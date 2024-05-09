Tree planting, painting, more scheduled at Van Scott Nature Reserve near Beach Lake

Conservation chat, nature's colors, tree planting, pond life and painting landscapes are all part of public events scheduled this spring by the Delaware Highlands Conservancy at the Van Scott Nature Reserve near Beach Lake. The first event, Conservation Conversations, is online only.

Some of these events require advance registration, and two of them carry a fee. For program details and to register, visit DelawareHighlands.org/events or call Education and Volunteer Coordinator Rachel Morrow at 570-226-3164 ext. 2.

Van Scott Nature Reserve is located at 571 Perkins Pond Road, Beach Lake, off Route 652. The Conservancy was given the 144-acre property, a former dairy farm, in 2020. The extensive meadow and woodland walking trails are open daily at no cost.

Here is the lineup of organized activities set for May and June, as listed in the press release:

Conservation Conversations (Zoom event)

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16

"Join the Conservancy’s Land Protection Coordinators for a free Zoom gathering to learn about Delaware Highlands Conservancy and how we can help you protect your land. What is a conservation easement and what property characteristics do we look for? What are the steps and costs associated with placing a conservation easement on your property? Are there any financial benefits for the landowner? Following a brief presentation, you will be invited to join the conversation and get your questions answered," the press release said.

Finding the Rainbow Scavenger Hunt

When: 12-4 p.m. Friday, May 17

"Spring has arrived and color is starting to peek out into our world again! Drop by anytime between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to see if you can find all the colors of the rainbow at the Van Scott Nature Reserve. A small prize will be awarded to those who complete the scavenger hunt."

There are two ponds as well as wildflower meadows both hilly and level, woodlands, wetlands and a tributary to Beach Lake Creek at the 144-acre Van Scott Nature Reserve near Beach Lake. Hiking on the more than three miles of trails is available free, every day. Photo by Nicole DeCarolis.

Volunteer Tree Planting at the Reserve

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 18

"Volunteer with the Delaware Highlands Conservancy as we partner with Wayne County Conservation District to plant trees for the Keystone 10 Million Trees project at the Van Scott Nature Reserve. Together we will plant a total of 850 trees! While you are volunteering you will learn how to plant trees as well as the important reasons they are being planted. Work gloves will be provided; advance registration is required."

Pond Investigation

When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 25

Cost: $10 for Conservancy members, $15 for non-members, $5 for kids 12 and under

"Join us as we take an in-depth look into life in a pond! During our pond investigation, you will be getting your hands dirty looking for insects known as macroinvertebrates. We will use our findings to determine the quality of our pond! Space is limited and prior registration is required."

This is a scene along one of the more than three miles of connecting trails at the 144-acre Van Scott Nature Reserve near Beach Lake. The public trails are open daily at no charge.

Paint & Sip with Jill Carletti

When: 12-3 p.m. Saturday, June 22

Cost: $50 per person (includes a $25 donation to the Conservancy to support its work protecting the farms and forests, clean waters, and wildlife habitat of the Upper Delaware River region)

"Join accomplished local artist Jill Carletti for a beginner-friendly Paint & Sip party in the pavilion at the Van Scott Nature Reserve! Surrounded by beautiful scenic views, you will create your own painting to take home with guided instruction from Jill. Your canvas and all supplies will be provided. The Conservancy will provide light refreshments, or bring your own favorite beverage to sip while you paint. Space for the program is limited and advance registration is required."

Peter Becker has worked at the Tri-County Independent or its predecessor publications since 1994. Reach him at pbecker@tricountyindependent.com or 570-253-3055 ext. 1588.

This article originally appeared on Tri-County Independent: Delaware Highlands Conservancy hosting events at Van Scott Nature Reserve