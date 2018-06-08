'I truly hope you find peace at last': Emotional Yahoo readers react to celebrity suicides

“You never know the struggles someone is facing; they could seem like they have the world in the palm of their hand.”

“Suicide doesn’t end the pain, it just transfers it to your loved ones.”

The suicides of designer Kate Spade and celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain this week have stunned the world and triggered thousands of emotional responses from Yahoo commenters.





The back-to-back losses are a stark reminder of what the World Health Organization calls a “global phenomenon.” Close to 800,000 people die due to suicide every year, the WHO reports, making an average of one person every 40 seconds. (If you or someone you know is struggling, reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Suicide Prevention Lifeline by texting TALK to 741-741.)

Along with grieving family and friends, Yahoo commenters are asking: Why? To the outside world Spade, 55, and Bourdain, 61, seemed to have it all. But as one commenter writes, we can’t forget the sobering proverb: “Money can’t buy happiness.”

Spade and Bourdain’s deaths are also bringing back painful memories of past celebrity suicides. The loss of Robin Williams in 2014 still weighs heavy on fans’ hearts, and according to reports was a haunting event for Spade.

Next year will mark the 25th anniversary of Kurt Cobain’s death. He would have turned 51 earlier this year.





Some fans are expressing anger as well as sadness. About Bourdain’s choice, one commenter wrote: “Suicide is an easy way out. He had it all and wasn’t grateful. That is truly sad and I have no pity.”

Yet many more shared this sentiment: “I truly hope you find peace at last.”

