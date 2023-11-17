Traveling this holiday season? Flight attendants love these 9 beauty products, from $4

When it comes to looking awesome at altitude, flight attendants have it in the bag. They're the experts on pared-down, on-the-go beauty routines and carefully curated products ("multipurpose" is their mantra). Plus, they know best how to keep that super dry plane air from wreaking havoc on skin. With Thanksgiving nearly here, you might have holiday travel plans on the horizon, so to help you stock your mini beauty kit with the right stuff, we've tapped two travel pros for tips. Here, they share the essentials that they pack to keep their skin in top shape on long flights and travel days. Grab them all before you head to your winter festivities.

Pre-flight

Amazon It Cosmetics Bye Bye Makeup Cleansing Balm Designed for all skin types, this balm works to brighten and even out the complexion with vitamin C and hydrates, and nourishes with rosehip oil. $46 at Amazon

"This is one of my travel OG products," says Merci Mig, a JetBlue Airlines flight attendant for 10 years and a licensed esthetician for the last 13 years. "From the first time I used this I knew it was something I could not take flight without — it's rich in vitamin C, rosehip (my favorite hydrating ingredient), ceramides and shea butter, all super hydrators that help to prep my skin for the harsh airplane air. Not only does it remove all my makeup, giving me a complete and refreshed cleanse, but I also use it as a hydrating mask.... This product is a must-have!"

Amazon Paula's Choice Skincare Advanced Replenishing Toner Containing hyaluronic acid, omega acids and plant oils, this toner promises to visibly reduce the appearance of fine lines while nourishing and revitalizing your skin. $27 at Amazon

"This toner helps retain moisture for the duration of the flight," says Jasmine Sanchez, director of trip support for Speedbird, a private jet charter service. "It only takes a few spritzes of this to achieve plumped and revitalized skin. You can reapply as often as you want and never feel dry throughout the flight."

Amazon It Cosmetics Hello Lashes+ Volumizing Mascara Lash Serum This 2-in-1 mascara and serum promises to condition and make your lashes voluminous using biotin, argan and jojoba oils. Smudge-free for 24-hour wear, this mascara is also easy to remove with minimal lash loss and mess. $27 at Amazon

"I love this mascara for so many reasons, but the wear time on it truly is the standout," says Mig. "The unique brush also allows me to use as much or as little as I would like and to really get an even coat along the entire lash. No touchups needed, no fall-off and no shadowing. It also washes away with ease at the end of a travel day."

Eye serums are the perfect go-to for long trips because they help reduce puffiness and dark circles, Sanchez says. "The rollerball applicator provides a convenient and easy way to apply the eye serum and results are quickly visible."

In-air

Amazon Holika Holika Good Cera Super Ceramide Moisture Balm This hypoallergenic, intensive balm is formulated to moisturize and nourish all types of skin — dry, sensitive, irritated — and give instant relief to problematic areas. $17 at Amazon

This balm specifically works in many capacities, because you can use it anywhere you have parched, dry or cracked skin, Mig says. "I love to use it as an additional moisturizer on super long travel days. This product carries an acidity level of 5.5, which is optimal for the skin. Using my ring finger, I'll allow the product to warm up, then I'll dab some around the orbital bone, lips and tip of my nose and cuticles. A very little goes a long way."

These are the best for a quick pick-me-up, Sanchez says. "We often don’t have a lot of time between flights, and these eye patches work in a snap. Plus, their discreet design is perfect for passengers who want to stay hydrated while in flight."

Amazon Seraphine Botanicals Fruit Butter Overnight Lip Mask An intensive overnight treatment, this lip mask claims to rescue your skin from the effects of aging with vegan glycolipids, shea butter and apricot kernel oil. $25 at Amazon

This Seraphine lip mask is a nightstand essential, both at home and especially in dry hotel rooms, Mig says. Shea butter and apricot kernel oil envelop the lips in a lush, dewy finish. "Lips are the first to get dehydrated on the airplane, so taking care of them before and after the flight is just as important as the rest of your skincare routine." Slather this on, then be ready for airport-pickup kisses!

Walmart Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Dry Hand Cream This little 2 oz. fragrance-free hand cream has concentrated levels of glycerin to relieve dry skin, lock in moisture and leave your hands feeling soft and smooth. $5 at Walmart

This hand cream is not only affordable but also highly nourishing, making it easier to beat the harsh effects of the recycled air on flights, Sanchez says. "It’s designed for the harshest environments, so you can trust it to protect your hands against the dry plane air."

Post-flight

"I use this oil at night to hydrate and help aid in the appearance of texture that my dehydrated skin takes on during the day. I also use it on my makeup-free days to boost hydration," Mig says.

