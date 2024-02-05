Trevor Noah pokes fun at Taylor Swift NFL coverage in his 2024 Grammys monologue

Trevor Noah opened the 2024 Grammys by shouting out A-list attendees like Olivia Rodrigo, Meryl Streep and Lenny Kravitz before joking about Taylor Swift and her NFL coverage.

The 39-year-old began his monologue by applauding Dua Lipa's opening performance of her song "Houdini" before making his way through the audience.

As he mentioned that Taylor Swift was one of seven women nominated for best album this year, the "Anti-Hero" singer happened to be making her way to her table in her black-and-white outfit for the evening.

"Are you seeing what's happening right now as Taylor Swift moves through the room? Local economy around those tables improves," he joked.

Noah then referenced how it is "unfair" that some "NFL fans have been complaining about the cameras cutting to Taylor Swift." He said Swift doesn't control the cameras, so to defend her, he would have the cameras instead cut to a football player every time she was mentioned at the award show.

As he said her name, the cameras zoomed in on actor Terry Crews, who previously played in the NFL for teams like the Los Angeles Rams.

At the joke, Swift, and Crews, both erupted into laughter.

Noah also pointed out that Swift joins Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon, and Stevie Wonder as the only artists who have won album of the year, but she could break the record tonight.

He teased upcoming performances from Billy Joel, Joni Mitchell and Wonder before introducing Mariah Carey to present the Grammy for best pop solo performance.

This marks the fourth year in a row that the former host of “The Daily Show” has emceed the star-studded event.

He announced his return to the Grammys stage in December. “I’m hosting the Grammys,” he revealed on his podcast, “What Now? with Trevor Noah,” at the time.

Noah added, “I’m excited about that. It’s a lot of fun.”

While some hosts might worry about something unexpected happening during a live award show, he said he enjoys navigating tricky moments.

“I’ll be honest and I know that the producers of the Grammys won’t like this: I like it when something goes off the rails at the Grammys because I’m experiencing it first hand,” he shared. “Normally, I’d be at home tweeting it like, ‘Ooooo.’ Now I get to be in the audience being like ‘Oooooo.’ It’s live and it’s happening. I like (it).”

It’s still early in the night, so we’ll have to wait and see if Noah will have a smooth evening or get to experience some unforgettable drama.

