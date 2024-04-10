Treffert Way breaks ground on new inclusive playground with sensory garden, music play and more

Installation started in April on a new playground at Treffert Way school in North Fond du Lac, designed with BCI Burke to include sensory, imaginative and composite play areas.

NORTH FOND DU LAC — Students at North Fond du Lac charter school Treffert Way, 706 Minnesota Ave., have something new to look forward to this spring.

A new school playground, "Exceptional Playground for Exceptional Minds," broke ground April 8 as the latest addition in Treffert Way's ongoing mission to provide a dynamic and inclusive educational environment for meaningful and lifelong learning.

According to a news release from the school, the playground was designed in collaboration with BCI Burke and features several zones to support the social, emotional, cognitive and physical development of students, encouraging them to develop skills they can apply both in and outside the classroom.

These zones include an outdoor classroom with a stage, a sensory garden with accessibility for students with mobility needs, space for composite play with various playground equipment, and an area for sports and team activities, as well as spaces for imaginative, motion and music play.

Treffert Way opened as an optional enrollment charter school in 2019 as a partnership between the North Fond du Lac School District and SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac's Treffert Center, which specializes in diagnosis and treatment of autism, behavior and communication disorders in children and adults.

Both facilities are named after the late Dr. Darold Treffert, a world-renowned expert in autism and hyperlexia, and use his strengths-based approach in their operations.

Another facility, Treffert Studios, opened in 2023 as a community center that also supports clinical space.

The Treffert Way playground was funded by donations from local businesses and individuals supporting safety, discovery, inclusivity and fun in students' learning experiences, according to the news release.

With installation expected to take about four weeks, a ribbon-cutting celebration is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. May 9 at the school.

Daphne Lemke is the Streetwise reporter for the Fond du Lac Reporter. Contact her at dlemke@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: North Fond du Lac Treffert Way breaks ground on inclusive playground