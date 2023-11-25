Trendy Squishmallows toys are on Black Friday sale — save up to 50% on one of 2023's hottest gifts

They're soft, they're squishy and they're absolutely adorable. Squishmallows aren't just cute though, they're all the rage with kids, who you not can be notoriously difficult to shop for. These cuddly plush toys come in so many adorable shapes from fruits to critters, and they even made it onto Google's Holiday 100 list of the top trending products this year, which said that over the past 12 months, Squishmallows were searched for by people in every state. So, now that you know exactly what to get every child (even adults like them!) on your list, all that's left to do is save. Like the rest of this year's incredible Black Friday deals, Squishmallows are on sale now and we have a list of our favorites below. Now hurry up and get your cuddle on!

Why is it a good Black Friday deal?

While prices vary between the different characters (and some even come in multiple sizes), you'll find a large assortment on sale for $20 and under. Not too shabby for a trending toy right before the holidays. The popular Fifi the Coral Fox pictured above is an impressive 50% off, and many are down to their lowest prices since Prime Day — or ever!

Why do I need this?

Ok, you might not need this (though who's to say — they're super cute and cuddly!), but your child, grandchild, niece or nephew will certainly be over the moon when they receive their plushie this holiday season. Even Mom will love cuddling one. What sets Squishmallows apart from other stuffed animals is their supreme softness, which makes them the perfect nap-time companions. They could almost double as pillows, and each one comes with a name and personality trait for some extra fun.

There are also a staggering number of characters to choose from, whether the child you're shopping for loves dogs, dinos or one of our favorites, Antoine the Peanut Butter!

From toddlers to tweens and beyond, kids of all ages love collecting Squishmallows. How cute are these? (Amazon)

What reviewers say

"Perfect!" exclaimed an excited shopper. "My niece absolutely loved it! It’s huge [and] squishy!"

"Squishmallows are always a good idea!" raved another gift-giver. "Who wouldn’t love to snuggle with these soft and squishy pillows? Had one shipped to my granddaughter as a surprise get-well gift and she loved it."

"We love this plushie," wrote a final fan. "It’s very soft, squishy and great for kids with sensory needs. The only thing I wanted to note is the description says this is red, but it is actually pink (more similar to the picture than the description). This wasn’t a problem for us because we prefer pink, but I wanted to note it in case that’s not the color you’re looking for." (This was regarding our good friend Fifi, FYI.)

