent, and it'll do all the heavy lifting and holding of all the ranch, ketchup, and bbq sauces needed.

Shop Now Dip Clip amazon.com $11.99

Non-Stick Pizza Scissors with Protective ServerServer

Here's a pair of scissors you can run with -- straight to the pizza. They're built to cut up America's favorite food, meaning this gift will appeal to just about any soul within the broad White Elephant spectrum.

Shop Now Non-Stick Pizza Scissors with Protective ServerServer amazon.com $34.95

Window Herb Garden

There's something about adding fresh herbs to a dish that makes you feel like you deserve a Michelin star. And let's be real: Everyone is harboring some culinary fantasies after bingeing season 2 of The Bear. If you're on the fence about whether this window herb garden would be a good gift, there's only one appropriate response: Yes, Chef!

Shop Now Window Herb Garden amazon.com $39.99

Mini Printer

You can bet on everyone fighting for the chance to print their favorite photos and memories instantly with this cute mini thermal sticker printer. Just snap, print, and stick.

Shop Now Mini Printer amazon.com $29.99

Nessie Tale Bookmark

Your favorite book lover doesn't need to worry about losing their spot when Nessie is on the case. You better believe this is a gift that everyone will think is legendary.

Shop Now Nessie Tale Bookmark amazon.com $5.91

Plant Watering Rain Cloud

April showers bring May flowers, and self-watering rain clouds bring healthy houseplants. Even if the recipient doesn't have the greenest thumb, this gift will bring nothing but sunny skies to your next gift exchange.

Shop Now Plant Watering Rain Cloud amazon.com $24.97

Shower Bombs

Everyone needs a little more relaxation in their life. These shower steamers with lavender, ylang-ylang, and rose will turn any bath into a tranquil spa.

Shop Now Shower Bombs amazon.com $22.00

Portable Charger

You know that one friend who just can't seem to keep their phone charged—not anymore with this portable charger. It comes complete with three different types of cables so all of their devices can stay powered on.

Shop Now Portable Charger amazon.com $29.99

Raining Men Bubble Dome Umbrella

You know what they say...it's better to be raining men than raining cats and dogs. Keep a smile on their face and the rain out of their hair with this punny umbrella.

Shop Now Raining Men Bubble Dome Umbrella amazon.com $25.95

Retro Square Lunch Box

Embrace the '90s and the power of a cold lunch with this snazzy retro cooler. The break room at work has never looked more rad.

Shop Now Retro Square Lunch Box amazon.com $29.99

Portable Lap Desk

For that friend who understands that "working from home" sometimes means "working from bed," this is the gift for them. This lap desk is big enough to hold a 15-inch laptop, notebook, and coffee or a cellphone.

Shop Now Portable Lap Desk amazon.com $22.99

Mini Sand Art Kit

Picture this: It's the annual elementary school carnival and you're headed straight to the crafts table to make some sand art that is da bomb. Now bring that same energy to your next gift exchange. You know all those '90s kids will be fighting to get their hands on this sand art kit.

Shop Now Mini Sand Art Kit amazon.com $13.35

Infused Cubes Cocktail Mixers

All they'll need to make some seriously good cocktails for their next work happy hour are these infused ice cubes. If you want, you can go the extra mile and throw in a spirit, too.

Shop Now Infused Cubes Cocktail Mixers amazon.com $19.97

