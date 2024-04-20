Have this local tree in your yard? Here’s what to know

*Above video shows the most unusal animals spotted in NE Ohio woods & other parts of state*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — You might have a very special tree that’s naturally “genetically resistant” to disease.

If you have this type of tree that’s thriving while other trees around it are dying, The Holden Arboretum in Kirtland is asking you to contact them to help the local beech tree population.

A relatively new disease attacking beech trees has quickly become prevalent in Northeast Ohio, according to The Holden Arboretum Forest Health Coordinato Rachel Kappler.

“If an American beech on your property is surviving beech leaf disease while the beech trees around it are dying, let us know!” Kappler stated. “Your tree may be genetically resistant to beech leaf disease, and could play a role in our beech resistance breeding program,” Kappler said.

You can reach out to researcher Rachel Kappler (rkappler@holdenfg.org) with information about your tree.

Kappler said, “Please note that if you’re in a developed area, the beech in your backyard may be an ornamental European beech, not an American beech.”

For more information on helping with the beech leaf disease research in NE Ohio and the Great Lakes Basin, and to learn about treatment options for beech leaf disease, you can click here.

