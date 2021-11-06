Travis Scott speaks out after deaths and injuries at his Astroworld music festival

Travis Scott speaks out after deaths at his Astroworld music festival. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

Travis Scott is speaking out following deaths and injuries at his Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas.

The “Highest in the Room” rapper, who curated the lineup of the night and was the Friday headliner act, along with the artist Drake, took to social media to share his sorrow over the November 5 tragedy, which occurred when the crowd surged during his performance.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Scott wrote, “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”

He went on to thank the Houston Police Department, the Houston Fire Department, and NRG Park, where the event was held, for their “immediate response and support.”

The Astroworld festival, which was planned to run for two nights with artists like Bad Bunny and Young Thug performing at the Saturday event, cancelled its second night show over the casualties.

While more details are still emerging about what exactly transpired, at least eight people were killed, and dozens more injured, due to a crowd surge at the packed festival, which boasted more than 50,000 people. According to Houston mayor Sylvester Turner, the age of the dead ranged from 14 to 27.

In a news conference held one day after the event, Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña said that "scores of individuals" were injured in the crowd.

"The crowd for whatever reason began to push and surge towards the front of the stage, which caused the people in the front to be compressed," Peña said. "They were unable to escape that situation."

In addition to the crowd surge, Peña confirmed that there were "many instances" in which Narcan had to be administered to concert goers. A security officer was also reportedly pricked by an unknown needle in the crowd, and given the life-saving drug, which is used to treat narcotic overdose in emergency situations.

In a statement, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said of the event, “What happened at Astroworld Festival last night was tragic, and our hearts are with those who lost their lives and those who were injured in the terrifying crowd surge.”

Videos from the event, per The Daily Beast, show Scott pausing his performance as an ambulance moves through the crowd to assist a concert goer. However, shortly after the pause, Scott continues his performance. It's unclear how much Scott could see about the reality of the situation from the stage.

Scott is facing backlash on social media from the event, with many responding to his statement to criticize him for not stopping the show earlier. Others, however, blamed the concert organizers for what they called insufficient safety protocols at the event.

This post has been updated.