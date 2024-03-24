Travis Kelce ‘Spares No Expense’ for Taylor Swift—Here’s How Much We’re Talking

While they’ve only been dating less than six months, Travis Kelce’s spending on Taylor Swift proves that the NFL player is doing everything he can to win over the pop star. Apparently, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has already spent millions—yes, millions—on real estate, travel, gifts, and more for the Midnights singer.

So what number are we looking at, exactly? Well, according to a new report by the New York Post, the three-time Super Bowl champion has spent an estimated $8,232,229 since he started dating Taylor in July 2023. With an estimated net worth of $50 million and an annual salary of $14 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, this level of spending accounts for over half of his yearly salary.

If you’re wondering how the NFL star racked up such a steep bill this early in his relationship, you’re not alone. According to the Post’s breakdown, a decent chunk of this spending can be attributed to the football star’s frequent travel expenses. Since the start of their relationship, Travis and Taylor have been traveling far distances to spend time together; in some cases, it looked like Taylor taking a private jet from across the globe to make it to his playoff games, and in others, it has involved Travis jetsetting from his base of Kansas City to places like Argentina, Australia, and Singapore to visit Taylor during her international Eras tour stops. Needless to say, these private chartered flights are not cheap: an aviation specialist estimated to the Post that these trips could cost upwards of $300,000 each, putting his travel expenses at around $1 million by now.

The outlet also claims that Travis has been showering Taylor with lavish gifts, having spent over $22,000 on presents for the “Anti-Hero” singer since they started dating. Just on Valentine’s Day alone, he reportedly spent $16,000 on an Hermès scarf, a Bottega Veneta purse, a 24-karat gold rose sculpture, Eternity Roses, matching gold diamond-encrusted bracelets, and more. “Travis Kelce always comes to play—not just on the field, but in his everyday romance with Taylor Swift—sparing no expense,” lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg told the Post. “He isn’t afraid to open his heart and his wallet.”

Besides splurging on gifts, Travis is big on sharing experiences with the pop star. He reportedly spent $1 million on the singer’s Super Bowl LVIII suite, which she shared with her parents, friends, and Travis’ family members. During an episode of his “New Heights” podcast hosted with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis even joked about his Super Bowl expenses: “I’m not really doing much different other than just counting how much money I’m spending on this damn Super Bowl for family and friends to come,” he said at the time, adding, “Just making sure I’m on top of those finances and losing all this money.”

His biggest purchase to date, however, is something much more permanent than floral arrangements or a night at the Super Bowl. In October 2023, the football player purchased a new mansion in Kansas City, Missouri. Priced at roughly $6 million, the NFL star purchased the home namely over security and privacy concerns once his relationship with Taylor went public. Fans of the pop star discovered where he lived previously—so he needed to move, ASAP.

His brother, Jason Kelce, seemingly confirmed as much during an episode of Shaq’s podcast, “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” where he appeared as a guest on February 12, 2024. “He had to completely move out of his house. People were just staying by his house,” the retired Philadelphia Eagles center said of his younger brother. “I mean [for] safety reasons, [he had to move.] And the first day he moved into the new house … [in] a gated community, somebody knocks on the back window of the house.”

While buying a new house isn’t on everyone’s list of major purchases when they first start dating someone, it makes sense when your girlfriend is the world’s biggest pop star. For now, that about sums up Travis Kelce’s spending on Taylor Swift—but we’re sure there’s plenty more to come.

