True Religion Adds Two Children’s Wear Licensees

The True Religion world is expanding.

The Los Angeles-based denim brand announced last week two new kids’ sportswear licensees, Star Ride Kids and Mad Engine Global LLC.

Star Ride’s distribution will include wholesale partners across the U.S. and select LATAM countries including Mexico, Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama. Mad Engine will distribute True Religion kids across Canada.

“As a global lifestyle brand, True Religion takes great pride in dressing every member of the family,” said Michael Buckley, True Religion CEO. “We have been in the kids business for more than 10 years and look forward to continued success with Star Ride and Mad Engine.”

Product categories for boys 0–16 and girls 0–14 include sportswear, outerwear, sleepwear and swimwear.

True Religion’s own stores and e-commerce site will carry both collections. They will be available in stores for back-to-school 2024. The collections will retail for up to $80.

“We aim to bring True Religion’s instantly recognizable and iconic stylings to retailers across Canada in various categories including sportswear, swimwear and sleepwear,” said Angelina Yagudayev, executive VP of the international division at Mad Engine Global LLC. “We are thrilled to partner with the True Religion team to continue the growth trajectory within the kids’ Canadian market.”

“True Religion is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, and we are thrilled to partner with them for their kids sportswear collections,” said Stephen Shalam, Star Ride Kids president.

True Religion has announced several new licensing partnerships that include children’s products. New York City-based wholesale distribution company Orly Corporation is producing footwear. Concept One Accessories and Capelli/Ballet is making cold weather accessories.