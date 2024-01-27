Travis Kelce reveals how he and Taylor Swift handle the ‘noise’ about their romance

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have had constant attention surrounding their relationship even since the news of the Kansas City Chiefs player dating the Grammy winner became public last year — so how do they handle the spotlight together?

“The only thing we’ve talked about is as long as we’re happy, we can’t listen to anything that’s outside noise,” Kelce said on Friday. “That’s all that matters.”

Travis Kelce on the field (Getty Images)

Kelce was asked about the relationship during a press conference on 26 January ahead of the Chiefs AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The first question addressed to him was whether the publicity had increased off the field this year, at least more than he’d been used to. “I mean, obviously, yeah. I gotta be silly to say that I didn’t notice it go up,” the player candidly responded.

“I think the Super Bowl helped that and, obviously, how I live my off-field life definitely helps out but, yeah, I brought this upon myself,” he continued, alluding to his newfound romance with the “Anti-Hero” singer. “And I do enjoy having fun with it all. The biggest thing is making sure my focus is right here in this building.”

Though it’s been tough to hear the media spin narratives that aren’t accurate, Kelce’s made sure to remember the truth. He believes his priorities haven’t changed. He’s still zoned in on the success of his team.

“It’s just outside noise, dealing with everyone else’s perspective of things. You hear the media throughout the year if we’re not having success, maybe throw it out there that I wasn’t focused or that the team isn’t focused on certain things,” Kelce noted.

“If you’re in this building you know exactly what’s going on,” the athlete went on. “So you gotta compartmentalize what you’re hearing and make sure that you’re staying on task and giving everybody in the building and on that team the right perception when you walk in that building.”

Taylor Swift wearing a Chiefs jacket (AP)

According to the football icon, the publicity is a motivator for him. Amidst the attention, he’s been able to challenge himself to be someone his team can count on. In fact, Kelce has channeled all his energy into becoming a great role model for the younger men, showing them unwavering determination.

And when it comes to his relationship with the 35-year-old “Style” vocalist, he keeps a positive mindset through the “outside noise” too.

As of now, the “Fifteen” artist’s attendance at the Chiefs game on 28 January has not been confirmed. However, fans are speculating she’ll be there because there’s a chance it could be Kelce’s last match of the season.